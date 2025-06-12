‘Marooned’ Beach Ballroom repeatedly broken into since leisure centre next door shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Marooned’ Beach Ballroom repeatedly broken into since leisure centre next door shut

Aberdeen City Council wants to install a new security system at the historic venue to deter troublemakers.

By Isaac Buchan
The Beach Ballroom has come under threat in the Aberdeen budget 2025.
The Beach Ballroom has hosted acts such as The Beatles and Pink Floyd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom has become a “target” of vandals, with a growing number of attacks on the venue following the closure of the adjoining leisure centre.

The A-listed building was supposed to undergo a major refurbishment as part of the second phase of the multi-million-pound beach masterplan.

Design images showed a freshened-up venue with roof extensions and a pedestrianised plaza out front, as well as a brand new replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre next door.

The project was last year kicked in the long grass, however, with planning vice-convener Martin Greig recently suggesting “it might never happen”.

The Beach Ballroom has hosted some of the biggest names to come out of the UK music industry.

Opposition councillors have previously raised concerns that the ballroom “could end up marooned” if the soon-to-be-demolished leisure centre is left unoccupied.

And now, fresh papers have revealed troublemakers have been taking advantage of the emptied out area.

How do city leaders plan to save vandalism-hit Beach Ballroom?

Aberdeen City Council, who own the “waterfront jewel”, have submitted plans to beef up the hall’s security following a spree of incidents in recent months.

They say vandals have been targeting the ballroom for years.

However, such attacks have become even more frequent since the closure of the leisure centre, which has left the venue exposed.

Documents state: “The site is not overlooked by housing or other businesses and is seen as a target.”

The Beach Leisure Centre closed back in 2023. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
The Beach Leisure Centre closed back in 2023. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

How many cameras will be installed?

The council is now hoping to protect the ballroom by installing 24 new cameras.

Six cameras would be put up inside the concert hall, with more dotted around the bar and perimeter of the building.

The new system will be designed not only to deter louts, but also to comply with the “Martyn’s Law”, which was introduced following the Manchester Arena attack.

This piece of legislation requires venues to “be prepared and ready to respond to terrorist attacks”.

You can view the full plans here.

