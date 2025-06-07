Doubts over ‘dead in the water’ rapid transit plan spark fresh calls to axe Aberdeen bus gates needed for project

Council chiefs have been accused of “leaving Aberdeen city centre in tatters” for the sake of a “dead in the water” rapid transit project.

The fiery dispute erupted after The Press and Journal revealed that building a new fast-track bus system could cost the local authority a staggering £323 million.

This is more than double the initial projected price of about £150m.

City bosses have been working on the plans, which could introduce tram-style buses gliding across the city, for more than three years.

There would be routes connecting Blackdog to Westhill and Craibstone to Portlethen, which they claim could help boost services and get more people on board.

It would work similarly to the Belfast Glider project that launched in 2018 – with public transport use in the Northern Irish capital now on the rise.

On the back of this example, council leaders are pushing forward with the project, saying it would “bring the city centre and the roads network into the 21st Century”.

But the striking price increase – on top of the 10 years needed to make the Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) scheme a reality – has cast doubts over its viability.

The costly project was also mooted as one of the main reasons council chiefs had to dismiss businesses’ desperate pleas to scrap the condemned bus gates in the city centre.

Despite numerous calls to tweak the measures said to be hammering trade, planning bosses insisted the traffic system must stay for the sake of the ART proposals.

And Tory group leader Richard Brooks has now questioned whether the council leadership has sacrificed high street traders for a “farcical” project that may never happen.

The Aberdeen bus gate – rapid transit saga continues…

The bus gates on Guild Street, Market Street and Bridge Street, as well as a right turn ban on Union Terrace, were put in place in August 2023.

They were intended to reduce traffic in the city centre and pave the way for the eventual rapid transit scheme – which at the time was still in its preliminary design stages.

It later emerged the restrictions were strictly tied to about £150m of grants the council had hoped to bag on the back of it to fund the ART.

This was at the core of city leaders’ argument to keep the bus gates in place.

It came after a months-long campaign by business owners and residents, who have now raised thousands to challenge them at the Court of Session and force a U-turn.

‘Aberdeen city centre businesses have been left traumatised’

Given the outcome of the council’s controversial decision last year, Mr Brooks has hit out at the council for “spending money on the wrong things”.

And he argued the administration is pushing for a scheme that was launched three years ago and has since been overwhelmingly rejected by the public.

“Our city is in tatters under this SNP/Lib Dem anti-car directive,” Mr Brooks said.

“We are faced with a failing council administration, a traumatised city centre economy and a 360-page strategic business case that is based on an out-of-date context.

“It is complete madness.

“The administration are totally out-of-step with the public. No matter how they try to sell this, I have yet to find one person who believes the bus gates were ever a good idea.”

Would Aberdeen benefit from a rapid transit bus route?

In her report to the city transport committee, however, programme manager Kirsty Chalmers argued the benefits of the bus priority route.

And she laid out hopes that it would reverse 20 years of decline in passenger numbers, with 24-hour lanes being proposed as a way to speed up bus trips.

The works will involve drawing up 30 miles of new carriageway, criss-crossing 70 junctions, and erecting three bus stops with added links for active travel.

A similar scheme to this was launched in Edinburgh more than 20 years ago.

The £10.5m project introduced a mile-long “guided busway” in the west of the capital in a bid to slice 15 minutes off journeys.

Much like the intended ART route, the road was created exclusively for buses and connected the outskirts of Edinburgh to the city centre.

This was only a temporary measure, which was replaced by tram lines a few years later.

‘It’s time they stopped wasting money on propping up bus companies’

But Labour group leader M Taqueer Malik thinks the Aberdeen Rapid Transit project – even though still in its infancy – is already “dead in the water”.

Mr Brooks echoed his words and once again called for a rethink on the bus gates – and the rapid transit system as a whole.

He added: “This 20 years of decline in bus passenger numbers is because the public have a preference – and they’ve aired that preference by the thousands.

“If the bus gates remain, the city centre will continue to be a ghost town, the economic decline will continue and we’ll eventually have no need for any transport to the city.

“It is time the bus gates were gone, and the council stopped wasting our money propping up bus companies.”

What does the SNP/Lib Dem ruling group say?

SNP transport vice-convener Miranda Radley, however, insisted that the new bus priority route, which would better link Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, would be an asset.

And she pointed out that the scheme was started under the previous administration.

“The Aberdeen Rapid Transit could bring our city centre and public transport network into the 21st century,” she added.

“Anyone who has seen Belfast’s Gliders in operation will able to tell you about the benefits the scheme has delivered.”

There will be more clarity on where the local authority’s ruling group stands on the issue next week, when they are being asked to endorse the rapid transit bus plans.

