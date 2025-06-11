Hundreds of new Aberdeen 20mph zones approved despite claims ‘£1m PR stunt’ will ‘never be enforced’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hundreds of new Aberdeen 20mph zones approved despite claims ‘£1m PR stunt’ will ‘never be enforced’

More than 700 streets will have their speed limits slashed after councillors voted through the project...

By Isaac Buchan
Almost 750 Aberdeen streets will become 20mph zones.
The speed limit on more than 700 Aberdeen streets will soon be slashed to 20mph – despite fears police won’t have enough manpower to enforce the new rules.

The measures were officially given the green light during the council’s latest transport committee meeting, where members were asked to review the proposals.

The project is being pushed forward by the Scottish Government, which wants roads in “built-up” areas reduced to a 20mph speed limit.

They aim to halve road deaths by 2030.

Back of mobile speed camera unit.
Fears were raised over how Aberdeen’s 20mph zones would be policed. Image: Police Scotland.

However, Labour councillor Deena Tissera branded the £1 million Aberdeen scheme a “PR stunt”, whilst calling the implementation a “tick- box exercise”.

Meanwhile, others raised fears over how the new rules will be enforced, claiming that the police don’t have the resources to catch speeders on the newly-changed roads.

Which streets will be reduced to 20mph – and why?

The project is targeted at busier streets across the city, which are within 100m of a school, community centre, church, sports facility or a hospital.

These include Hutcheon Street, Garthdee Road, Powis Terrace, Broomhill Road, and sections of North Deeside Road and Carden Place.

The aim is to encourage more people to use cycling and public transport to reach their destinations as well as boost traffic safety.

Data from roads chiefs show that over the past five years, there have been no fatalities on 20mph roads compared to three in 30mph zones.

Hutcheon Street is one of the roads set to drop to 20mph. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hutcheon Street is one of the roads set to drop to 20mph. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘How do we actually enforce Aberdeen 20mph zones?’

Whilst most councillors agreed with the idea of the plans, some were doubtful changing the speed limit will change drivers’ behaviours.

Councillor Alex Nicoll referenced his past experiences as a police officer and pondered: “How do we get people to drive at the speed limit? Because they don’t do it now.

“I regularly see people not obeying the speed limit… How are we going to get this modal change by introducing what might be seen as a blanket cover across the city?”

Alex Nicoll left the SNP following the decision to make the controversial traffic rules permanent. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Alex Nicoll called on his former experience as a police officer during the debate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He continued: “We don’t know if the police are going to do anything about it, we don’t even know if the Crown Office will prosecute anyone if they are reported.”

Officers assured Mr Nicoll that flashing speed signs would be in place, along with average speed checks.

However, these are not the same as average speed cameras where those over the limit would be fined, and it is unclear whether any policing measures will be in place.

‘Cops don’t have funds for Aberdeen 20mph zones’

Meanwhile, Miss Tissera quizzed roads chief Mark Reilly on how the new rules will be enforced.

She branded the policy “weak” and a “PR stunt”, claiming that “the police don’t have the resources” to catch drivers.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera wants "straight answers to straight questions" on Aberdeen City Council's hydrogen drought. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Labour councillor Deena Tissera was sceptical over how the policy would be enforced, despite being behind the sentiment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In response, Mr Reilly said it would be up to the force to decide how to manage this as they focus their resources on more serious crimes.

He added: “Whether 20mph zones are more serious than other crimes, I don’t know.

“But yes, it would be nice if they had plenty more to do what they want to do.”

You can view the full meeting here.

Here is a full list of the roads that will soon become 20mph zones.

