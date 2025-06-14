Fire that devastated derelict Aberdeen building being treated as ‘wilful’

A fire that broke out at a derelict building in Aberdeen last night is being treated as “wilful”, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Manor Drive at around 6.45pm, with fire services going to the scene to tackle the blaze.

In total, two appliances were dispatched to the street, which is located near the A96 at Auchmill Road.

At the height of the fire, flames could be seen through the windows of the small, stone derelict building that is located on site.

A number of firefighters helped distinguish the flames, with those working at the incident wearing masks as a result of the thick smoke.

A cordon was also set up around Manor Drive, with nearby residents, including those in the Mugiemoss area, told to close their windows.

After battling the flames for over two hours, the fire service left the scene at around 9pm last night.

As a result oft the fire, the building was left with a number of scorch marks, while the road did not reopen until today.

‘The fire is being treated as wilful’

A police spokesman said: “At about 6.50pm on Friday, June 13, we were called to a report of a fire in a derelict building in Manor Drive, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished . There were no injuries reported.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”