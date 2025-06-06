School prom photos: Lochside Academy’s Class of 2025 bid farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School prom photos: Lochside Academy’s Class of 2025 bid farewell

The Aberdeen pupils' bash is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries.

Prom-goers at the Altens Hotel for the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jsaperimage
Prom-goers at the Altens Hotel for the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jsaperimage
By Sarah Bruce

Lochside Academy prom has taken place as the Class of 2025 partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the Altens Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Lochside Academy prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, showcasing pictures from leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Lochside Academy school prom 2025

Lochside Academy pupils enjoying their prom. Image: Jasperimage
The Lochside Academy prom flower wall. Image: Jasperimage
One last school party. Image: Jasperimage
A memento from prom night. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy pupils enjoying their prom. Image: Jasperimage
Primary colours at the secondary prom. Image: Jasperimage
One last school photo before everyone leaves. Image: Jasperimage
Fun on prom night at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
A final farewell to school. Image: Jasperimage
A last chance to party together. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside prom at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
More Lochside Academy prom-goers smile for the camera. Image: Jasperimage
A celebration of the end of school. Image: Jasperimage
A teenage girl in a dark sequinned dress and a teenage boy in a black suit and tie arm-in-arm in front of a flower wall at the Lochside Academy prom.
Prom night at the Altens. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy prom-goers enjoyed the night. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy prom photos. Image: Jasperimage
A break from the party to get a photo taken. Image: Jasperimage
A great night was had by all. Image: Jasperimage
The party was a success. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage
Suited and booted. Image: Jasperimage
A last hurrah. Image: Jasperimage
Prom night at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
Students got together for the last time. Image: Jasperimage
Prom-goers at the Altens Hotel for the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jasperimage
Prom-goers at the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jasperimage
The last formal school event. Image: Jasperimage
Pupils in front of the flower wall. Image: Jasperimage
Kilted for the prom. Image: Jasperimage
Classmates together for the prom. Image: Jasperimage
Six female students and one male in front of a flower wall at the Lochside Academy prom.
A colourful scene at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
Friends at the prom. Image: Jasperimage
The Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage
Partying at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
The Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage
Prom-goers at the Altens Hotel for the Lochside Academy event. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage
Party-goers at Lochside Academy school prom. Image: Jasperimage
Students at the Altens Hotel for prom night. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage
A big night out at the Altens Hotel . Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage
Students at the Altens flower wall. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage
A group of students at the prom. Image: Jasperimage
Docs and frocks at the prom. Image: Jasperimage
Pastels at the prom. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage
Prom photos from the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
In front of the flower wall at the Altens Hotel. Image: Jasperimage
Lochside Academy School Prom. Image: Jasperimage

