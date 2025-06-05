Exclusive: King Street and Castlegate to be transformed into carnival for Tall Ships festival

Aberdeen’s Castlegate and a stretch of King Street will become a carnival fun zone this summer as part of the Tall Ships festival.

The races are coming to the Granite City from July 19 to 22, and a flurry of events has been planned.

Quayside concerts headlined by Deacon Blue and the Kaiser Chiefs have already been announced to back up the spectacle of 50 boats sailing into Aberdeen harbour.

Now, the Press and Journal can reveal that part of the city centre will be transformed with rides and attractions as hundreds of thousands are expected to descend on the area.

Codona’s funfair will take over King Street from the West North Street junction to Castle Street.

The Castlegate will play host to a Discovery learning zone.

The Codona’s funfair is being billed as something for everyone.

Several rides are planned for the zone, as well as attractions for kids to enjoy.

Thrillseekers will be able to ride the Fast and Furious, which proved to be a hit when it was on Broad Street’s Christmas village.

A Ferris wheel will also lift visitors into the city’s skyline to give views of the festival in full flow.

The Codona’s carnival will be open from 9am to 11pm on the first three days. On the last day, the funfair will close at 3:20pm.

Discovery Zone

The free-to-enter Discovery Zone will be located at the Castlegate.

The attraction will transform the Granite City spot into a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) hub. Where people of all ages can come together to explore, experiment and learn.

The hub will feature native sea life touch pools, boat-building challenges and Lego workshops. As well as pop-up performances and interactive learning.

Local businesses exhibiting at the Discovery Zone include Aberdeen Science Centre, Macduff Marine Aquarium, RNLI and Sea Cadets.

The Discovery Zone will be open from 9am to 6pm on the first three days of the festival. It will shut at 3:30pm on the closing day.

Tall Ships return to Aberdeen after almost 30 years

The Tall Ships Races will return to the Granite City for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The event is being organised by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and Port of Aberdeen.

Local businesses from around the north-east are lining up to support the celebration of the city.

The four-day festival is expected to bring 400,000 visitors to Aberdeen as well as around 50 Tall Ships from across the world.

Emma Wadee, Aberdeen City Council’s Project Manager for the event said: “We can’t wait to see 50 Tall Ships sailing into Aberdeen this summer.”

“We’ve made sure there’s something for everyone, especially families and children.”

Codona’s will make a nostalgic return to the area by bringing the funfair back to King Street – just as they did when the Tall Ships last visited Aberdeen in 1997.

A spokesman from Codona’s said: “With a selection of kids, family, and thrill rides there will be something for everyone.”

What are you looking forward to ahead of the Tall Ships festival? Let us know in the comments below.

Read more about The Tall Ships Festival: