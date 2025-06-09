Hazlehead landlord stripped off licence after refusing to carry out damp repairs for tenant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hazlehead landlord stripped off licence after refusing to carry out damp repairs for tenant

Aberdeen City Council was made aware that a number of repairs were needed at a Hazlehead Gardens home.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Homes at Hazlehead Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
Homes at Hazlehead Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

A Hazlehead landlord has been stripped off his licence after he refused to carry out essential repairs and install necessary fire safety equipment.

Steven Geddes was reported to the council’s private sector housing team after his tenant Rebeckah McCandless raised a number of issues with the property.

The flat she had been renting at Hazlehead Gardens was indeed of urgent repairs to the roof, as well as a loose power socket in one of the bedrooms.

She took her plea to have these fixed to the First-tier Tribunal for Scotland that deals with housing and property troubles.

The Tribunal issued a repair and standards enforcement order in December, requiring Mr Geddes to deal with problems inside the house within four weeks.

Properties at Hazlehead Gardens. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

However, not all of the issues that had been flagged were dealt with.

The matter was discussed at a recent meeting of the licensing sub committee, but Mr Geddes was not there to argue his case.

What repairs needed done at the Hazlehead home?

The registered landlord was asked to get a damp and condensation specialist to inspect all of the rooms in the property and submit a report of their findings to the Tribunal.

He was also ordered to file a report on electrical installations in the building, addressing a loose power socket in one bedroom and the lack of a smoke detector on the first floor landing.

Finally, Mr Geddes was told to repair and paint the ceiling in one of the bedrooms.

All of these issues were required to be completed within four weeks.

Hazlehead Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

However, the Tribunal reinspected the property in February and found that while some works had been completed, he hadn’t dealt with the damp issues at the flat.

And the two requested reports had not been sent.

Mr Geddes was contacted by council officers in April regarding the outstanding items and asked for dates when the work was scheduled for.

He was asked to respond by May but nothing has been sent to the local authority since.

Private sector housing manager Jocelyn Janssen told the committee that the council has not had any confirmation that any further works have been carried out.

Missing smoke detectors ‘outrageous’

Councillor Ken McLeod asked what the tenant’s rights were if the licence were to be revoked.

Ms Janssen explained that they could apply to the council’s homelessness service or look for accommodation elsewhere.

The landlord owns a property at Hazlehead Gardens. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

But, Mr Geddes has already served them with an eviction notice and they will have to leave the property regardless.

Meanwhile, councillor Dell Henrickson believed the landlord needed his licence removed “due to the lack of care”.

He added: “Not having smoke detectors in the building when it is compulsory for everybody to have that is outrageous.”

The committee went on to unanimously agree to take the licence from Mr Geddes.

