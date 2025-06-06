Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire School prom photos: Mackie Academy’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Students and staff had a great time at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen as they partied together for the last time. Mackie Academy prom guests smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage By Sarah Bruce June 6 2025, 11:45 am June 6 2025, 11:45 am Share School prom photos: Mackie Academy’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6774025/school-prom-mackie-academy-2025-leavers/ Copy Link 0 comment Mackie Academy’s Class of 2025 made their fond farewells in style at their leavers’ event. They gathered at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen in black tie style to party together for the last time. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. The Mackie prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east. Mackie Academy Class of 2025 prom Messing with gravity, pre-prom. Image: Jasperimage Students arrive at the Mackie Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage Kilts and a suit at the Mackie Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage Prom-goers arrive at the Chester Hotel. Image: Jasperimage Time for a party at the Chester Hotel. Image: Jasperimage Mackie Academy pupils in the sun. Image: Jasperimage The last hurrah for Mackie Academy pupils. Image: Jasperimage Mackie Academy pupils ready to party. Image: Jasperimage A last hurrah at the Chester. Image: Jasperimage Smiling for the camera ahead of the prom. Image: Jasperimage Mackie Academy school prom 2025. Image: Jasperimage A splash of colour at the Mackie Academy prom. Image: Jasperimage Some pre-prom shots at the Chester Hotel. Image: Jasperimage Mackie Academy pupils ready to party. Image: Jasperimage Smiles for the camera before the Mackie Academy prom. Image: Jasperimage Mackie Academy prom guests smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage A quiet moment for a photo before the prom. Image: Jasperimage It was a lovely evening for the Mackie Academy prom. Image: Jasperimage A splash of colour on prom night. Image: Jasperimage Suited, booted and kilted. Image: Jasperimage Smiles for the photographer. Image: Jasperimage It was a celebration of the students’ school careers. Image: Jasperimage Mackie Academy prom guests smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage Read more How Stonehaven hero Barbara Maclean has raised over £1m for charity School league tables 2025: How did your secondary school rank?
