Santander to close Peterhead branch next week

Santander’s branch in Peterhead will close its doors to customers next week next week.

The bank has confirmed it will cease operations on Monday June 16 as part of an overhaul of its network.

The Peterhead branch is one of 95 across the UK that will close.

Hours will be reduced at a further 36 branches.

Front counters will be removed from 18 others.

Santander say they will be introducing a community banker in the Blue Toon to provide general support for customers.

It cited a “decrease in customers using the branch” as one of the reasons for the closure.

A full list of closures was released by Santander back in March.

The decision to close the branch on Marischal Street comes after a review.

It looked at where and how different branches are used.

A spokesperson for Santander UK, said: “Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision.

“We spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.

“However, we believe that the introduction of our new community bankers and the rapid and innovative improvements to our award-winning mobile banking app will provide the right balance of digital banking and human interaction when required.

“As a business, we must move with customers and balance our investment across all the places where we interact with customers.”