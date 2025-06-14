Fire that devastated derelict Aberdeen building being treated as ‘wilful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire that devastated derelict Aberdeen building being treated as ‘wilful’

Firefighters battled the flames for over two hours last night.

By Chris Cromar
Manor Drive fire.
The fire took place at a derelict building on Manor Drive. Image: DC Thomson.

A fire that broke out at a derelict building in Aberdeen last night is being treated as “wilful”, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Manor Drive at around 6.45pm, with fire services going to the scene to tackle the blaze.

In total, two appliances were dispatched to the street, which is located near the A96 at Auchmill Road.

Fire appliances back to back, looking from a side angle.
Firefighters were sent to the scene. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

At the height of the fire, flames could be seen through the windows of the small, stone derelict building that is located on site.

A number of firefighters helped distinguish the flames, with those working at the incident wearing masks as a result of the thick smoke.

Manor Drive cordon.
A cordon was put up as a result of the fire. Image: DC Thomson.

A cordon was also set up around Manor Drive, with nearby residents, including those in the Mugiemoss area, told to close their windows.

After battling the flames for over two hours, the fire service left the scene at around 9pm last night.

As a result oft the fire, the building was left with a number of scorch marks, while the road did not reopen until today.

‘The fire is being treated as wilful’

A police spokesman said: “At about 6.50pm on Friday, June 13, we were called to a report of a fire in a derelict building in Manor Drive, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished . There were no injuries reported.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

