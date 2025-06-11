Best pictures as KidsOut annual fun day returns to Gordon Barracks, Aberdeen

This year’s KidsOut event took place at Gordon Barracks in Aberdeen.

The KidsOut Aberdeen Charity runs an activity event for approximately 500 children with additional needs, both neurodivergent and physically disabled. Children attend from schools across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It has taken place every year since 1990 on the second Wednesday of June and is thought to be the largest single outing for disadvantaged children in the country.

The event starts at 9am and finishes around 2pm with many exciting activities for the children such as bouncy castles and games stalls.

Press and Journal photographer, Kath Flannery attended this year’s celebration below: