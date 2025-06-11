Dad knows best at Aberdeenshire Asda stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dad knows best at Aberdeenshire Asda stores

Edy Young and his three children all work for Asda stores across Aberdeen and Huntly.

By Georgia Grieve
The Young Family wearing their Asda uniform.
Aston, Edy, Amber and Aaron Young. Photo: Supplied

Asda is known by many as a national supermarket chain, but for the Youngs from Ellon, it’s more like a family business.

It’s shaping up to be a proud Father’s Day for Edy Young and his three children, who have all followed in his footsteps to work for Asda across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Edy, general store manager at the Dyce supermarket, started at the company 18 years ago.

His daughter Amber, 23, followed in her dad’s footsteps and climbed the ladder to become online trading manager at Asda Huntly.

Amber isn’t the only sibling working for the retailer.

Twins Aaron and Aston also work for the company, based at the Middleton Park store in Bridge of Don.

Asda has put the Youngs in the spotlight and recognised the family ties within the business across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Twins get to work at Aberdeen Asda

The 19-year-old brothers started as trolley assistants and now both work in the fresh product department.

Even though the twins are based at another store, they often help out at the Dyce location whenever their Dad needs an extra pair of hands.

Edy said: “I’m incredibly proud to see Amber, Aaron and Aston following in my footsteps and building their own careers at Asda.

“It’s rewarding not only to work alongside them but to watch them grow, develop, and succeed in their careers.”

Amber is very proud to be a manager at Asda, just like her dad.

Dad an inspiration for three children

Amber said: “Seeing his dedication and passion has inspired me to grow and take on new challenges.

“It feels great to share the same values at work – and it’s a bonus to have my dad really understand my perspective and offer the right advice when I need it.”

Aaron and Aston enjoy working with each other and say it is good fun.

The family all have days off this Father’s Day and are excited to spend quality time together and celebrate over a family meal.

