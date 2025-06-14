Aberdeen’s John Lewis go-kart plans poised for approval – despite neighbours fears over engine racket

City leaders are being urged to approve proposals to turn Aberdeen’s former John Lewis store into a entertainment venue with a go-kart track.

Drawings by owners EP Properties reveal Norco House could become home to a two-floor go-kart track, along with a host of other entertainment activities.

There would also be a bowling alley, arcade, mini golf area and pool tables.

And now, the plans are poised to get the green light – despite neighbours’ fears over boozed-up punters causing havoc after visiting the leisure centre.

What are the plans for former Aberdeen John Lewis go-karts?

The Norco House plans were revealed in May after months of speculation.

The proposed venue would span three floors – with how the first floor would be used still to be confirmed.

EP Properties have, however, said they are looking to potentially rent it out as a restaurant.

Meanwhile, the go-kart tracks will stretch across the second and third floor, linking the two areas into one big centre for racing fans.

There would also be a laser arena on the third floor.

Owners say creating such a facility on George Street will help turn the neighbourhood into a “major regional centre” and boost footfall.

Why are planning officials backing it?

Planning chiefs have now backed the proposals, laying out several reasons why councillors should approve the project.

They say it would “support the vibrancy and vitality of the city centre”, while the nearby Bon Accord Centre would provide enough parking spaces for those visiting.

This is despite neighbours’ raising concerns over the roar of engines potentially being too noisy and disrupting their evenings.

Some also had qualms about having boozy revellers roaming about at night, while rival go-kart firms said they would lose out trade if the proposals are approved.

However, planning officials say the plans will have “no adverse impact on the character or amenities” of surrounding properties.

They have still demanded some precautions – such as double-door entry and special roof insulation – to ensure no noise breaks out from the building.

The planning team adds: The proposals would see the re-use of a vacant building and provide a new visitor attraction, enhancing the attractiveness of Aberdeen.”

Councillors will vote on the proposals on Thursday.

