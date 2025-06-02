Care staff ‘cheated and let down’ as Aberdeenshire projects axed and dozens face redundancies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Care staff ‘cheated and let down’ as Aberdeenshire projects axed and dozens face redundancies

Health chiefs last week decided to shut down eight learning disability projects - with about 20 jobs now put under threat.

By Denny Andonova
Trade union branch secretary Inez Kirk spoke on behalf of staff amid Aberdeenshire care project cuts.
Trade union branch secretary Inez Kirk. Image: DC Thomson

Care staff across Aberdeenshire “feel cheated and let down” as dozens face redundancies in a major shake-up of projects for disabled people.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership have decided to shut down eight projects offering those with learning disabilities more activities in their local area.

The Can-Do Recycling and Shop in Fraserburgh, Woodwork Project at Aden Country Park and Buchan Day Opportunities at Crimond are among those to be axed.

It’s part of a huge “recovery plan” that aims to save the partnership millions.

Other services – such as home care, assisted transport and emergency responders – will also be reduced or stopped as health chiefs try to fill a £22 million black hole.

Fraserburgh Can-Do volunteer Julie Buchan with service users Anne-Marie Lyttel and Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Members of the Integration Joint Board agreed the drastic scheme last week, with officials poised to carry out a further review to finalise the details.

And with dozens of jobs on line, Unison branch secretary Inez Kirk says staff who have “invested time and commitment” into building up those projects now feel “cheated”.

‘Axing Aberdeenshire care projects has left staff heartbroken’

The eight learning disability projects will close in the coming months, with the partnership’s scheme “Be all you can be” being rolled out to fill in the gaps.

This means that once the changes are implemented, there will be two main hubs for day care services – one in Fraserburgh and one in Inverurie – and four “satellite” bases.

Some learning disability day services at Crimond Medical and Community hub will be axed. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Papers show about 20 people could lose their jobs in the process, which would potentially save the partnership nearly £590,000 per year.

This would be achieved both through voluntary severance and redundancies, with initial talks with staff understood to begin this month.

Speaking on behalf of those affected, Ms Inez said this is a blow to staff who have put a lot of work and dedication into getting those learning disability projects off the ground.

Trade union members held a protest outside Woodhill House to fight the proposed Aberdeenshire care projects cuts last week.
Trade union members last week held a protest outside Woodhill House to halt the healthcare cuts. Image: Ethan Williams

She said: “I felt their heartbreak about what was happening.

“They’ve set up these projects and it’s taken a long time to do that.

“The staff have dedicated so much time to these services, and have dealt through all the iterations, all the new projects and all the new ways of working.

“They have done everything they’ve been asked to do over the years, and now they feel cheated, they feel let down.”

‘Disabled people will be impacted by most of the agreed healthcare cuts’

Ms Kirk went on to warn of the widespread impact shutting down these projects would have on those who are most vulnerable.

Her words were echoed by Fiona Robertson, of the Disabled People Against Cuts group, who argued “disabled people often make a useful target when cuts need to be made”.

Fiona Robertson, of the Disabled People Against Cuts group. Image: Ethan Williams.

Ms Kirk added: “The issue that we have here is that these people are going to be impacted by many of the proposals.

“They may receive home care, they may receive transport, they may use day services – these are multiple impacts potentially hitting the same people.

“That is major, and we tend to look at things in isolation which is quite concerning.”

However, health chief Leigh Jolly reassured that these changes won’t happen overnight and no one will be left without care.

