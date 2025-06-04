Debate: Who should pay for new Dons stadium at the beach?

Aberdeen FC and the council have been locked in a stalemate for years now over the Dons’ new stadium at the beach.

A new Pittodrie at the seafront could cost up to £80 million – with seemingly neither side wanting to blink first when it comes to progressing the plans.

Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig recently cast doubt over the proposals, saying they were “visionary” and “only an idea”.

But following outrage from the other side of the chamber – and the Dons, the SNP-Lib Dem administration said they were open to cross party work on a new stadium.

Talks are now back on the table, with the club’s chief executive Alan Burrows imploring councillors to enter a “more constructive” discussion.

It is estimated that an extra £4 million is needed for further studies into Aberdeen FC’s new home – but neither side is putting themselves forward to take the next step.

This new round of negotiations comes after close to 100,000 fans lined the city streets to celebrate the team’s historic victory over Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

The matter has regularly sparked debate in our comments section and today we are asking the question: Who should pay for the Dons’ new stadium at the beach?

Should the council cough up the cash?

Or is it the Dons’ responsibility to cover the cost and spare the already-stretched council from spending public money on football stadiums?

