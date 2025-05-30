Ember announce new electric bus service between Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ember announce new electric bus service between Aberdeen and Inverness

The route will stop at Aberdeen Airport, Blackburn, Kintore, Inverurie, Keith, Elgin and Nairn.

By Ena Saracevic
One of Embers electric buses.
The bus will also stop at Aberdeen Airport. Image: DC Thomson.

Bus firm Ember has announced a new electric bus route between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The E7 service will launch on June 5, with tickets from the Granite City to the Highland Capital costing £13.70.

The route will start both from Inverness’s Union Street or at the Bridge of Don Park and Ride.

And there will be convenient stops at Aberdeen Airport, Blackburn, Kintore, Inverurie, Keith, Elgin and Nairn along the way.

Later in the summer, Ember say they are set to add more stops.

Tickets must be pre-booked, whether it’s weeks or even minutes before.

Ember bus with two passing cyclists.
Ember have announced a service between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The full route with stops can be found here.

In a post to social media, Ember said: “New route time…next up Ember are launching the E7 route connecting Aberdeen to Inverness!

“We’ll be launching the E7 on Thursday June 5, with some key first stops on the route including Aberdeen Airport, Blackburn, Kintore, Inverurie, Keith, Elgin and Nairn.

“Many more stops will be added to a full timetabled route later on in the summer.

“We can’t wait to extend Ember’s services to so many new communities in the beautiful Highlands.”

The earliest bus leaving Bridge of Don Park and Ride on a weekday departs at 4.04am, arriving at Inverness at 7.25am.

The latest bus leaves at 6.04pm and arrives in Inverness at 9.28pm.

Meanwhile, the earliest bus leaving Inverness Union Street on a weekday leaves at 8.35am and arrives at its final destination at 12.23pm.

And the last bus leaves Inverness at 10.38pm, arriving at the final stop at 1.40am.

Would you like to be among the first people on the route?

Ember added that if you would like to be the first to try the route, tickets are now on sale.

They are available on the Ember website.

Ember was started in 2019 as the world’s first all-electric intercity bus operator.

The founders say: “By using electric vehicles, we can reduce our impact on the planet while also offering a better customer experience.

“We’re based in Edinburgh and have a local office in Dundee.”

