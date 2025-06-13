Long-awaited Inverurie to Oldmeldrum cycle path could be dug out through fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-awaited Inverurie to Oldmeldrum cycle path could be dug out through fields

Residents have been asking Aberdeenshire Council for a route between the two settlements since 2003.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Google Maps image of the road where there could be a Inverurie to Oldmeldrum cycle path
Cyclists could soon be able to bike between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum. Image: Google Maps.

A traffic-free cycling path could soon be dug out between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum – after more than 20 years of locals campaigning for one.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out an active travel options study last year which identified five potential options.

But now one of these, the Meldrum Meg Way and Daviot link route, looks most likely to come to fruition.

The proposed £4.6 million path would be created with cash from Transport Scotland.

The five options and routes for the pathway project. Image: AECOM

Residents have been pushing for a shared path for more than two decades.

Both Inverurie and Meldrum, Bourtie and Daviot Community Councils wrote to the local authority back in 2003 asking for a route between the two settlements.

Where exactly would the foot and cycle path go?

The proposed path would start in Uryside, north of Inverurie, and stretch all the way to the Co-op in Oldmeldrum.

It would essentially go across the fields – away from any traffic – making it suitable for all ages and abilities.

Google Maps image of the road where there could be a Inverurie to Oldmeldrum cycle path
The proposed Inverurie – Oldmeldrum path would join the B9170 at Oldmeldrum. Image: Google Street View

It would also branch off to Daviot using quiet roads.

In total, the route would be 3.7 miles meaning cycling time between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum is just over 20 minutes and walking time is 1 hour and 17 minutes.

It is hoped the path would benefit pupils living in Daviot who attend Meldrum Academy as well as residents looking to catch the train at Inverurie.

Are there any shared paths in the area already?

While active travel provision in Oldmeldrum is limited, Inverurie has multiple routes across the town.

These paths give residents access to key locations including the Garioch Sports Centre, shops, schools, the library, and Inverurie rail station.

Google Maps image of the road where there could be a Inverurie to Oldmeldrum cycle path
The path would be similar to the one at Ury Riverside Park in Inverurie. Image: AECOM

There is also a shared use path available between Inverurie and Kintore with proposals to continue a route into Aberdeen along the A96 corridor.

The new path would give those who rent e-bikes from the Meldrum Paths Group the chance to ride around the area too.

Academy pupils to benefit from Inverurie to Oldmeldrum path

Around 640 residents gave their thoughts on the project through an online survey last summer.

It found that more than half of participants didn’t travel by bike at all as they felt the roads were not safe, specifically the B9170 connecting Inverurie and Oldmeldrum.

These were the reasons why residents choose not to walk, wheel or cycle in the area. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Feedback found that a high-quality active travel link between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum needed to be safe, traffic free, direct and accessible.

If this was in place people would consider walking, wheeling or cycling for work or leisure.

What would encourage people to walk or wheel more often in the study area? Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Staff at Meldrum Academy were asked for their input on the project too.

It was suggested that the school could use the route for fundraising events such as sponsored walks.

Meanwhile, PE staff could use it as a safer cross country route to prevent pupils from running around the town.

Councillor praises ‘quite excellent’ cycle route

The proposal recently went before the Formartine area committee.

Councillor Paul Johnston revealed he has been following the path project since it was first created “a long time ago” but said it was “wonderful” it had reached this milestone.

He also said the proposed route would link the Formartine and Buchan Way to places like Pitmedden, Tarves and Craigdam.

The path is expected to follow former railway routes through fields and farmland. Image: AECOM

Mr Johnson added: “This is the beginning of something quite excellent for the north-east, we would actually have a proper cycle network connecting our villages and towns.”

The committee unanimously supported the proposal, but it will go before their Garioch counterparts later this month.

A final report seeking permission to press ahead with the project is expected to go to the Infrastructure services committee by the end of the year.

