Long-awaited Inverurie to Oldmeldrum cycle path could be dug out through fields

A traffic-free cycling path could soon be dug out between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum – after more than 20 years of locals campaigning for one.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out an active travel options study last year which identified five potential options.

But now one of these, the Meldrum Meg Way and Daviot link route, looks most likely to come to fruition.

The proposed £4.6 million path would be created with cash from Transport Scotland.

Residents have been pushing for a shared path for more than two decades.

Both Inverurie and Meldrum, Bourtie and Daviot Community Councils wrote to the local authority back in 2003 asking for a route between the two settlements.

Where exactly would the foot and cycle path go?

The proposed path would start in Uryside, north of Inverurie, and stretch all the way to the Co-op in Oldmeldrum.

It would essentially go across the fields – away from any traffic – making it suitable for all ages and abilities.

It would also branch off to Daviot using quiet roads.

In total, the route would be 3.7 miles meaning cycling time between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum is just over 20 minutes and walking time is 1 hour and 17 minutes.

It is hoped the path would benefit pupils living in Daviot who attend Meldrum Academy as well as residents looking to catch the train at Inverurie.

Are there any shared paths in the area already?

While active travel provision in Oldmeldrum is limited, Inverurie has multiple routes across the town.

These paths give residents access to key locations including the Garioch Sports Centre, shops, schools, the library, and Inverurie rail station.

There is also a shared use path available between Inverurie and Kintore with proposals to continue a route into Aberdeen along the A96 corridor.

The new path would give those who rent e-bikes from the Meldrum Paths Group the chance to ride around the area too.

Academy pupils to benefit from Inverurie to Oldmeldrum path

Around 640 residents gave their thoughts on the project through an online survey last summer.

It found that more than half of participants didn’t travel by bike at all as they felt the roads were not safe, specifically the B9170 connecting Inverurie and Oldmeldrum.

Feedback found that a high-quality active travel link between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum needed to be safe, traffic free, direct and accessible.

If this was in place people would consider walking, wheeling or cycling for work or leisure.

Staff at Meldrum Academy were asked for their input on the project too.

It was suggested that the school could use the route for fundraising events such as sponsored walks.

Meanwhile, PE staff could use it as a safer cross country route to prevent pupils from running around the town.

Councillor praises ‘quite excellent’ cycle route

The proposal recently went before the Formartine area committee.

Councillor Paul Johnston revealed he has been following the path project since it was first created “a long time ago” but said it was “wonderful” it had reached this milestone.

He also said the proposed route would link the Formartine and Buchan Way to places like Pitmedden, Tarves and Craigdam.

Mr Johnson added: “This is the beginning of something quite excellent for the north-east, we would actually have a proper cycle network connecting our villages and towns.”

The committee unanimously supported the proposal, but it will go before their Garioch counterparts later this month.

A final report seeking permission to press ahead with the project is expected to go to the Infrastructure services committee by the end of the year.

