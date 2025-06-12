‘Marooned’ Beach Ballroom repeatedly broken into since leisure centre next door shut

Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom has become a “target” of vandals, with a growing number of attacks on the venue following the closure of the adjoining leisure centre.

The A-listed building was supposed to undergo a major refurbishment as part of the second phase of the multi-million-pound beach masterplan.

Design images showed a freshened-up venue with roof extensions and a pedestrianised plaza out front, as well as a brand new replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre next door.

The project was last year kicked in the long grass, however, with planning vice-convener Martin Greig recently suggesting “it might never happen”.

Opposition councillors have previously raised concerns that the ballroom “could end up marooned” if the soon-to-be-demolished leisure centre is left unoccupied.

And now, fresh papers have revealed troublemakers have been taking advantage of the emptied out area.

How do city leaders plan to save vandalism-hit Beach Ballroom?

Aberdeen City Council, who own the “waterfront jewel”, have submitted plans to beef up the hall’s security following a spree of incidents in recent months.

They say vandals have been targeting the ballroom for years.

However, such attacks have become even more frequent since the closure of the leisure centre, which has left the venue exposed.

Documents state: “The site is not overlooked by housing or other businesses and is seen as a target.”

How many cameras will be installed?

The council is now hoping to protect the ballroom by installing 24 new cameras.

Six cameras would be put up inside the concert hall, with more dotted around the bar and perimeter of the building.

The new system will be designed not only to deter louts, but also to comply with the “Martyn’s Law”, which was introduced following the Manchester Arena attack.

This piece of legislation requires venues to “be prepared and ready to respond to terrorist attacks”.

