Dad knows best at Aberdeenshire Asda stores

Asda is known by many as a national supermarket chain, but for the Youngs from Ellon, it’s more like a family business.

It’s shaping up to be a proud Father’s Day for Edy Young and his three children, who have all followed in his footsteps to work for Asda across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Edy, general store manager at the Dyce supermarket, started at the company 18 years ago.

His daughter Amber, 23, followed in her dad’s footsteps and climbed the ladder to become online trading manager at Asda Huntly.

Amber isn’t the only sibling working for the retailer.

Twins Aaron and Aston also work for the company, based at the Middleton Park store in Bridge of Don.

Asda has put the Youngs in the spotlight and recognised the family ties within the business across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Twins get to work at Aberdeen Asda

The 19-year-old brothers started as trolley assistants and now both work in the fresh product department.

Even though the twins are based at another store, they often help out at the Dyce location whenever their Dad needs an extra pair of hands.

Edy said: “I’m incredibly proud to see Amber, Aaron and Aston following in my footsteps and building their own careers at Asda.

“It’s rewarding not only to work alongside them but to watch them grow, develop, and succeed in their careers.”

Amber is very proud to be a manager at Asda, just like her dad.

Dad an inspiration for three children

Amber said: “Seeing his dedication and passion has inspired me to grow and take on new challenges.

“It feels great to share the same values at work – and it’s a bonus to have my dad really understand my perspective and offer the right advice when I need it.”

Aaron and Aston enjoy working with each other and say it is good fun.

The family all have days off this Father’s Day and are excited to spend quality time together and celebrate over a family meal.