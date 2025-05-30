Exclusive: Aberdeen FC beach stadium talks back on track as Dons hit out at ‘slap in the face’ comments from councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen FC beach stadium talks back on track as Dons hit out at ‘slap in the face’ comments from councillor

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows has written a letter to city chiefs in hope of "constructive" talks to take the project off the ground.... And the council has responded positively.

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows is urging the council to "begin a more constructive and collaborative dialogue"
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows is urging the council to "begin a more constructive and collaborative dialogue". Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock.
By Denny Andonova

Aberdeen FC and the council could be poised to launch “more constructive and collaborative” talks about building a new seaside Dons stadium.

It comes after planning vice-convener Martin Greig suggested the project “is unlikely to happen”, adding that the second phase of the beach revamp “was all visionary”.

The project – which was initiated by the previous Tory-led administration in 2021 – has been in stalemate for years as the council and the club fight over who needs to pay for it.

It has attracted large support from fans, with chairman Dave Cormack arguing there would be no “meaningful benefit” of the multi-million-pound beach upgrades without a new stadium there.

Today's Evening Express splashed the rising tensions between Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen FC on funding for the new beach Dons stadium. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
The Evening Express splashed the rising tensions between Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen FC on funding for the new beach stadium in 2023. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

But the tide appeared to change when the SNP and Lib Dems took over the council – with talks being pushed down the line over and over again.

And with the Dons’ historic win over Celtic last weekend, the club’s chief executive Alan Burrows has now broken the silence on where they stand on the matter…

‘Finding out beach Dons stadium was just an idea was a slap in the face’

In a letter to city chiefs seen by The Press and Journal, Mr Burrows says the suggestion that the project was “only an idea” – especially after their win – is a “slap in the face”.

Thousands lined the streets donning their best red attire to celebrate the city’s football club as the Hampden heroes waved at the crowds from an open-top bus.

The proud winners made their way from Albyn Street to Marischal College to greet fans before celebrating with a civic reception at the Town House.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Shayden Morris are pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
The Dons, including manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrated their victory through the city’s streets. Image: SNS.

And while Mr Burrows thanked the council for the organising the “fantastic parade”, he was taken aback to find their hopes for a new stadium dashed just days later.

In his letter to city chiefs, he writes: “Looking out from the Town House balcony at a sea of red was a magnificent sight and something only Aberdeen FC could have achieved.

“It was therefore disappointing to read in the press the next day that the stadium part of the beach regeneration was only a ‘visionary’ idea and unlikely to happen.

“Having invested considerable executive time over several years, working with the council to develop plans for an integrated leisure complex and community stadium, this felt like a slap in the face.”

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

‘Making beach Dons stadium a reality requires shared ambition and will’

Mr Burrows is now urging the council to get round the table once again, however, this time for “more constructive and collaborative” conversations.

He argues this could be key to unlocking the second phase of the beach regeneration, hoped to draw more visitors to the city and boost traders.

And to make his statement even stronger, he reiterated the millions of pounds the new complex is believed to plug into the local economy.

Design image of potential beach Dons stadium
How the new seaside stadium could look.

An independent study, commissioned by the club and the council, suggested that building a seaside stadium would inject at least £1 billion into the city over 50 years.

This is on top hundreds of jobs that will be created in the process of getting the complex up and running, and potentially attracting an extra 38 million of visitors to the area.

“There is no better time to build on the momentum and legacy of winning the Scottish Cup,” Mr Burrows adds.

“Rather than a new stadium at the beach being a political football, we’d welcome the opportunity to try to build consensus.

“Major projects can be achieved more effectively and more quickly when there is buy-in from all parties and a united approach to doing what’s in the best interests of the city.

“But making this happen and raising the funding requires a shared ambition and political will.”

Aberdeen players on the bus with the cup on Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Opposition councillors ready to join talks and push project over the line

Conservative leader Richard Brooks, who has been advocating for the plans from the start, has already agreed to join talks and help get the project off the ground.

He said: “The club look on board to meet with councillors, to iron out any issues and to work together to move on a new stadium as part of the Beach Masterplan forward”

“This is the sort of footfall our beleaguered city yearns for, so now seems an excellent time to ‘literally’ build on the Aberdeen Football Club’s Scottish Cup success

Earlier this week, council co-leader Christian Allard said he was “always willing to engage and work cross party”.

And last night a spokesperson for the SNP and Lib Dem administration appeared to open the door for a fresh round of discussion.

They said: “Co-leaders will be delighted to meet Mr Burrows at Pittodrie to discuss plans for a new stadium.”

Read more:

Conversation