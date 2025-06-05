Exclusive: King Street and Castlegate to be transformed into carnival for Tall Ships festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: King Street and Castlegate to be transformed into carnival for Tall Ships festival

'Thrill' rides and a Discovery Zone will entertain thousands who descend on the event.

Codona's funfair at the Castlegate in 1997.
Image: Codonas.
By Georgia Grieve

Aberdeen’s Castlegate and a stretch of King Street will become a carnival fun zone this summer as part of the Tall Ships festival.

The races are coming to the Granite City from July 19 to 22, and a flurry of events has been planned.

Quayside concerts headlined by Deacon Blue and the Kaiser Chiefs have already been announced to back up the spectacle of 50 boats sailing into Aberdeen harbour.

Now, the Press and Journal can reveal that part of the city centre will be transformed with rides and attractions as hundreds of thousands are expected to descend on the area.

Codona’s funfair will take over King Street from the West North Street junction to Castle Street.

The Castlegate will play host to a Discovery learning zone.

Tall Ships Festival funfair map showing an area on King Street between West North Street and Castle Street where the funfair will be located.
Map of festival funfair as the tall ships return to Aberdeen.

The Codona’s funfair is being billed as something for everyone.

Several rides are planned for the zone, as well as attractions for kids to enjoy.

Thrillseekers will be able to ride the Fast and Furious, which proved to be a hit when it was on Broad Street’s Christmas village.

A Ferris wheel will also lift visitors into the city’s skyline to give views of the festival in full flow.

The Codona’s carnival will be open from 9am to 11pm on the first three days. On the last day, the funfair will close at 3:20pm. 

Fast & Furious ride
Favourite rides from the Christmas Village to make a return.

Discovery Zone

The free-to-enter Discovery Zone will be located at the Castlegate.

The attraction will transform the Granite City spot into a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) hub. Where people of all ages can come together to explore, experiment and learn.

The hub will feature native sea life touch pools, boat-building challenges and Lego workshops. As well as pop-up performances and interactive learning.

Local businesses exhibiting at the Discovery Zone include Aberdeen Science Centre, Macduff Marine Aquarium, RNLI and Sea Cadets.

The Discovery Zone will be open from 9am to 6pm on the first three days of the festival. It will shut at 3:30pm on the closing day. 

People standing on the street in front of a funfair ride.
Image: Codona's.

Tall Ships return to Aberdeen after almost 30 years

The Tall Ships Races will return to the Granite City for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The event is being organised by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and Port of Aberdeen.

Local businesses from around the north-east are lining up to support the celebration of the city.

The four-day festival is expected to bring 400,000 visitors to Aberdeen as well as around 50 Tall Ships from across the world.

Emma Wadee, Aberdeen City Council’s Project Manager for the event said: “We can’t wait to see 50 Tall Ships sailing into Aberdeen this summer.”

“We’ve made sure there’s something for everyone, especially families and children.”

Codona’s will make a nostalgic return to the area by bringing the funfair back to King Street – just as they did when the Tall Ships last visited Aberdeen in 1997.

A spokesman from Codona’s said: “With a selection of kids, family, and thrill rides there will be something for everyone.”

What are you looking forward to ahead of the Tall Ships festival? Let us know in the comments below. 

