Ember announce new electric bus service between Aberdeen and Inverness

Bus firm Ember has announced a new electric bus route between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The E7 service will launch on June 5, with tickets from the Granite City to the Highland Capital costing £13.70.

The route will start both from Inverness’s Union Street or at the Bridge of Don Park and Ride.

And there will be convenient stops at Aberdeen Airport, Blackburn, Kintore, Inverurie, Keith, Elgin and Nairn along the way.

Later in the summer, Ember say they are set to add more stops.

Tickets must be pre-booked, whether it’s weeks or even minutes before.

The full route with stops can be found here.

In a post to social media, Ember said: “New route time…next up Ember are launching the E7 route connecting Aberdeen to Inverness!

“We’ll be launching the E7 on Thursday June 5, with some key first stops on the route including Aberdeen Airport, Blackburn, Kintore, Inverurie, Keith, Elgin and Nairn.

“Many more stops will be added to a full timetabled route later on in the summer.

“We can’t wait to extend Ember’s services to so many new communities in the beautiful Highlands.”

The earliest bus leaving Bridge of Don Park and Ride on a weekday departs at 4.04am, arriving at Inverness at 7.25am.

The latest bus leaves at 6.04pm and arrives in Inverness at 9.28pm.

Meanwhile, the earliest bus leaving Inverness Union Street on a weekday leaves at 8.35am and arrives at its final destination at 12.23pm.

And the last bus leaves Inverness at 10.38pm, arriving at the final stop at 1.40am.

Would you like to be among the first people on the route?

Ember added that if you would like to be the first to try the route, tickets are now on sale.

They are available on the Ember website.

Ember was started in 2019 as the world’s first all-electric intercity bus operator.

The founders say: “By using electric vehicles, we can reduce our impact on the planet while also offering a better customer experience.

“We’re based in Edinburgh and have a local office in Dundee.”

