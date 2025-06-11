Hundreds of new Aberdeen 20mph zones approved despite claims ‘£1m PR stunt’ will ‘never be enforced’

The speed limit on more than 700 Aberdeen streets will soon be slashed to 20mph – despite fears police won’t have enough manpower to enforce the new rules.

The measures were officially given the green light during the council’s latest transport committee meeting, where members were asked to review the proposals.

The project is being pushed forward by the Scottish Government, which wants roads in “built-up” areas reduced to a 20mph speed limit.

They aim to halve road deaths by 2030.

However, Labour councillor Deena Tissera branded the £1 million Aberdeen scheme a “PR stunt”, whilst calling the implementation a “tick- box exercise”.

Meanwhile, others raised fears over how the new rules will be enforced, claiming that the police don’t have the resources to catch speeders on the newly-changed roads.

Which streets will be reduced to 20mph – and why?

The project is targeted at busier streets across the city, which are within 100m of a school, community centre, church, sports facility or a hospital.

These include Hutcheon Street, Garthdee Road, Powis Terrace, Broomhill Road, and sections of North Deeside Road and Carden Place.

The aim is to encourage more people to use cycling and public transport to reach their destinations as well as boost traffic safety.

Data from roads chiefs show that over the past five years, there have been no fatalities on 20mph roads compared to three in 30mph zones.

‘How do we actually enforce Aberdeen 20mph zones?’

Whilst most councillors agreed with the idea of the plans, some were doubtful changing the speed limit will change drivers’ behaviours.

Councillor Alex Nicoll referenced his past experiences as a police officer and pondered: “How do we get people to drive at the speed limit? Because they don’t do it now.

“I regularly see people not obeying the speed limit… How are we going to get this modal change by introducing what might be seen as a blanket cover across the city?”

He continued: “We don’t know if the police are going to do anything about it, we don’t even know if the Crown Office will prosecute anyone if they are reported.”

Officers assured Mr Nicoll that flashing speed signs would be in place, along with average speed checks.

However, these are not the same as average speed cameras where those over the limit would be fined, and it is unclear whether any policing measures will be in place.

‘Cops don’t have funds for Aberdeen 20mph zones’

Meanwhile, Miss Tissera quizzed roads chief Mark Reilly on how the new rules will be enforced.

She branded the policy “weak” and a “PR stunt”, claiming that “the police don’t have the resources” to catch drivers.

In response, Mr Reilly said it would be up to the force to decide how to manage this as they focus their resources on more serious crimes.

He added: “Whether 20mph zones are more serious than other crimes, I don’t know.

“But yes, it would be nice if they had plenty more to do what they want to do.”

You can view the full meeting here.

Here is a full list of the roads that will soon become 20mph zones.

