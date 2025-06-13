Aberdeen accordion player on decades of playing at Balmoral balls – and the time King Charles was late as he was ‘watching Corrie’

When Frank Thomson first picked up an accordion at the age of 10, little did he know he would go on to become one of The Queen’s favourite players.

Frank’s years on the squeezebox took him around dance halls all over Scotland, playing to countless dances spanning decades.

He has even played the instrument before audiences in America, Canada and the Middle East – as well as all over Europe.

But as he receives a British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours, it’s his royal connections we ask about when we visit him at his Kingswells home.

And taking in the sun in his garden, Frank even treats us to a few tunes as he regales us with the story of “amazing musical journey”.

How did Frank Thomson get into the accordion?

After treating us to a selection of tunes, Frank, who has three daughters, recalls how he first fell in love with the accordion 75 years ago.

Frank, who was born and brought up in Perth but moved to Aberdeen in 1995, remembers when he started to show an interest in music.

He recalls his father playing the fiddle and bringing home an old wind organ.

But this was all while spending his working week in the banking industry.

And it was only when he took early retirement in 1995, that he began to really devote himself to his life-long passion.

“I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life on the golf course, like all my colleagues,” he chuckles.

“But I got a call from the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society inviting me to play for classes and dances in Aberdeen.”

As this new career took off, he became a regular on Robbie Shepherd’s Radio Scotland show Take The Floor.

And soon enough, he found himself bagging quite a prestigious booking…

‘We became almost friends of the royal family’

For 35-years, Frank played with Jack Sinclair’s Scottish Band at more than 200 royal events, including the Ghillies Ball at Balmoral Castle and the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday party at neighbouring Birkhall.

“We have lots of happy memories of the royal family,” Frank tells me.

“We became almost friends of the royal family, and it was quite special.”

The Ghillies Ball was one of Her Majesty’s annual highlights during her beloved summer residences at her Highlands hideaway.

This tradition dating back to the days of Queen Victoria has even been immortalised in The Crown.

It was arranged as a thank you to staff, and the first tune would usually be the Dashing White Sergeant.

Experts say the event is private so no photographs or video are typically released – and it’s only eye-witnesses like Frank who know what it was really like.

It’s said The Queen “did every dance and would stay up late into the night to just enjoy it”.

Why was Charles late for judging fancy dress competition?

It’s an event most of us would love a peek at, and Frank doesn’t mind sharing some of his recollections of the annual tartan-clad extravaganza – and other special events.

Including one where the serving monarch, back when he was a prince, offered up an unexpected excuse for turning up late…

“I remember one night it was a fancy dress party, which took place every summer the family was staying there. We were sat there ready to play,” he recalls.

“It was always judged by Prince Charles then, and the fancy dress parade was always at half past seven.

“But this evening Prince Charles did not arrive at half past seven to judge the fancy dress parade. And about 10-15 minutes later we started to get worried as everyone was waiting for the music to start.

“Turns out he was wanting to finish an episode of Coronation Street!”

The King does appear to be a fan of the Manchester soap – having visited to mark its 40th anniversary in 2000, and even filming a small cameo.

Frank Thomson on memories of The Queen at Balmoral

On the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday, Frank remembers her rolling back the years by dancing the St. Bernard Waltz and the Gay Gordons.

Frank adds: “She was very gracious, very communicative, she loved meeting people and she was just a very kindly hospitable lady.”

And he is just as effusive in his praise for her daughter – the woman who would go on to become the UK’s longest-serving monarch until her death in 2022.

The late Queen knew each of the musicians by name and Frank treasures the little interactions he was lucky enough to have with the historic figure.

“It was undoubtedly a huge honour and it was quite special because we were treated like royalty by the royalty,” he tells me.

“It is difficult to put into words. It’s a period of my life I will never forget.”

Frank Thomson reflects on worldwide popularity of accordion

Over the years, Frank has won many awards, and his music has taken him all across the globe.

“The amazing thing is how the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society has become popular worldwide,” he adds with pride.

Every summer he still attends the St Andrews Summer School – a major convention of dancers and musicians from all over the world which goes on for four weeks.

So is he slowing down, now that he’s in his mid-80s?

Frank chuckles as he explains he still maintains a busy diary as he “doesn’t like to say no” to people.

And it’s recently been packed with events at Haddo House, with a snow ball he has performed at for 54 years on the trot, a performance with Fiona Kennedy and plenty more.

“It is about getting out there and enjoying yourself,” he explains.

“There is no better activity to do than Scottish Country Dancing, it keeps the mind active and keeps the body fit… That’s what Scottish Country Dancing is all about.

“When dancers need hips and joints replaced like anyone else, they recover more quickly because they are fit – they’re up and about in the ward before anyone else!”

How does Frank feel about royal recognition?

Ever humble, Frank “thought there had been a mistake” when he was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to music and culture.

“It was unreal, I just thought there had been a mistake,” the twinkle-eyed gentleman tells me, still a bit surprised.

“I had to sit down and really nip myself. It makes me feel very very special.

“I’m quite humbled, but highly honoured without a doubt…

“There are nights in my sleep where I wake up and start thinking about the things I have done, and I wonder ‘did I really do that!'”

