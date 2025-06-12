Nappies cut ruled out as London-based experts drafted in to help NHS Grampian save millions

Health bosses have voted against plans to slash spending on newborn tots amid fears scrapping hospital nappies “would do more harm than good”.

A shock dossier earlier this week revealed a range of services across the north-east could be axed or reduced to save the health board £23 million.

This included halting cancer treatment and elective surgeries on public holidays and even stopping giving out disposable nappies for most newborn babies.

The proposed cost-cutting measures would have impacted expectant mums at maternity wards in Aberdeen, Inverurie, Peterhead and Elgin.

It comes as NHS Grampian bosses scramble to recoup millions of pounds after officially becoming the most broke health board in Scotland.

They currently have a staggering £68m overspend that they aim to reduce to £45m in the next 12 months.

And now, external experts have been drafted in to help them balance the books.

How will cash experts help fix the NHS Grampian crisis?

Government officials haven hired London-based advisors KPMG to crunch the numbers and help NHS Grampian come up with an expansive savings plan.

They say the cash crisis within the health board has escalated to the point where there is a need for experts to intervene amid concerns over failing to improve services.

Adam Coldwells reassured board members that NHS Grampian will still be “absolutely in charge” of the recovery plan and the changes they implement further down the line.

However, the external body will be there to monitor their progress, give advice on possible additional savings the board might have missed and “hold them to account”.

The interim chief executive said this is a necessary measure to turn the health board’s fortunes around as “the scale of the [financial] challenge is significant”.

And he stressed this would be a good opportunity to learn and improve.

He added: “Clearly it’s an extremely serious issue and relates primarily to our financial position, which as a board we’ve been working on for the last two years.

“We’ve certainly struggled to find the scale of savings that we need to.

“I’m optimistic this external support from an organisation, who has done this lots of times, will be able to find things that we’ve simply not been able to identify ourselves.”

What are the agreed NHS Grampian savings?

Members of the NHS Grampian board were later presented with a detailed report outlining 79 cost-cutting measures which will be implemented within the next year.

Health bosses admit about a dozen of those could have direct impact on vulnerable patients – with a range of medical services no longer taking place on public holidays.

This would affect non-emergency surgeries and diagnostic tests, as well as cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Routine test results will also be given by phone or letter, with face-to-face appointments taking place only when essential.

The aim is to cut down on overtime pay.

Board member Derick Murray questioned whether they are not “taking a step back” by reducing these services.

But interim director of people and culture, Philip Shipman, said running services on public holidays is “incredibly expensive” so that’s a good place to make a saving.

Dr Colette Backwell later also reminded fellow board members that the recovery plan they have been presented with is a necessity rather than a choice.

“The Scottish Government is asking us to find more savings so we have to go along with that,” she said.

Fears reduced pharmacy hours will leave patients without medication

Staff at pharmacies will also be taking a day off on public holidays from now on.

Members raised concerns this could result in people not getting the treatment they need in a timely manner or being missed altogether.

Area clinical forum chairman Mark Burrell admitted other health committees have had similar worries too.

However, he reassured that there is a “robust evaluation” under way so that “patients do not suffer” at the hands of the proposed changes.

“This is kept under very close review,” Mr Burrell added.

Nappies SAVED from the firing line…

One of the proposed measures was, however, scratched from the plans amid fears it “would not be supportive of vulnerable parents”.

Board chairwoman Alison Evison raised concerns that if they stop giving out nappies at hospitals, parents might end up without any supplies at an already stressful time.

This option would have essentially saved them around £8,000 per year.

But Mrs Evison didn’t think “such a small” amount would justify the impact of going ahead with the proposals.

She said: “This saving has huge implications for certain people who are in need of that kind of support when they’re coming to hospital.

“And yet, the saving associated with it is actually relatively small.

“Sometimes people will be coming to a hospital to have a baby when they are not expecting it at that point in time. It’s a case of just not being prepared.

“So I think we are actually trying to make a saving which is going to be more negative than supportive.”

All of the other proposals were given the green light, however, with a more detailed report being presented to the board in October.

