Cost of ‘rapid’ Aberdeen bus plan more than doubles to £323 million

A new “rapid” bus route could cost city chiefs up to £323 million as they look to reverse years-long decline in passenger numbers across Aberdeen.

This is more than double the price that was initially mooted for the Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) project back when it was first launched in 2022.

The scheme includes a fleet of specialised tram-style vehicles – similar to normal buses but much bigger – along with stops and other upgrades.

These would run along two fast-track routes across the city – one from Blackdog to Westhill, and one from Craibstone to Portlethen via Aberdeen city centre.

And if the plans are approved in their current form, the new bus lanes will be active 24 hours – or for a “sufficiently long period” – so they are “less likely to be abused”.

It comes as council papers revealed the local authority has collected £2.6m in bus lane fines in a year – a portion of which they now want to invest in city centre upgrades.

New Aberdeen rapid bus could fix ‘poor perception’ of public transport

Council bosses hope the project would turn around passengers’ “poor perception” of public transport, with a recent survey showing only 12% of Aberdeen commuters use buses.

This, the papers say, is due to a number of issues – including ticket prices, infrequent and inconsistent services and “unattractive” long journeys.

And the long-planned Aberdeen Rapid Transit system is believed to fix that.

However, there have been concerns about the “costs, value for money, and deliverability” of project – which is expected to take about 10 years to complete.

Why would the Aberdeen rapid bus system cost so much?

A fresh report has now revealed the price tag on the rapid system has more than doubled, rocketing to a staggering £323m.

The cost councillors were presented with in 2022 was based on estimates drawn up the year before.

Programme manager Kirsty Chalmers explains the increase is due to a 25% jump in construction costs and putting aside extra cash for more studies and design work.

However, she insists that moving forward with the pricey package is still their best option – instead of a £156m cheaper one that features just the bus priority route.

It will cover the new fast-track routes, as well as widening the roads, setting up new bus stops and installing cycle lanes along the full length of the ART network.

The works will involve drawing up 30 miles of new carriageway, criss-crossing 70 junctions, and erecting three bus stops with added links for active travel and car club spaces.

Documents say the bus priority route will in operation 24 hours “to provide the feeling of permanence and be less likely to be abused”.

Meanwhile, the council will have to choose between two options when it comes to the vehicles they will use for the ART.

They can either spend £30.2m on purchasing 36 electric tram-style buses, or opt for the ones they already have but get them re-branded.

How much has the council spent on the project so far?

Planning chief David Dunne last year confirmed that the city has already spent about £2m of Scottish Government cash on the project.

A further £150m in grants was planned to cover the then full cost of the upgrades.

This hefty sum, however, is now at risk as traders push for the controversial city centre bus gates to be scrapped, taking their battle against them to court later this month.

In a tense meeting last July, Mr Dunne suggested they might lose out on “anything between £50m and £150m” if the measures are removed.

He claimed that the ART scheme hinges on the bus gates being in place to reduce traffic along the fast-lane routes.

And council leaders agreed it is best to retain the measures so they don’t hinder the prospects of the multi-million-pound project.

What would be the benefits of the Aberdeen rapid bus routes?

In her report – which will go before the transport committee next week – Ms Chalmers has laid out how the scheme would benefit the city.

She highlights the “poor perception” people have of services across the north-east, saying that the new buses will help reverse 20 years of decline in passenger numbers.

Their consultation with the public discovered people think buses to be a “low quality option” due to the limited number of services and their unreliability.

Commuters also think the tickets are too expensive and “poor value for money”.

“A step change in provision of public transport in and around Aberdeen has the potential to address these problems and reverse the decline,” Ms Chalmer wrote.

She adds the new priority bus route would also improve journey times and the reliability of buses between Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, as well as links to the city centre, hospitals and Aberdeen University.

Councillors are being asked to endorse the Aberdeen Rapid Transit bus plans next Wednesday.

