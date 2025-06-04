Debate: Who should pay for new Dons stadium at the beach?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Who should pay for new Dons stadium at the beach?

The saga over Aberdeen FC's new stadium at the beach has been dragging on for years, with the council and the club at a stalemate, but who should pay for the new ground? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter will respond on Thursday.

By Isaac Buchan
What are your thoughts on the Dons' new beach stadium? Join the debate in our comments section asking -Who should pay for a new Pittodrie?
Aberdeen FC and the council have been locked in a stalemate for years now over the Dons’ new stadium at the beach.

A new Pittodrie at the seafront could cost up to £80 million – with seemingly neither side wanting to blink first when it comes to progressing the plans.

Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig recently cast doubt over the proposals, saying they were “visionary” and “only an idea”.

But following outrage from the other side of the chamber – and the Dons, the SNP-Lib Dem administration said they were open to cross party work on a new stadium.

Talks are now back on the table, with the club’s chief executive Alan Burrows imploring councillors to enter a “more constructive” discussion.

Glossier design images of the Aberdeen beachfront regeneration - featuring a boardwalk and new football stadium - were released in 2021. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
The Dons and the council have been at a stalemate for years over the stadium. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

It is estimated that an extra £4 million is needed for further studies into Aberdeen FC’s new home – but neither side is putting themselves forward to take the next step.

This new round of negotiations comes after close to 100,000 fans lined the city streets to celebrate the team’s historic victory over Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

The matter has regularly sparked debate in our comments section and today we are asking the question: Who should pay for the Dons’ new stadium at the beach?

Should the council cough up the cash?

Or is it the Dons’ responsibility to cover the cost and spare the already-stretched council from spending public money on football stadiums?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week. Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.

