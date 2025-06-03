Fittie shed to become new Airbnb as historic fishing village needs to ‘move with the times at all cost’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fittie shed to become new Airbnb as historic fishing village needs to ‘move with the times at all cost’

The plans have split opinions among neighbours - with some saying this would spoil the heritage of the area.

By Sophie Farquharson
South Square where a new Airbnb Fittie will be created.
Fittie has become popular among tourists, known for its distinctive houses. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

A small garden building at Aberdeen’s historic Fittie will be turned into an Airbnb as neighbours say the fishing village “needs to move with the time”.

Sophie Darley has been given permission to turn the shed at her South Square home into a short-term let accommodation.

So far the studio has been used as a spare bedroom for family, but she believes that opening it to the influx of visitors in the area could boost local businesses.

And while some neighbours fear this would ruin the “quaintness” and “peaceful family community” of the area, others have welcomed the plans.

The historic fishing village of Fittie. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Fittie neighbours back Airbnb plans to ‘nurture entrepreneurial spirit’

Planning officials have now approved the project, which Miss Darley hopes will provide much needed accommodation for tourists coming to Aberdeen.

The self-contained shed will fit two people, while the appearance of the building will be kept the same so that “the character and aesthetics of the area remain intact”.

The area where there are plans for a new Fittie Airbnb.
There are currently only three other Airbnbs in Fittie. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Neighbours previously raised concerns that opening a new Airbnb in the historic village could make the residential area “as commercialised as N500 route”.

Others argued that there is already too many short-lets in Fittie.

However, a number of life-long residents have now backed Miss Darley, saying such business endeavours should be encouraged.

Callum Taylor wrote: “Aberdeen and Fittie need to move with [that] times and encourage entrepreneurship at all costs.”

Characterful properties in the village of Fittie. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Rosie Owen jumped to vouch for Miss Darley’s character and stressed this would be a much-needed additional income.

She said: “Times are hard in the UK right now.

“Sophie is a beloved and active member of the Fittie community, not some greedy outsider trying to profit off of a second home, this is her home.”

Eveline Arakelian added: “This is a perfect case for nurturing entrepreneurial spirit in the community – using the resources available to create something for the community and tourism which will benefit the local economy.”

South Square in Fittie. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Do you think there should be more Airbnbs in Fittie? Let us know in the comments section below

Planning officials: ‘This would not cause harm to area’s character’

Despite residents’ concerns, planning officials say the project is “sufficiently small scale” and won’t make “any material difference” to the area.

And they add “it would not have any significant impact on neighbouring properties”.

Fittie is known for its narrow streets and quirky buildings. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Development management manager Daniel Lewis wrote: “The use of the building as short-term let would not cause harm to the character of the residential neighbourhood.

“Its use, most likely by tourists, would be consistent with the existing character of Footdee as a tourist attraction.

“It would not cause harm to the character of the residential neighbourhood.”

You can see the plans for yourself here.

Read more:

Conversation