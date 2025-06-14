Best pictures from the Annual Midsummer Beer Happening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Best pictures from the Annual Midsummer Beer Happening

Experience the excitement of Stonehaven's beer festival!

Stonehaven. Midsummer Beer Happening 2025.
Stonehaven. Midsummer Beer Happening 2025.
By Heather Fowlie & Kenny Elrick

The Midsummer beer festival took place at the purpose-built marquee in Stonehaven’s Baird Park.

The fun started at 4.30pm on Thursday June 12, with the festival running until 11pm. On Saturday the event opens at 12 noon. It is now the north-east’s biggest and most popular beer festival and one of, if not the biggest, in Scotland.

This year’s Happening included a circus themed brewery from Belgium with staff dressed as circus performers,  rich array of musical talent lined up to perform over the three days and celebrations of the craft of brewing, along with great street food.

Highlights included Friday night’s Dunnottar Pipes and Drums in the tent for a performance and Saturday’s Hawaiian shirt day on the busiest day of the festival.

P&J Photographer Kenny Elrick captured the highlights below:

Circus Spectaculas Beers.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Circus Spectaculas Beers.
Circus Spectaculas Beers.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2025 at Baird’s park.

Conversation