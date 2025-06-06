School prom photos: Lochside Academy’s Class of 2025 bid farewell

Lochside Academy prom has taken place as the Class of 2025 partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the Altens Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Lochside Academy prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, showcasing pictures from leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Lochside Academy school prom 2025

Read more:

School league tables 2025: How does your school rank?

New Kincorth sensory room to provide lifeline for ASN families