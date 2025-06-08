‘My Rothienorman home in sheltered housing was a lifeline after near-death experience – and now I can lose it forever’

“We’ve got such a nice community here,” Carter Langley smiles as he looks at the family photos adorning the walls at his flat at Kinbroom House.

His face lightens up when he describe the life he and his wife Janet have built for themselves at the sheltered housing complex in Rothienorman.

This has been their perfect home for eight years, and they have come to think of other residents as extended family.

Every second Wednesday, Carter will go around the flats and collect everyone’s orders to have a big fish and chips feast with their next-door neighbours.

This evening is reserved for spending time together, he says, bonding over a fried haddock or a battered sausage supper.

The tight-knit community at Kinbroom House became all the more important for them when Janet was diagnosed with Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS) in 2017.

Her condition means there are days when she “can’t get out of bed because of the pain”, and having that support network brings her comfort.

But that could all soon come to an end – as council bosses threaten to have these and 16 other blocks closed due to high maintenance costs and low occupancy.

I sit down with Janet and Carter at their home at Kinbroom House, where they reveal:

Why the sheltered housing complex is so important to them

How a near-death experience made Janet appreciate her newly built life at Rothienorman

And what they think of the council’s decision to close some of the facilities

‘Sheltered housing was my lifeline’

To many, Rothienorman is the typical small village in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

It has only 1,000 residents, a shop, a pub and a primary school.

But for locals, the sense of community and closeness is what make them stand out.

Sitting on their living room couch, Janet and Carter tell me what makes Kinbroom House so important to them.

The couple moved to the housing complex from Ellon in February 2018 – about a year after Janet was diagnosed with Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS).

Her condition leaves the 55-year-old immobile and in excruciating pain most days due to inoperable scar tissue growing on her sciatic nerve.

A spinal cord stimulator helps her move her legs, but there are still days when she can’t get dressed or tie her shoes on her own.

In these difficult times, it was the camaraderie at Kinbroom House that keep her going.

And the couple quickly decide to make the housing complex their forever home.

“Kinbroom House was my lifeline,” she tells me.

“I moved here and this is where I want to stay.”

‘They don’t see the days where I can’t get out of bed because of the pain’

The flat they live in at Kinbroon House has been altered specifically for Janet’s needs to make live easier for her.

Their families have also moved into Rothienorman to be closer to them as Carter needs to look after his daughter, who has epilepsy.

Pointing to a window in the other corner of Kinbroom House – her mother’s flat – Janet says they have built up their whole lives around this complex.

And she fears that nothing will ever be the same if the council decides to close it.

She recalls: “I questioned if they would move us to a like-for-like, and the answer to me personally was ‘Yes – when you get assessed’.

“But if they want to reassess me, they will have to live with us for a period of 48 to 72 hours because otherwise they don’t see the worst of it.

“They don’t see the days where I cannot get out of my bed because of the pain, or when I’m unable to do things because all I can do is sit on my chair with the heat.

“They don’t see that complexity. They don’t see the days where I need help getting dressed or taking my shoes off.”

Why is some Sheltered Housing being axed across Aberdeenshire?

Aberdeenshire Council is considering shutting up to 17 facilities across the region in an effort to cut costs wherever they can.

If “necessary changes” are not made, the council has said the service will lose a staggering £135 million over the next 30 years.

Reasons for the closures range from occupancy levels, maintenance costs, and even in one case, a busy road in the way of the church hall.

Council bosses have previously said that those affected by the changes to sheltered housing would be offered a “like for like” replacement.

A spokesman for the local authority said that any changes to tenancies will focus on the needs of those affected.

However, Janet and Carter say there are things that cannot be replaced…

Near-death experience shows need for sheltered housing

A near-death experience shook Janet to the core several years ago, making her appreciate the life she and Carter have built in Rothienorman more than ever.

Carter, who has been taking care of her since the diagnosis, still recalls that harrowing night to smallest detail.

“She had overdosed on her morphine,” the 57-year-old tells me.

“I couldn’t wake her up so I had to phone an ambulance.

“They rushed out here and the paramedics said if it had taken them four minutes longer to get her, she would have been dead.

“They had to give her two injections of Narcan to bring her round… She had breathing tubes down her throat and everything.”

‘I wouldn’t have made it if not for Kinbroom House’

Looking back on the last eight years at Kinbroom House, Janet says the sheltered housing has been key to managing to keep her life as close to normal as it can be.

And she stresses that places like these should never be sacrificed to balance the books.

“This type of accommodation has a vital need in our community,” she said.

“Our flat here has been a lifesaver for us, and to lose this… I can’t even comprehend it.”

Aberdeenshire Council will make a final decision on which sheltered housing complexes will close on July 4.

