Nine homes to be built in Sandend despite fears they would spoil quaint beauty of village

Plans to build nine new homes in Sandend have been approved despite fears they would “dominate” the picturesque coastal village.

Fochabers-based firm Bob Milton Properties lodged proposals for the site behind Seaview Road last year.

The housebuilder took inspiration from the traditional gable ends found at the harbour when designing the houses.

It proved to be quite a popular plan with 15 letters of support submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

But the local authority’s roads team objected as they claimed the planned footpath accompanying the homes would be too steep and not safe to use.

Sandend homes ‘real big boost’ to community

Buckie local Jordan Geddes believed the homes and more permanent residents would be a “real big boost” to the community.

He explained: “There are so many homes in the village used as holiday homes which turns it into a ghost town in the winter months.”

While regular visitor Stuart Bain thought it was a “very attractive and thoughtful” proposal.

He added: “It will enhance the approach to the town without distracting from the charm and quaint setting of the properties in the harbour area.”

Objectors hit out at ‘monstrosity’ housing development

However, two Sandend occupants spoke out against the plan.

Tina Wilson, who has lived in the village for the last decade, feared the development would impact on already stretched facilities.

She often struggles with backed up sewerage and fluctuating water pressure, and said the drains cannot cope with heavy rain which leads to flooding.

Stewart Ingram raised a number of potential problems too, claiming the development could harm badgers and create traffic issues.

He also claimed the extra homes would make it harder for residents to get GP appointments and put pressure on the local school.

Meanwhile, an online petition was set up in a bid to get the community to vote against the plans – dubbed a “monstrosity”.

Mollie King launched the campaign, saying the development would “completely overlook and dominate our quaint wee village”.

But council planners backed the plan, saying the family-sized homes would attract people to come and live in the village.

What did councillors think?

The application recently went before members of the Banff and Buchan area committee.

Banff councillor John Cox urged his colleagues to grant the application.

He noted that the site has been earmarked for development and various proposals had been lodged over the years that never came to fruition.

The committee backed his call and unanimously agreed to grant the proposal.

