Residents fight plans for Longside substation FOUR TIMES the size of Disneyland Paris

The potential 570-acre site has come under harsh criticism from locals living nearby...

By Isaac Buchan
The site will be four times the size of Disneyland Paris - if the plans are approved. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Longside residents are fighting multi-million-pound plans to build a substation four times bigger than Disneyland Paris on their doorstep.

Locals fear the proposed 570-acre site would “dwarf their beloved village”, which could be erected less than a mile away from the Aberdeenshire village.

SSEN submitted blueprints for the huge energy hub in November as part of a £20 billion scheme to upgrade the network across the whole of north Scotland.

They say the Longside site would help convert power from Caithness to England.

However, locals have condemned the size of the proposed Netherton Hub, claiming it would drive people away from the area, while causing house prices to plummet.

The Netherton Hub project is bigger than two independent nations. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
What are the Longside substation plans?

Tensions reached another high at a recent meeting as residents and SSEN went head to head over the “catastrophic” plans.

Energy chiefs explained the benefits of the development – which would be bigger than Monaco – and argued that residents’ objections were “just opinions on policy”.

They added the Netherton Hub would a “crucial component” of its £20bn  ‘Pathway to 2030’ programme.

The location of the potential Netherton Hub site. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
The site would be built just outside Longside, and come with two high-voltage converter stations to act as a middle man between Caithness and South Humber in England.

There would also be a transmission hall that could be up to 100-ft high.

Map showing how the Longside substation site could be laid out.
Why are locals unhappy?

During Wednesday’s pre-determination hearing, locals cited a number of reasons as to why councillors should bin the proposal.

Roger Bryce, a former community councillor and agricultural expert, was the first to lambaste the firm over the site, which would be six time the size of the village itself.

Roger (bottom right) was one local who voiced his concerns. Image: Aberdeenshire Council webcast
Mr Bryce stated: “It is not a sustainable project.

“It’s significantly bigger than required… It will severely impact the local amenity and tourism.”

‘Huge Longside substation will drive people away’

Mr Bryce also fears the energy hub could lead to “visitor numbers significantly falling” if the plans are approved.

Design image showing how the Longside substation site could be laid out.
He said: “Construction traffic and building sites are not conducive to tourists.

“They will just find alternative unspoilt areas.”

However, an SSEN spokesman that a study they have carried out before the plans were officially submitted showed there would be a “negligible impact” on tourism.

What do SSEN bosses say about it?

Fighting the corner for the energy firm, Murray Agnew gave a rundown of why Longside Community Council’s objection should be disregarded.

He argued that the lengthy statement they had submitted to the council was merely “the particular view of the author on energy policy and infrastructure funding.”

One of the buildings at Netherton Hub would be a 400 kV substation - similar to this one in Peterhead. Image: SSEN
“These reasons (that they object) are not supported by any evidence in the assessment by the community council,” Mr Agnew told the meeting.

“It is suffice to say we do not agree with these points.

“It is clear there is true support for the development from the development plan.”

What do you think of the plans for Netherton Hub? Let us know in our comments section below

What happens next?

An SSEN spokesman told The P&J that Netherton Hub is a “critical part” of their £20 billion investment in upgrading the network in the north of Scotland.

Design image showing how the Longside substation site could be laid out.
They added that the project would “provide a significant boost to local and national economies”.

The proposal will now be put forward to the Buchan area committee at a later date for a review.

It will then have to be presented to members of the infrastructure committee members, who will make the final decision.

You can view the full plans here.

