Street lights, Merchant Quarter cycling route, flower baskets and green bus shelters: How YOUR bus lane and LEZ fines cash could be used

Half a million worth of bus lane fines could be used to install new street lights along Union Street and new cycle routes at Aberdeen’s Merchant Quarter.

And more than £100,000 from LEZ fines could also be spent on bringing some more colour to the Granite Mile with new flower baskets and bee-friendly bus shelters.

In the last year, the local authority has bagged a whopping £3.3 million from dishing out bus lane and LEZ fines.

The traffic measures have been harshly condemned by residents, with businesses claiming these have hammered trade by “pushing people away from their doorsteps”.

And now, Aberdeen City Council chiefs are pondering ways to use the collected fines cash for various upgrades across the city centre.

And once those visiting the city make their way through the green, they could soon be greeted by the literal “buzz” of Union Street – with bee-friendly bus stops on the table.

This comes as it was announced Aberdeen’s new market is “bang on time” – with scaffolding expected to be brought down within weeks.

Merchant Quarter upgrades in the pipeline

In papers being put forward to next week’s net zero, environment and transport committee, officials have now laid out the potential cost for each of the upgrades.

Out of the £2.6 million worth of bus lane fines currently sitting in the local authority’s coffers, £500,000 has been earmarked for city centre improvements.

The largest chunk of this has been mooted for a major revamp of the city’s Merchant Quarter.

Plans for a new cycle route through The Green were approved back in 2022 – allowing for easier access between the Granite Mile and Union Square.

Chief planning officer David Dunne previously described the “plaza-like” space as a “welcome mat to the city”.

And now £300,000 could be set aside as officers look for “interim” ways to improve the link between Union Street and the city’s public transport hub.

This could include additional bus stops on Guild Street according to papers.

£200k to be spent making city streets safer

Also from the bus lane pot, £200,000 could be spent on upgrading city centre lighting.

Back in 2018, the council launched what they called a “creative lighting strategy” – aiming to brighten up the heart of Aberdeen.

Works on Union Terrace Gardens and the central stretch of Union Street were carried out as part of this project.

Planning gurus are now asking for councillors to rubber stamp an extra £200,000 to improve safety in the city centre.

It comes on the back of a recent report, which found that poor street lighting was “one of the key issues affecting women and girls’ feelings on safety” and “impacting on whether they go out at night”.

Union Street to get the rub of the green from Aberdeen LEZ fine cash

Meanwhile, a portion of the £670,000 LEZ fines fund could be used to spruce up the upper end of the Granite Mile with some extra greenery.

Planning chiefs want to splash £60,000 on new plants and seating along the stretch between Union Terrace and Dee Street.

Transport team leader Will Hekelaar says this will be a joint project between Aberdeen City Council and Our Union Street, who would help install and maintain them.

A previous whitepaper from Bob Keiller’s group found that cleaning up Union Street was a major priority – which could soon be given a boost if funding is released.

New ‘buzz stops’ for city centre from Aberdeen LEZ fines fund

Back in 2022, Aberdeen began trialling “bee-friendly bus stops” in a bid to make the city, famed for its grey buildings, a little more green.

European cities, such as Utrecht in the Netherlands, have hundreds of sedum-roofed shelters lining their streets.

And now, money could be set aside to create more of these bus stops as planners look to improve biodiversity and boost insect numbers.

Another £60,000 would be spent on this project, with Aberdeen Inspired joining forces with the council to make it happen.

Alongside the bee-enticing measures, new hanging baskets with flowers could soon be dangling from the Granite Mile’s upper floors.

It comes as the city’s Bid moves forward with major plans to bring Union Street’s upper floors back into use.

Councillors will decide on the proposals next week.

