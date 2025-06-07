Gallery: Grampian Pride 2025 draws crowds in celebration of inclusion and diversity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Grampian Pride 2025 draws crowds in celebration of inclusion and diversity

Aberdeen held Grampian Pride 2025, which returned for its 8th year to celebrate the North East LGBTQ+ community.

Grampian Pride Parade 2025 heads through Aberdeen City Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady & Kami Thomson

Thousands turned out for Grampian Pride 2025, which took place in Aberdeen this Saturday June 7.

This year’s Grampian Pride was bigger than ever, attracting people from all over the North East to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The event was held by Four Pillars LGBT+ Charity, which aims to protect and support the LGBTQ+ community.

The event was split into two parts, a parade which started at 11 am, going from Albyn Place and finishing outside Marischal College, followed by a Pride Village was held at Duthie Park from 1 pm to 8 pm.

The Pride Village included fun attractions for all ages, local food vendors, stalls, rides, bouncy castles, and for the first time, a Cabaret Tent showcasing local performers, including headliner, Wyldkat.

The event emphasized continued support for the LGBTQ+ community in Aberdeen.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the best moments.

Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The streets are a sea of rainbow colours. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
People pose for a photo. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rainbow flags. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spectators enjoy the parade. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Rainbow flags! Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
The drums before the parade. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rainbow colours! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spectators enjoy the parade. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A colourful display! Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Some funky costumes. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride Parade 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Some funky costumes! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

