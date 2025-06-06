Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire School prom photos: Lochside Academy’s Class of 2025 bid farewell The Aberdeen pupils' bash is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries. Prom-goers at the Altens Hotel for the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jsaperimage By Sarah Bruce June 6 2025, 5:00 pm June 6 2025, 5:00 pm Share School prom photos: Lochside Academy’s Class of 2025 bid farewell Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6774188/school-prom-photos-lochside-academy-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment Lochside Academy prom has taken place as the Class of 2025 partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the Altens Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. The Lochside Academy prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, showcasing pictures from leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east. Lochside Academy school prom 2025 Lochside Academy pupils enjoying their prom. Image: Jasperimage The Lochside Academy prom flower wall. Image: Jasperimage One last school party. Image: Jasperimage A memento from prom night. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy pupils enjoying their prom. Image: Jasperimage Primary colours at the secondary prom. Image: Jasperimage One last school photo before everyone leaves. Image: Jasperimage Fun on prom night at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage A final farewell to school. Image: Jasperimage A last chance to party together. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage Lochside prom at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage More Lochside Academy prom-goers smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage A celebration of the end of school. Image: Jasperimage Prom night at the Altens. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy prom-goers enjoyed the night. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy prom photos. Image: Jasperimage A break from the party to get a photo taken. Image: Jasperimage A great night was had by all. Image: Jasperimage The party was a success. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage Suited and booted. Image: Jasperimage A last hurrah. Image: Jasperimage Prom night at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage Students got together for the last time. Image: Jasperimage Prom-goers at the Altens Hotel for the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jasperimage Prom-goers at the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jasperimage The last formal school event. Image: Jasperimage Pupils in front of the flower wall. Image: Jasperimage Kilted for the prom. Image: Jasperimage Classmates together for the prom. Image: Jasperimage A colourful scene at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage Friends at the prom. Image: Jasperimage The Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage Partying at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage The Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage Prom-goers at the Altens Hotel for the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage Party-goers at Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage Students at the Altens Hotel for prom night. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage A big night out at the Altens Hotel . Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage Students at the Altens flower wall. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage A group of students at the prom. Image: Jasperimage Docs and frocks at the prom. Image: Jasperimage Pastels at the prom. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage Prom photos from the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage In front of the flower wall at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage Read more: School league tables 2025: How does your school rank? New Kincorth sensory room to provide lifeline for ASN families
Conversation