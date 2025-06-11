Best pictures as KidsOut annual fun day returns to Gordon Barracks, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as KidsOut annual fun day returns to Gordon Barracks, Aberdeen

An exciting day out for children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The Rotary of Aberdeen of Aberdeen Deeside, together with 16 Rotary Clubs of the surrounding area gave 496 special needs primary school children a fun day out with numerous activities.
By Heather Fowlie & Kath Flannery

This year’s KidsOut event took place at Gordon Barracks in Aberdeen.

The KidsOut Aberdeen Charity runs an activity event for approximately 500 children with additional needs, both neurodivergent and physically disabled. Children attend from schools across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It has taken place every year since 1990 on the second Wednesday of June and is thought to be the largest single outing for disadvantaged children in the country.

The event starts at 9am and finishes around 2pm with many exciting activities for the children such as bouncy castles and games stalls.

Press and Journal photographer, Kath Flannery attended this year’s celebration below:

Kids try out the climbing wall.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Bradley King with Maverick.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Fatima Khan.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Luna meeting one of the lambs.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Igor with trained rescue dogs.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Ryan, Rhea and Summer.
Reona MacDonald.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Jasmine Ross.
Sophia Donald.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Kids have fun with one of the numerous activities.
Dyce school pupils.
Dyce school pupils.

