School prom photos: Mackie Academy’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Mackie Academy’s Class of 2025 made their fond farewells in style at their leavers’ event.

They gathered at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen in black tie style to party together for the last time.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Mackie prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Mackie Academy Class of 2025 prom

Read more

How Stonehaven hero Barbara Maclean has raised over £1m for charity

School league tables 2025: How did your secondary school rank?