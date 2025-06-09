Hazlehead landlord stripped off licence after refusing to carry out damp repairs for tenant

A Hazlehead landlord has been stripped off his licence after he refused to carry out essential repairs and install necessary fire safety equipment.

Steven Geddes was reported to the council’s private sector housing team after his tenant Rebeckah McCandless raised a number of issues with the property.

The flat she had been renting at Hazlehead Gardens was indeed of urgent repairs to the roof, as well as a loose power socket in one of the bedrooms.

She took her plea to have these fixed to the First-tier Tribunal for Scotland that deals with housing and property troubles.

The Tribunal issued a repair and standards enforcement order in December, requiring Mr Geddes to deal with problems inside the house within four weeks.

However, not all of the issues that had been flagged were dealt with.

The matter was discussed at a recent meeting of the licensing sub committee, but Mr Geddes was not there to argue his case.

What repairs needed done at the Hazlehead home?

The registered landlord was asked to get a damp and condensation specialist to inspect all of the rooms in the property and submit a report of their findings to the Tribunal.

He was also ordered to file a report on electrical installations in the building, addressing a loose power socket in one bedroom and the lack of a smoke detector on the first floor landing.

Finally, Mr Geddes was told to repair and paint the ceiling in one of the bedrooms.

All of these issues were required to be completed within four weeks.

However, the Tribunal reinspected the property in February and found that while some works had been completed, he hadn’t dealt with the damp issues at the flat.

And the two requested reports had not been sent.

Mr Geddes was contacted by council officers in April regarding the outstanding items and asked for dates when the work was scheduled for.

He was asked to respond by May but nothing has been sent to the local authority since.

Private sector housing manager Jocelyn Janssen told the committee that the council has not had any confirmation that any further works have been carried out.

Missing smoke detectors ‘outrageous’

Councillor Ken McLeod asked what the tenant’s rights were if the licence were to be revoked.

Ms Janssen explained that they could apply to the council’s homelessness service or look for accommodation elsewhere.

But, Mr Geddes has already served them with an eviction notice and they will have to leave the property regardless.

Meanwhile, councillor Dell Henrickson believed the landlord needed his licence removed “due to the lack of care”.

He added: “Not having smoke detectors in the building when it is compulsory for everybody to have that is outrageous.”

The committee went on to unanimously agree to take the licence from Mr Geddes.

