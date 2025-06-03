Abandoned Banff watermill could be turned into a home after auction sale

A Portgordon couple wants to breathe new life into a picturesque watermill near Banff, which has lain abandoned for more than six years.

In its former life, Eden Watermill was a tea room and a gift shop selling local artwork.

The distinctive-looking property is a stone’s throw away from the A947 trunk road to Aberdeen, and spreads over three floors.

It has three external water wheels, a timber frame and a slate roof.

Business forced to close in 2019

The tea room was forced to close in 2019 due to floodwater which damaged the foundations and the knock on effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business.

The building was auctioned for £99,500 in July 2023, and was later relisted at a reduced price following an unsuccessful attempt to find a new owner.

And now, six years after it was left lying empty, Mr and Mrs M Bestwick are hoping to restore it to its former glory as their new home.

What are the new plans for Eden Watermill?

The couple are planning to turn the watermill into a two-bedroom house.

Blueprints sent to the council show the ground floor will feature an open-plan living room and a kitchen area.

Meanwhile, the bedrooms will be on the second floor, along with an en-suite.

You can see the plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

