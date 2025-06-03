Cash-strapped council pushed to AXE £3m Denburn restoration after grant snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cash-strapped council pushed to AXE £3m Denburn restoration after grant snub

Planning chiefs say the best way forward is to pause the Aberdeen stream project "indefinitely" after a £1.5m application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund was rejected.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Denburn project design image
An artist impression of proposed restoration works to the Denburn. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Cbec eco-engineering UK Ltd

Planning chiefs are pushing for the £3 million restoration of Aberdeen’s Denburn to be “paused indefinitely” after they were refused a crucial grant.

The restoration project was launched two years ago to make the ancient stream and surrounding wetland habitat more accessible to residents.

Under the plans, the 1.5 mile stretch from the Den of Maidencraig nature reserve to King’s Gate in the west of the city would have been enhanced.

It was also proposed to re-meander the Denburn and create new footpaths for visitors to stroll along.

And for the last two years, council leaders have been trying to work out how to fund the project – securing extra support from Sepa and Nestrans.

Click and drag the sliders throughout this article to see before-and-after visions of the Denburn.

But now, planning officials are recommending the project is kicked in the long grass after they were denied a £1.5m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

How far along is the Denburn project?

The local authority has already secured some promises of cash to help bring the project to fruition.

Sepa pledged to pay up to £950,000 through its Water Environment Fund, however, this funding is time-limited and would be lost if the project is delayed.

This is on top of another £250,000 which they gave the council for the designs.

Money was also secured from Nestrans and bus lane fines for the new path works, which will also only be awarded if the proposal moves forward.

However, planning chief David Dunne explains that if they don’t find the remaining money needed to complete the project by September, they will have to refund it all.

Why was the grant application refused?

The whole scheme is estimated to cost around £3m – nearly a million more than initially expected.

After securing the first batches of cash and joining with Sepa to develop the project, city chiefs were tasked with finding external sources for the final piece of the puzzle.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund was found as the best match and the application was submitted in November – but refused just a few months later.

Lottery bosses explained they preferred to give the cash to other projects and suggested the Denburn one would benefit from more financial support from the council instead.

And now Mr Dunne has advised that it would be wise to shelve the project until they find other avenues to fund.

This is one of four options drawn up by his planning team, which also include moving forward as planned despite the grant snub and scrapping the restoration altogether.

In his report, he writes: “The Den Burn Restoration Project is an active project with SEPA and is prioritised for funding with them.

“Pausing the project indefinitely will very significantly raise the risk of losing this existing external funding.

“However, there appear no other choices in the absence of match funding.”

Members of the local authority’s net zero, environment and transport committee will discuss the Denburn project when they meet next week.

Read more:

Conversation