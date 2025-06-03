Abandoned Banff watermill could be turned into a home after auction sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abandoned Banff watermill could be turned into a home after auction sale

Eden Watermill was run as a tea room with a gift shop before it closed in 2019.

By Sophie Farquharson
Eden Watermill.
Eden Watermill in Banff could become a home. Image: Auction House Scotland

A Portgordon couple wants to breathe new life into a picturesque watermill near Banff, which has lain abandoned for more than six years.

In its former life, Eden Watermill was a tea room and a gift shop selling local artwork.

The distinctive-looking property is a stone’s throw away from the A947 trunk road to Aberdeen, and spreads over three floors.

Eden Watermill in Banff could become a home. Image: Auction House Scotland.

It has three external water wheels, a timber frame and a slate roof.

Business forced to close in 2019

The tea room was forced to close in 2019 due to floodwater which damaged the foundations and the knock on effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business.

Previous owner of the business Elaine Bunce at the watermill in 2016. Image: Duncan Brown

The building was auctioned for £99,500 in July 2023, and was later relisted at a reduced price following an unsuccessful attempt to find a new owner.

And now, six years after it was left lying empty, Mr and Mrs M Bestwick are hoping to restore it to its former glory as their new home.

Image: Auction House Scotland

What are the new plans for Eden Watermill?

The couple are planning to turn the watermill into a two-bedroom house.

Blueprints sent to the council show the ground floor will feature an open-plan living room and a kitchen area.

Eden Watermill
Inside of Eden Watermill. Image: Auction House Scotland
Eden Watermill
The Banff watermill retains traditional features. Image: Auction House Scotland
The Eden Watermill's first floor workshop.
There used to be a workshop area in the watermill. Image: Auction House Scotland

Meanwhile, the bedrooms will be on the second floor, along with an en-suite.

You can see the plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Conversation