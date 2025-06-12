New Aberdour dog breeder struck off after selling sick puppies

A New Aberdour dog breeder has had its licence revoked after inspectors found they were selling sick puppies to families.

Lydia Cowie, of Bonnierose Kennels, is now banned from breeding dogs after Aberdeenshire councillors were presented with a list of wrongdoings.

Inspectors found that Mrs Cowie, who runs the site with her husband Arthur Cowie, had failed to keep breeding or veterinary records – alongside selling sick puppies.

Council officers said that, in October, a complaint was received over a puppy sold from Bonnierose Kennels with an abscess and ear mites.

The New Aberdour kennels has been operating for more than 25 years – but this is the first time it has come under fire for breaking the rules.

Why was Bonnierose Kennels hauled over the coals?

During Aberdeenshire Council’s most recent Banff and Buchan area committee meeting, the breeder’s mishaps were brought to light.

Following a visit from assessors, it was found that breeding, sale, and veterinary records were “either incomplete or not provided at all”.

And following months of back and forth with council chiefs, Mrs Cowie was still unable to provide any of the paperwork.

A report submitted to councillors stated: “Previous inspections and communications have repeatedly highlighted these issues.

“Despite assurances from the applicant, there has been a consistent failure to address and rectify these concerns.

“This raises concerns about the undocumented breeding and selling of puppies.”

Breeder was selling sick puppies to unbeknownst buyers

Alongside the litany of paperwork blunders, it was also revealed that Mrs Cowie had been selling sick puppies to unknowing customers.

Animal health and welfare officer Lisa Bowie told councillors: “We still get recent complaints with regards to the welfare of the dogs.

“I recently investigated a complaint in October about a puppy that was sold with an abscess and ear mites, so there are complaints still coming in.”

And that was not all when it came to the welfare of the puppies at Bonnierose Kennels…

During a visit from the council in December, inspectors found that “heavily chewed” beds and whelping boxes needed replaced.

They also discovered rusting metal, no records of any medicine being given to puppies, and no rodent-proof storage for the food surplus.

So what happened in the end?

Following the brief 15-minute rundown of how Bonnierose Kennels flouted the rules, they had their licence unanimously refused.

Councillor Ann Bell said: “If there is any concern for animal welfare, we refuse, and I am refusing.”

