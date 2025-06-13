Exclusive: Claims Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen’s husband told shocked granny to ‘p*** off’ at nursery protest

The leader of Aberdeenshire Council has become embroiled in a fresh scandal amid claims her husband “shouted at” a worried granny protesting against nursery closures.

One shocked mum told us her tot “still speaks” about the “angry man” they encountered during the scene at the council’s Woodhill House HQ in Aberdeen.

Dozens of anxious parents had turned out at the building to save their beloved rural nurseries from being mothballed.

They wanted to make their voices heard ahead of crunch talks over the future of Crossroads, Ballogie, Glass and Sandhaven facilities.

Affected toddlers attended too, waving banners and holding placards aloft.

However, the protesters say things took an “unexpected” turn as Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen arrived at the building with her husband Steve at 8.30am.

Granny Lynne Gordon claims Mr Owen told her to “p*** off” during a tense exchange as the couple entered the HQ.

It happened just weeks after Mrs Owen had to resign as leader of the Tory group after branding her fellow councillors “f***ing b******s” in a text rant.

However, Mrs Owen insists that her spouse “never swore” and only reacted when Mrs Gordon approached them while “violently shaking a tambourine”.

Protesters on encounter with Gillian Owen’s husband

Rhona Blackhall took her five-year-old son Frankie and three-year-old daughter Fearn along in a bid to save Crossroads nursery at Durris.

Granny Lynne attended too, holding signs to show their opposition to the plans as councillors arrived to decide the facility’s fate.

The family travelled to Aberdeen from their Deeside home to “peacefully express their concern, and stand up for the rights of their children”.

Rhona said: “I made the decision to bring my children to the protest because I wanted to show them it’s important to speak up for what you believe in.

“What I did not expect was to have to explain to my three-year-old daughter why an ‘angry man’ was shouting at her granny…”

Gillian Owen’s husband ‘pointed his finger forcefully’

While precise versions of the event differ, the protesters say they spotted the council leader arriving and decided to take their concerns straight to the top.

Lynne issued a direct appeal for Mrs Owen to save the family’s rural nursery.

But Mr Owen responded by telling her the situation was actually the fault of the Scottish Government’s years of “under-funding”.

Rhona and others claim Mr Owen swore at this point, telling Lynne to “p*** off” as he departed into the building.

Lynne told us: “It was just the scariness of it. It was so bizarre, so unexpected.

“I was upset with the manner in which he was speaking to me.

“I think that was the scary bit, he wasn’t just shouting a response… It felt targeted at me for no reason.”

Lynne argued Mr Owen was “forcefully pointing and stabbing his finger” at her during the heated exchange.

‘It was upsetting for the kids’

“It was a scary experience for my children to watch, they were shaken”, Lynne’s daughter Rhona added.

The mum continued: “For the kids it was a bit upsetting. Fearn doesn’t have a huge amount of speech, but it is coming along, and she still speaks about the ‘bad man’.

“It is hard to explain to my kids why that’s OK to just shout at someone like that, because it is not OK.

“I am still in shock at the manner that he spoke to my mother.”

Another mum, who has asked not to be named, attended the protest to fight for the future of Ballogie Nursery.

She told us she was “taken aback” with what she saw.

“I was in shock with his behaviour and the way he was shouting,” the parent said.

“He was very angry and shouting in Lynne’s face… Not the behaviour I expected from a peaceful protest.”

Mum Lucy Rider told us she also saw the incident.

She said: “It was quite scary actually, we were all just a bit taken aback.

“We are talking about nurseries and children – it felt very wrong on many levels.”

What did the Owens say?

When first asked about the matter, Mrs Owen “denied” that her husband was at the protest.

The Press and Journal initially inquired about it following a council meeting undoing the nursery mothballing plans on Monday, June 9.

At that time, Mrs Owen denied her husband was even present at the protest on May 22.

“He wasn’t at the protest on the 22nd and he didn’t shout or swear at anybody,” Ms Owen said.

Ms Owen added: “That’s absolutely totally utterly incorrect.”

However, when pressed further she conceded he had been there – while still insisting he had done nothing wrong.

At that point, council press officers ended the interview.

Steve Owen lashes out at ‘utter lies’

The P&J later caught up with Mrs Owen to continue the conversation, as she concluded a constituent surgery at a pharmacy in Ellon.

When we asked for contact details for Mr Owen, the council leader told us that he “doesn’t have a mobile telephone”.

Mr Owen, however, was outside the building.

When we asked him about the incident at the protest, he told us: “They are complete and utter lies.”

Mrs Owen then pledged to send us a statement detailing their side of the story…

Was granny ‘violently shaking a tambourine’?

The message gave a full account of their trip into the HQ that day.

It stated: “Having parked, we were walking into the main reception building of Woodhill House.

“There were a couple of adults and children at the far corner of the building.

“One woman came running towards us, in a heightened state screaming and shouting, thrusting a placard and violently shaking a tambourine.

“This was really intimidating. Steve stepped in to protect me.”

Mrs Owen’s statement continues: “As the woman reached the bottom of the stairs, she was still screaming and shouting and violently shaking the tambourine.

“Steve said to speak to the Scottish Government, and they are responsible for the under-funding [of Aberdeenshire Council].

“We continued into the building. Steve is alleged to have shouted and sworn, all of which is untrue.”

Mrs Owen also claims that a protestor “ran towards” council chief executive Jim Savege “in a heightened state” as the tense scenes unfolded.

Who does Mr Owen work for?

Mr Owen, who stood for election to Aberdeenshire Council in 2022, used to run Snappy Snaps in Aberdeen.

He now works for the Grampian Valuation Joint Board, which is also based at Woodhill House.

Upset protestors reported the incident to the council and bosses at Mr Owen’s workplace.

Mr Owen’s bosses told us they “do not comment on internal staffing matters”, however emails seen by The Press and Journal indicate management were aware of the scenes.

One senior employee told Rhona in an email that “the type of conduct that you refer to is completely unacceptable and not in keeping with the standard of behaviour that we expect from our workforce”.

Aberdeenshire Council declined to comment when we approached the authority.

However, another email seen by The P&J – from chief executive Jim Savege – confirms the authority “will be engaging with the various employers based at Woodhill House to reinforce the importance of maintaining a culture and behaviour of dignity and respect for both staff and members of the public”.

It adds: “Furthermore, we will be working with all employers within the premises to ensure there is guidance for their staff on how to appropriately manage demonstrations or similar events should they occur on the site.”

