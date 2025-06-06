School prom photos: Mackie Academy’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School prom photos: Mackie Academy’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Students and staff had a great time at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen as they partied together for the last time.

Mackie Academy prom guests smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy prom guests smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage
By Sarah Bruce

Mackie Academy’s Class of 2025 made their fond farewells in style at their leavers’ event.

They gathered at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen in black tie style to party together for the last time.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Mackie prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Mackie Academy Class of 2025 prom

Mackie Academy pupils ahead of prom
Messing with gravity, pre-prom. Image: Jasperimage
Students arrive at the Mackie Academy school prom
Students arrive at the Mackie Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy pupils at their prom at Chester Hotel
Kilts and a suit at the Mackie Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy pupils at Chester Hotel
Prom-goers arrive at the Chester Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
Time for a party at the Chester Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy pupils in the sun. Image: Jasperimage
The last hurrah for Mackie Academy pupils. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy pupils ready to party. Image: Jasperimage
A last hurrah at the Chester. Image: Jasperimage
Smiling for the camera ahead of the prom. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Jasperimage
A splash of colour at the Mackie Academy prom. Image: Jasperimage
Some pre-prom shots at the Chester Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy pupils ready to party. Image: Jasperimage
Smiles for the camera before the Mackie Academy prom. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy prom guests smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage
A quiet moment for a photo before the prom. Image: Jasperimage
It was a lovely evening for the Mackie Academy prom. Image: Jasperimage
A splash of colour on prom night. Image: Jasperimage
Suited, booted and kilted. Image: Jasperimage
Smiles for the photographer. Image: Jasperimage
It was a celebration of the students’ school careers. Image: Jasperimage
Mackie Academy prom at Chester Hotel
Mackie Academy prom guests smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage

