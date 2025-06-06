Nine homes to be built in Sandend despite fears they would spoil quaint beauty of village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine homes to be built in Sandend despite fears they would spoil quaint beauty of village

An online petition was set up in a bid to get the community to vote against the plans which it dubbed was a "monstrosity".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Nine new homes will be built on the outskirts of Sandend
Plans to build nine new homes in Sandend have been approved despite fears they would “dominate” the picturesque coastal village.

Fochabers-based firm Bob Milton Properties lodged proposals for the site behind Seaview Road last year.

The housebuilder took inspiration from the traditional gable ends found at the harbour when designing the houses.

It proved to be quite a popular plan with 15 letters of support submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

The Sandend housing proposals. Image: 191 Architecture

But the local authority’s roads team objected as they claimed the planned footpath accompanying the homes would be too steep and not safe to use.

Sandend homes ‘real big boost’ to community

Buckie local Jordan Geddes believed the homes and more permanent residents would be a “real big boost” to the community.

He explained: “There are so many homes in the village used as holiday homes which turns it into a ghost town in the winter months.”

The proposed new Sandend homes. Image: 191 Architecture

While regular visitor Stuart Bain thought it was a “very attractive and thoughtful” proposal.

He added: “It will enhance the approach to the town without distracting from the charm and quaint setting of the properties in the harbour area.”

Objectors hit out at ‘monstrosity’ housing development

However, two Sandend occupants spoke out against the plan.

Tina Wilson, who has lived in the village for the last decade, feared the development would impact on already stretched facilities.

Artist impression of the proposed Sandend homes. Image: 191 Architecture

She often struggles with backed up sewerage and fluctuating water pressure, and said the drains cannot cope with heavy rain which leads to flooding.

Stewart Ingram raised a number of potential problems too, claiming the development could harm badgers and create traffic issues.

He also claimed the extra homes would make it harder for residents to get GP appointments and put pressure on the local school.

View from within the site towards Seaview Road. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Meanwhile, an online petition was set up in a bid to get the community to vote against the plans – dubbed a “monstrosity”.

Mollie King launched the campaign, saying the development would “completely overlook and dominate our quaint wee village”.

But council planners backed the plan, saying the family-sized homes would attract people to come and live in the village.

What did councillors think?

The application recently went before members of the Banff and Buchan area committee.

Banff councillor John Cox urged his colleagues to grant the application.

He noted that the site has been earmarked for development and various proposals had been lodged over the years that never came to fruition.

The committee backed his call and unanimously agreed to grant the proposal.

