Union Street offices could become huge flat as efforts to revive empty upper floors ramp up

Derelict Union Street offices that have lain abandoned for more than four years could soon be transformed into a huge new flat.

Shadab Ansari is seeking permission to breathe new life into the empty upper floors of 413 Union Street.

Documents say the property was once used as six offices.

However, all of the occupants left about five years ago – with the former owner trying to offload it for about two years before Mr Ansari stepped in.

He now hopes to turn the premises into a home, and has applied for a special licence to rent it out to more than three people.

What exactly are the plans?

Under the proposals, there would be three bedrooms on the first floor and another three on the second floor.

The rear of the first floor will be turned into a big kitchen with a communal lounge, which could potentially be used by all in residence.

There would be an extra smaller kitchen on the second floor.

‘Revamp of Union Street offices could boost footfall’

Mr Ansari says bringing these upper floors back into use will boost the “desire to regenerate and repopulate Union Street”.

It comes amid several major projects aimed at rejuvenating the Granite Mile by drawing more people to live and work in the city centre.

Last month, Aberdeen Inspired launched a special taskforce which will inspect all of the disused upper floors and come up with ways to revive them.

And Our Union Street is also making progress with sprucing up empty units on eye-level.

Mr Ansari adds that turning the property into a home would “help maintain the vitality of the city centre and make a positive contribution to footfall”.

