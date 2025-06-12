New Aberdour dog breeder struck off after selling sick puppies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Aberdour dog breeder struck off after selling sick puppies

Bonnierose Kennels had its licence refused after inspectors found a whole host of errors...

By Isaac Buchan
Bonnierose Kennels is run by Arthur and L Cowie. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
A New Aberdour dog breeder has had its licence revoked after inspectors found they were selling sick puppies to families.

Lydia Cowie, of Bonnierose Kennels, is now banned from breeding dogs after Aberdeenshire councillors were presented with a list of wrongdoings.

Inspectors found that Mrs Cowie, who runs the site with her husband Arthur Cowie, had failed to keep breeding or veterinary records  – alongside selling sick puppies.

Council officers said that, in October, a complaint was received over a puppy sold from Bonnierose Kennels with an abscess and ear mites.

The New Aberdour kennels has been operating for more than 25 years – but this is the first time it has come under fire for breaking the rules.

Why was Bonnierose Kennels hauled over the coals?

During Aberdeenshire Council’s most recent Banff and Buchan area committee meeting, the breeder’s mishaps were brought to light.

Following a visit from assessors, it was found that breeding, sale, and veterinary records were “either incomplete or not provided at all”.

And following months of back and forth with council chiefs, Mrs Cowie was still unable to provide any of the paperwork.

Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
A report submitted to councillors stated: “Previous inspections and communications have repeatedly highlighted these issues.

“Despite assurances from the applicant, there has been a consistent failure to address and rectify these concerns.

“This raises concerns about the undocumented breeding and selling of puppies.”

Breeder was selling sick puppies to unbeknownst buyers

Alongside the litany of paperwork blunders, it was also revealed that Mrs Cowie had been selling sick puppies to unknowing customers.

Animal health and welfare officer Lisa Bowie told councillors: “We still get recent complaints with regards to the welfare of the dogs.

“I recently investigated a complaint in October about a puppy that was sold with an abscess and ear mites, so there are complaints still coming in.”

The New Aberdour breeders had their licence refused. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
And that was not all when it came to the welfare of the puppies at Bonnierose Kennels…

During a visit from the council in December, inspectors found that “heavily chewed” beds and whelping boxes needed replaced.

They also discovered rusting metal, no records of any medicine being given to puppies, and no rodent-proof storage for the food surplus.

So what happened in the end?

Following the brief 15-minute rundown of how Bonnierose Kennels flouted the rules, they had their licence unanimously refused.

Councillor Ann Bell said: “If there is any concern for animal welfare, we refuse, and I am refusing.”

You can view the full meeting here.

