Clan BookBench Trail: All you need to know ahead of Farewell Weekend and auction

This weekend will be the last chance to see Clan Cancer Support’s BookBenches before they’re auctioned off for charity.
The north-east cancer charity, one of The Press and Journal’s charity partners, installed 41 sculptures in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland over the summer.
The open books honour Clan’s listening and support service, which helps people affected by cancer share their story.
This weekend, they’ll be together in one room for the final time before going to auction.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Clan BookBench Trail 2025‘s Farewell Weekend.
When and where is the Farewell Weekend?
The BookBench Trail Farewell Weekend takes place at The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday September 20 and Sunday September 21.
It will be open from 10am – 5pm and requires a ticket.
Under 5s are free. You can book tickets online now.
Clan is also working with local charity We Too! to deliver two inclusive and accessible Relaxed Sessions.
These take place from 5pm – 5pm on Saturday September 20 and 10am – 11am on Sunday September 21.
What else is happening at the Farewell Weekend?
Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favourite World Book Day character, with face painting and art activities on offer and the opportunity to buy trail merchandise and pre-loved books.
All proceeds will help support Clan’s vital services.
Visitors using the BookBench Trail’s app can also ‘collect’ remaining sculptures.
You can download the app by searching for The BookBench Trail via the Apple App Store or Google Play.
When and where will the auction take place?
On Wednesday October 8, most of the sculptures will be auctioned off at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen by Natasha Raskin Sharp, who has appeared on Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt and Flog It!
If you can’t make it in person, you can also bid online.
Starting bids range from £1500 – £3000 and there are 37 BookBenches up for grabs, including 32 large and 5 small benches.
Meanwhile, the BookBench sculptures decorated by local pupils will be returned to the schools that created them.
Clan’s previous trails, Light the North in 2021 and The Big Hop Trail in 2023, raised more than £520,000.
If you’d like to attend the auction, you can find out more information on the Clan Cancer Support website.
Where were the BookBenches?
Aberdeen
- All One Clan – Westburn Park, Aberdeen
- Wonderful Wildflowers – Duthie Park Winter Gardens, Aberdeen
- Rock and Roll Dreams – Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen
- A Sea of Stories – Johnston Gardens, Aberdeen
- Rainbow Is My Favourite Colour – Seaton Park, Aberdeen
- Keys to the World of Music – Marischal College, Aberdeen
- Back to the 80s – Union Square, Aberdeen
- From Page to Stage – Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen
- Vintage Aberdeen – Rubislaw Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen
- Global Pulse – Aberdeen Beach
- Golden Welcome – Stewart Park, Aberdeen
- AFC Celebration Sofa – Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen
- Precious Moments – P&J Live, Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire and Moray
- Immersion – Cooper Park, Elgin
- Sitting with Macintosh – Walled Garden, Fochabers
- Dreamscape – Banff Castle, Banff
- The Big Book of Fairytales – Graeme Barber Butcher, Alford
- Rocket to the Isles – Memorial Garden, Inverurie
- Fit Like? – Kintore Square, Kintore
- Countryside Story – Forest Farm, Kinellar
- Saunter Around Shetland – Market Square, Oldmeldrum
- Ladybird Lounger – Ellon Castle, Ellon
- The Seagull’s Watch – Lido Car Park, Peterhead
- The Seafarer’s Guide to the Galaxy – Milton Art Gallery, Milton of Crathes
- You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover – The Square, Ballater
- The Inky Alchemist’s Grimoire – Outdoor Pool, Stonehaven
Orkney and Shetland
- Nuffin But Puffins – Victoria Pier, Lerwick
- Changing Tales – Sumburgh Lighthouse, Sumburgh
- The Silver Darlings – Orkney Library, Kirkwall
Where were the Tall Ships BookBenches?
These sculptures were all located within Aberdeen.
- She Sells Sea Shells – Aberdeen Science Centre
- The Perfect Getaway – Beach Ballroom
- On the Crest of a Wave – Innoflate
- Sails and Stories – The Silver Darling
- Have a Rest – Nigg Bay Golf Club
- Journey Awaits – Elphinstone Hall, Aberdeen University
- Buccaneers’ Beach – Aberdeen Sports Village
- Dream – Aberdeen Arts Centre
- These walls are alive with stories – Aberdeen Art Gallery
- You’ve Got a Friend in Sea – Rainbow Steps, Bon Accord Centre
- Magic of Unknown – Bon Accord Centre
- Adrift – Bon Accord Terrace Gardens
Where were the Tiny Tales Trail ‘Little BookBenches’?
Local schools designed and created 38 sculptures, known as the Tiny Tales Trail. These benches will be returned to them.
Aberdeen
- Oldmachar Academy
- New Deer Primary School
- St Machar Academy
- Ellon Primary School
- St Andrews Primary School
- Newtonhill Primary School
- Glashieburn Primary School
- Lochside Academy
- Meldrum Academy
- Riverbank Academy
- New Machar School
- Hatton of Fintray Primary School
- Port Elphinstone School
Aberdeen Library
- Bucksburn Academy
- Loriston School
- Kinellar Primary School
- Bervie Primary School
Aberdeen Art Gallery
- Justin Curtis – Selfie Bench
- Lucy Brydon – 40mph Couch Potato
- Johanna Basford – Colour Me
Other Little BookBench locations are:
- Jina Gelder – The Waves are Rolling On – Aberdeen Maritime Museum
- Brimmond School – Clan House
- Albyn School – Clan Charity Shop, Rosemount
- Broomhill Primary School – Clan Charity Shop, Rosemount
Aberdeenshire
Garioch Heritage Centre
- Alford Primary School
- Meldrum School
- Cluny Primary School
- Uryside School
- Kintore Primary School
- Turriff Primary School
Other Little BookBench locations are:
- Strathburn School – Inverurie Library
- Kellands School – Sinclairs, Inverurie
- Milltimber School – Clan Charity Shop, Banchory
- Clerkhill School – MACBI Community Hub, Mintlaw
Moray
- Gordonstoun School – Gordon Castle, Fochabers
Orkney and Shetland
- Hope Community School – Orkney Library
- Brae High School – Shetland Library
