Exclusive: Aberdeen FC beach stadium talks back on track as Dons hit out at ‘slap in the face’ comments from councillor

Aberdeen FC and the council could be poised to launch “more constructive and collaborative” talks about building a new seaside Dons stadium.

It comes after planning vice-convener Martin Greig suggested the project “is unlikely to happen”, adding that the second phase of the beach revamp “was all visionary”.

The project – which was initiated by the previous Tory-led administration in 2021 – has been in stalemate for years as the council and the club fight over who needs to pay for it.

It has attracted large support from fans, with chairman Dave Cormack arguing there would be no “meaningful benefit” of the multi-million-pound beach upgrades without a new stadium there.

But the tide appeared to change when the SNP and Lib Dems took over the council – with talks being pushed down the line over and over again.

And with the Dons’ historic win over Celtic last weekend, the club’s chief executive Alan Burrows has now broken the silence on where they stand on the matter…

‘Finding out beach Dons stadium was just an idea was a slap in the face’

In a letter to city chiefs seen by The Press and Journal, Mr Burrows says the suggestion that the project was “only an idea” – especially after their win – is a “slap in the face”.

Thousands lined the streets donning their best red attire to celebrate the city’s football club as the Hampden heroes waved at the crowds from an open-top bus.

The proud winners made their way from Albyn Street to Marischal College to greet fans before celebrating with a civic reception at the Town House.

And while Mr Burrows thanked the council for the organising the “fantastic parade”, he was taken aback to find their hopes for a new stadium dashed just days later.

In his letter to city chiefs, he writes: “Looking out from the Town House balcony at a sea of red was a magnificent sight and something only Aberdeen FC could have achieved.

“It was therefore disappointing to read in the press the next day that the stadium part of the beach regeneration was only a ‘visionary’ idea and unlikely to happen.

“Having invested considerable executive time over several years, working with the council to develop plans for an integrated leisure complex and community stadium, this felt like a slap in the face.”

‘Making beach Dons stadium a reality requires shared ambition and will’

Mr Burrows is now urging the council to get round the table once again, however, this time for “more constructive and collaborative” conversations.

He argues this could be key to unlocking the second phase of the beach regeneration, hoped to draw more visitors to the city and boost traders.

And to make his statement even stronger, he reiterated the millions of pounds the new complex is believed to plug into the local economy.

An independent study, commissioned by the club and the council, suggested that building a seaside stadium would inject at least £1 billion into the city over 50 years.

This is on top hundreds of jobs that will be created in the process of getting the complex up and running, and potentially attracting an extra 38 million of visitors to the area.

“There is no better time to build on the momentum and legacy of winning the Scottish Cup,” Mr Burrows adds.

“Rather than a new stadium at the beach being a political football, we’d welcome the opportunity to try to build consensus.

“Major projects can be achieved more effectively and more quickly when there is buy-in from all parties and a united approach to doing what’s in the best interests of the city.

“But making this happen and raising the funding requires a shared ambition and political will.”

Opposition councillors ready to join talks and push project over the line

Conservative leader Richard Brooks, who has been advocating for the plans from the start, has already agreed to join talks and help get the project off the ground.

He said: “The club look on board to meet with councillors, to iron out any issues and to work together to move on a new stadium as part of the Beach Masterplan forward”

“This is the sort of footfall our beleaguered city yearns for, so now seems an excellent time to ‘literally’ build on the Aberdeen Football Club’s Scottish Cup success”

Earlier this week, council co-leader Christian Allard said he was “always willing to engage and work cross party”.

And last night a spokesperson for the SNP and Lib Dem administration appeared to open the door for a fresh round of discussion.

They said: “Co-leaders will be delighted to meet Mr Burrows at Pittodrie to discuss plans for a new stadium.”

