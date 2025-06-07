Gallery: Grampian Pride 2025 draws crowds in celebration of inclusion and diversity

Thousands turned out for Grampian Pride 2025, which took place in Aberdeen this Saturday June 7.

This year’s Grampian Pride was bigger than ever, attracting people from all over the North East to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The event was held by Four Pillars LGBT+ Charity, which aims to protect and support the LGBTQ+ community.

The event was split into two parts, a parade which started at 11 am, going from Albyn Place and finishing outside Marischal College, followed by a Pride Village was held at Duthie Park from 1 pm to 8 pm.

The Pride Village included fun attractions for all ages, local food vendors, stalls, rides, bouncy castles, and for the first time, a Cabaret Tent showcasing local performers, including headliner, Wyldkat.

The event emphasized continued support for the LGBTQ+ community in Aberdeen.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the best moments.