‘Maths geek’ councillor tells bus boffins £323m rapid transit plan for Aberdeen ‘doesn’t add up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Maths geek’ councillor tells bus boffins £323m rapid transit plan for Aberdeen ‘doesn’t add up’

Councillors argued public money is being "wasted" on the Aberdeen Rapid Transit project - with £3.4m already put aside for it "without a shovel in the ground".

By Denny Andonova
The Aberdeen rapid transit bus plan has progressed despite some major concerns.
The Aberdeen rapid transit bus plan has progressed despite some major concerns. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

City leaders have agreed to plough ahead with the Aberdeen rapid transit bus route – despite claims the ever-increasing pricetag would be better spent elsewhere.

The cost of the modern scheme has more than doubled in the last three years, jumping from the initial projected price of £150 million to a whopping £323m.

Rises in building cost and inflation have been blamed for the increase.

Two fast-track bus routes will be created from Blackdog to Westhill and Craibstone to Portlethen under the blueprints agreed last summer.

Council bosses hope this will reverse a years-long decline in public transport passengers, with more and more people opting to use their cars.

Aberdeen Rapid Transit is being pushed forward. This artist’s impression shows what it could look like in real life. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson 

However, the flashy new price for the project hasn’t landed well with all.

Nearly £2m has already been spent on the project, with another £1.4m put aside for the remaining design stages.

And opposition councillors argue that it should have been spent on existing bus services – instead of the “dead in the water” proposals.

What is the latest with Aberdeen rapid bus project?

Much of the debate at the crunch meeting centred around how the project will be paid for.

Council chiefs hope to only cover half of the eventual cost, with the other 50% coming from various grants aimed at boosting public transport.

Bus Partnership Fund programme manager Kirsty Chalmers today explained that the design stages will be covered by £700,000 both this year and next year from the Scottish and UK Governments.

The Aberdeen bus gates are partly there to pave the way for the new rapid transit scheme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, several sceptics raised some concerns over how the local authority could afford to cover even half of what could become a multi-million-pound project.

Alex Nicoll, the former leader of the SNP group, has been independent since denouncing Aberdeen’s bus gates.

Declaring himself a “maths geek”, he questioned the viability of the pricey proposals.

What does ‘maths geek’ councillor make of the Aberdeen rapid transit plan?

He claimed that, having crunched the numbers, if the council borrows half the amount needed for the project, they might end up slapped with a £10m bill every year to pay off the interest.

He went one step further, to calculate the number of journeys required on the fancy new bus route to make up this sum.

Alex Nicoll in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson 

Officials said the scheme could increase bus usage by 809,000 people per year – but given the amount of trips they will all have to take to make up for the costs, “the numbers don’t add up”.

The bemused former policemen argued that more than four million journeys would be needed “just to pay off the interest”.

‘We have already committed £3.4m to this project without a shovel in the ground’

And he argued it’s better to spend the money on the buses the city already has – scores of which have been sitting idle for about a year.

It came after council papers revealed there was a poor perception of public transport in the Aberdeen area.

The local authority was presented with a list of 10 main reasons people tend to avoid the bus – including frequency, reliability, high ticket prices and more.

Aberdeen's world-first hydrogen double decker buses are stacked up at the First Bus depot on King Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s world-first hydrogen double decker buses are stacked up at the First Bus depot on King Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Nicoll said: “In fairness, the bus companies in Aberdeen have invested tens of millions of pounds on electric buses, hydrogen buses, really upgrading the fleet.

“And yet, we are still looking at poor perceptions.

“Would we be better addressing the 10 issues with the same money – or hopefully a lot less – and increase bus passengers that way? Would that not be a better idea?

“At the end of the day this is public money. It would end up at much less cost to the public purse.

“We have already committed £3.4m to this project without a shovel in the ground.”

First bus turning right in Aberdeen
Aberdeen City Council is keen to improve bus journey times. Image: Flickr.

Aberdeen rapid transit plan is ‘only option’ to improve bus times

However, arguing the case for the project, Ms Chalmers said the rapid transit plan was the only option to influence a “drastic change” in people’s behaviour.

She added: “One of the key problems that comes time and again when it comes to why people don’t use the buses is punctuality and reliability.

“And that hinges on a bus priority route and giving buses the free-run.”

Purple double decker bus in Aberdeen.
First Bus runs services across Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

When Mr Nicoll pressed for more detail on the exact cost of the project, Ms Chalmers said it’s too early for that.

She said: “The aim of ART is not to take existing bus or rail passengers and ask them to use that instead – it’s about encouraging a change in behaviour.

“What we have is a cost range – from £167m to £323m – depending on what is decided.”

And she stressed that any costs put forward at this point were “indicative”.

“These would be further developed along with a more detailed understanding of the wider economic benefits to the north-east,” she told the meeting.

Councillor Richard Brooks
Councillor Richard Brooks has raised concerns about the bus gates and transit plan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Tory group leader Richard Brooks questioned whether any bus lane and LEZ fines would be used for this scheme.

He was told this “was not being considered”.

Who else supported the idea?

The SNP’s Michael Hutchison told the committee he was impressed by the Belfast Glider service said to have inspired Aberdeen’s rapid bus project while on a recent trip to Northern Ireland.

He recalled: “I had never seen a park and ride so full.

“I’m happy to stand up to whatever government, of whatever colour, on whatever level and say that this project needs to be funded – and it will be transformative for this city.”

The Belfast Glider system. Image: Translink 

Ultimately, councillors voted to proceed with the project.

That means officials can now press ahead with further work before forming a more detailed report on the scheme.

Read more:

Conversation