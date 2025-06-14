Aberdeen’s John Lewis go-kart plans poised for approval – despite neighbours fears over engine racket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s John Lewis go-kart plans poised for approval – despite neighbours fears over engine racket

Planning officials have backed the proposals and are urging the council to give the project the green light.

By Isaac Buchan
Aberdeen John Lewis
The former department store will learn its fate next week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

City leaders are being urged to approve proposals to turn Aberdeen’s former John Lewis store into a entertainment venue with a go-kart track.

Drawings by owners EP Properties reveal Norco House could become home to a two-floor go-kart track, along with a host of other entertainment activities.

There would also be a bowling alley, arcade, mini golf area and pool tables.

And now, the plans are poised to get the green light –  despite neighbours’ fears over boozed-up punters causing havoc after visiting the leisure centre.

The former John Lewis building in Aberdeen, Norco House, could be converted into an entertainment complex including a go-karting circuit. Image: DC Thomson
What are the plans for former Aberdeen John Lewis go-karts?

The Norco House plans were revealed in May after months of speculation.

The proposed venue would span three floors – with how the first floor would be used still to be confirmed.

EP Properties have, however, said they are looking to potentially rent it out as a restaurant.

Norco House has been empty for almost four years now. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the go-kart tracks will stretch across the second and third floor, linking the two areas into one big centre for racing fans.

There would also be a laser arena on the third floor.

Owners say creating such a facility on George Street will help turn the neighbourhood into a “major regional centre” and boost footfall.

Why are planning officials backing it?

Planning chiefs have now backed the proposals, laying out several reasons why councillors should approve the project.

They say it would “support the vibrancy and vitality of the city centre”, while the nearby Bon Accord Centre would provide enough parking spaces for those visiting.

Owners of Fast Lane Indoor Raceways in Bridge of Don. From L-R: Allan Smith, Reis Robertson, Bruce Porter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This is despite neighbours’ raising concerns over the roar of engines potentially being too noisy and disrupting their evenings.

Some also had qualms about having boozy revellers roaming about at night, while rival go-kart firms said they would lose out trade if the proposals are approved.

However, planning officials say the plans will have “no adverse impact on the character or amenities” of surrounding properties.

Councillors will vote on the plans next week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Do you agree with neighbours’ concerns? Let us know in our comments section below

They have still demanded some precautions – such as double-door entry and special roof insulation – to ensure no noise breaks out from the building.

The planning team adds: The proposals would see the re-use of a vacant building and provide a new visitor attraction, enhancing the attractiveness of Aberdeen.”

Councillors will vote on the proposals on Thursday.

You can view the full report here.

