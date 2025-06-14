Best pictures from the Annual Midsummer Beer Happening

The Midsummer beer festival took place at the purpose-built marquee in Stonehaven’s Baird Park.

The fun started at 4.30pm on Thursday June 12, with the festival running until 11pm. On Saturday the event opens at 12 noon. It is now the north-east’s biggest and most popular beer festival and one of, if not the biggest, in Scotland.

This year’s Happening included a circus themed brewery from Belgium with staff dressed as circus performers, rich array of musical talent lined up to perform over the three days and celebrations of the craft of brewing, along with great street food.

Highlights included Friday night’s Dunnottar Pipes and Drums in the tent for a performance and Saturday’s Hawaiian shirt day on the busiest day of the festival.

P&J Photographer Kenny Elrick captured the highlights below: