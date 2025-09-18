Clan BookBench Trail: All you need to know ahead of Farewell Weekend and auction

This weekend will be the last chance to see Clan Cancer Support’s BookBenches before they’re auctioned off for charity.

The north-east cancer charity, one of The Press and Journal’s charity partners, installed 41 sculptures in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland over the summer.

The open books honour Clan’s listening and support service, which helps people affected by cancer share their story.

This weekend, they’ll be together in one room for the final time before going to auction.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Clan BookBench Trail 2025‘s Farewell Weekend.

When and where is the Farewell Weekend?

The BookBench Trail Farewell Weekend takes place at The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday September 20 and Sunday September 21.

It will be open from 10am – 5pm and requires a ticket.

Under 5s are free. You can book tickets online now.

Clan is also working with local charity We Too! to deliver two inclusive and accessible Relaxed Sessions.

These take place from 5pm – 5pm on Saturday September 20 and 10am – 11am on Sunday September 21.

What else is happening at the Farewell Weekend?

Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favourite World Book Day character, with face painting and art activities on offer and the opportunity to buy trail merchandise and pre-loved books.

All proceeds will help support Clan’s vital services.

Visitors using the BookBench Trail’s app can also ‘collect’ remaining sculptures.

You can download the app by searching for The BookBench Trail via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

When and where will the auction take place?

On Wednesday October 8, most of the sculptures will be auctioned off at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen by Natasha Raskin Sharp, who has appeared on Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt and Flog It!

If you can’t make it in person, you can also bid online.

Starting bids range from £1500 – £3000 and there are 37 BookBenches up for grabs, including 32 large and 5 small benches.

Meanwhile, the BookBench sculptures decorated by local pupils will be returned to the schools that created them.

Clan’s previous trails, Light the North in 2021 and The Big Hop Trail in 2023, raised more than £520,000.

If you’d like to attend the auction, you can find out more information on the Clan Cancer Support website.

Where were the BookBenches?

Aberdeen

All One Clan – Westburn Park, Aberdeen

Wonderful Wildflowers – Duthie Park Winter Gardens, Aberdeen

Rock and Roll Dreams – Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

A Sea of Stories – Johnston Gardens, Aberdeen

Rainbow Is My Favourite Colour – Seaton Park, Aberdeen

Keys to the World of Music – Marischal College, Aberdeen

Back to the 80s – Union Square, Aberdeen

From Page to Stage – Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen

Vintage Aberdeen – Rubislaw Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen

Global Pulse – Aberdeen Beach

Golden Welcome – Stewart Park, Aberdeen

AFC Celebration Sofa – Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen

Precious Moments – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire and Moray

Immersion – Cooper Park, Elgin

Sitting with Macintosh – Walled Garden, Fochabers

Dreamscape – Banff Castle, Banff

The Big Book of Fairytales – Graeme Barber Butcher, Alford

Rocket to the Isles – Memorial Garden, Inverurie

Fit Like? – Kintore Square, Kintore

Countryside Story – Forest Farm, Kinellar

Saunter Around Shetland – Market Square, Oldmeldrum

Ladybird Lounger – Ellon Castle, Ellon

The Seagull’s Watch – Lido Car Park, Peterhead

The Seafarer’s Guide to the Galaxy – Milton Art Gallery, Milton of Crathes

You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover – The Square, Ballater

The Inky Alchemist’s Grimoire – Outdoor Pool, Stonehaven

Orkney and Shetland

Nuffin But Puffins – Victoria Pier, Lerwick

Changing Tales – Sumburgh Lighthouse, Sumburgh

The Silver Darlings – Orkney Library, Kirkwall

Where were the Tall Ships BookBenches?

These sculptures were all located within Aberdeen.

She Sells Sea Shells – Aberdeen Science Centre

The Perfect Getaway – Beach Ballroom

On the Crest of a Wave – Innoflate

Sails and Stories – The Silver Darling

Have a Rest – Nigg Bay Golf Club

Journey Awaits – Elphinstone Hall, Aberdeen University

Buccaneers’ Beach – Aberdeen Sports Village

Dream – Aberdeen Arts Centre

These walls are alive with stories – Aberdeen Art Gallery

You’ve Got a Friend in Sea – Rainbow Steps, Bon Accord Centre

Magic of Unknown – Bon Accord Centre

Adrift – Bon Accord Terrace Gardens

Where were the Tiny Tales Trail ‘Little BookBenches’?

Local schools designed and created 38 sculptures, known as the Tiny Tales Trail. These benches will be returned to them.

Aberdeen

Oldmachar Academy

New Deer Primary School

St Machar Academy

Ellon Primary School

St Andrews Primary School

Newtonhill Primary School

Glashieburn Primary School

Lochside Academy

Meldrum Academy

Riverbank Academy

New Machar School

Hatton of Fintray Primary School

Port Elphinstone School

Aberdeen Library

Bucksburn Academy

Loriston School

Kinellar Primary School

Bervie Primary School

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Justin Curtis – Selfie Bench

Lucy Brydon – 40mph Couch Potato

Johanna Basford – Colour Me

Other Little BookBench locations are:

Jina Gelder – The Waves are Rolling On – Aberdeen Maritime Museum

Brimmond School – Clan House

Albyn School – Clan Charity Shop, Rosemount

Broomhill Primary School – Clan Charity Shop, Rosemount

Aberdeenshire

Garioch Heritage Centre

Alford Primary School

Meldrum School

Cluny Primary School

Uryside School

Kintore Primary School

Turriff Primary School

Other Little BookBench locations are:

Strathburn School – Inverurie Library

Kellands School – Sinclairs, Inverurie

Milltimber School – Clan Charity Shop, Banchory

Clerkhill School – MACBI Community Hub, Mintlaw

Moray

Gordonstoun School – Gordon Castle, Fochabers

Orkney and Shetland