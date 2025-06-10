Skint NHS Grampian bosses to cut operations on public holidays and even stop giving out nappies in £23m savings drive

Pregnant women could be forced to bring their own nappies to the hospital as they enter labour under shock new plans to slash spending on newborn tots.

The budget cut would affect expectant parents at maternity wards in Aberdeen, Inverurie, Peterhead and Elgin.

Patients will also have to wait longer for non-emergency surgeries, as well as some cancer treatments, as these will no longer be offered on public holidays.

That would mean there are nine days a year where operations are not taking place – stretching waiting lists even further.

These are just some of the savings NHS Grampian officials have put forward as they look to recoup £23 million over the next year.

There are 79 proposed cuts to services, and they admit 12 of these would directly impact vulnerable patients.

It’s all part of a drastic “recovery plan” that ultimately aims to save treble that sum.

Why does NHS Grampian need to make such huge savings?

There are a number of reasons for the current financial woes, with tens of millions now needing to be clawed back within months.

Earlier this year, health chiefs secured a huge loan from the government to stabilise their coffers while vowing to make a range of cuts and save money.

It came as patients had been left lingering on waiting lists for years, with emergency departments overflowing and others stuck in ambulances outside for hours.

Bosses have admitted the performance is “not what anyone wants to provide”, and insist money issues are at the heart of the problem.

For starters, the regional health board has a total budget of £1.53 billion, but 40% of this is delegated to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray health and social care boards.

There’s also the chunky wage bill for 17,000 people that comes with being the largest employer in the region.

Inflation, soaring costs, an insufficient number of beds, rocketing prices for drugs and an ageing population have all contributed to the financial storm.

On top of that, the organisation covers a geographic area bigger than some small countries.

What are the NHS Grampian savings being suggested?

A fresh dossier has now outlined a range of cost-cutting measures that could come into force within months.

Any “unnecessary” face-to-face appointments could soon stop in a bid to shorten waiting lists by 30%.

Those who need further examination or are receiving a cancer diagnosis would still be given an appointment, however, routine test results will be given by phone or letter.

The health board argues this move would benefit patients as they wouldn’t have to spend money travelling to hospital.

They, however, acknowledge this could lead to late diagnosis and potential complaints from those who prefer face-to-face meetings.

How will staff costs be cut back?

A range of medical services could also be halted over public holidays.

This includes non-emergency surgeries and diagnostic tests, as well as cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Officials say this would cut down on overtime pay.

Proposals have also been put forward to reduce pathology and non-critical radiology services such as X-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans.

Cancer day services and non-emergency paediatric activities could be cut back over the holidays too.

Meanwhile, pharmacy services would be reduced to save the board paying out extra wages. They would prioritise urgent and emergency supplies and orders instead.

The health board is aware that the changes could lead to delays and create a backlog, but argued it would benefit staff by ensuring they can get some much needed time off.

Even nappies come into NHS Grampian firing line…

NHS Grampian also plans to stop providing disposable nappies for newborn babies.

This would affect Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Dr Grays, Inverurie Community Maternity Unit and Peterhead Community Maternity Unit.

It would mean expectant mums would have to bring their own supply of nappies with them as they prepare to give birth.

However, babies that are admitted to the neo-natal unit would still be given special-sized nappies.

The health board noted that a reusable nappies voucher is sent out as part of the Scottish Government’s Baby Box given to pregnant women across the country.

Services to be reviewed and designed

Meanwhile, the intramuscular medication depot clinic will be looked at, with an aim to cut back on staff and introduce a new way to monitor jabs.

And, NHS Grampian is proposing to lower its spiritual care by reducing its hospital chaplains and on-call provision.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Tess White warned the proposals could have “disastrous implications”.

She said: “At the heart of this are patients and staff who will have to bear the brunt of these savings as services reduce even further, putting more pressure on other parts of the health board.

“The Scottish Government must now produce a robust recovery plan that will fix the systemic issues at NHS Grampian – so more funding can be spent on the frontline where it will make the most difference to patients.”

Members of the board will meet on Thursday to discuss the potential savings.

