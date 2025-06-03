Fittie shed to become new Airbnb as historic fishing village needs to ‘move with the times at all cost’

A small garden building at Aberdeen’s historic Fittie will be turned into an Airbnb as neighbours say the fishing village “needs to move with the time”.

Sophie Darley has been given permission to turn the shed at her South Square home into a short-term let accommodation.

So far the studio has been used as a spare bedroom for family, but she believes that opening it to the influx of visitors in the area could boost local businesses.

And while some neighbours fear this would ruin the “quaintness” and “peaceful family community” of the area, others have welcomed the plans.

Fittie neighbours back Airbnb plans to ‘nurture entrepreneurial spirit’

Planning officials have now approved the project, which Miss Darley hopes will provide much needed accommodation for tourists coming to Aberdeen.

The self-contained shed will fit two people, while the appearance of the building will be kept the same so that “the character and aesthetics of the area remain intact”.

Neighbours previously raised concerns that opening a new Airbnb in the historic village could make the residential area “as commercialised as N500 route”.

Others argued that there is already too many short-lets in Fittie.

However, a number of life-long residents have now backed Miss Darley, saying such business endeavours should be encouraged.

Callum Taylor wrote: “Aberdeen and Fittie need to move with [that] times and encourage entrepreneurship at all costs.”

Meanwhile, Rosie Owen jumped to vouch for Miss Darley’s character and stressed this would be a much-needed additional income.

She said: “Times are hard in the UK right now.

“Sophie is a beloved and active member of the Fittie community, not some greedy outsider trying to profit off of a second home, this is her home.”

Eveline Arakelian added: “This is a perfect case for nurturing entrepreneurial spirit in the community – using the resources available to create something for the community and tourism which will benefit the local economy.”

Do you think there should be more Airbnbs in Fittie? Let us know in the comments section below

Planning officials: ‘This would not cause harm to area’s character’

Despite residents’ concerns, planning officials say the project is “sufficiently small scale” and won’t make “any material difference” to the area.

And they add “it would not have any significant impact on neighbouring properties”.

Development management manager Daniel Lewis wrote: “The use of the building as short-term let would not cause harm to the character of the residential neighbourhood.

“Its use, most likely by tourists, would be consistent with the existing character of Footdee as a tourist attraction.

“It would not cause harm to the character of the residential neighbourhood.”

You can see the plans for yourself here.

Read more: