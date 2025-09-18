Clan BookBench Trail: All you need to know ahead of Farewell Weekend and auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clan BookBench Trail: All you need to know ahead of Farewell Weekend and auction

Clan's BookBench Trail has come to an end, but you can still see all of the sculptures at a special event.

A small boy sits cross-legged on a BookBench.
Jason Thomson sits on a BookBench designed by Millar Creative outside the Art Gallery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

This weekend will be the last chance to see Clan Cancer Support’s BookBenches before they’re auctioned off for charity.

The north-east cancer charity, one of The Press and Journal’s charity partners, installed 41 sculptures in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland over the summer.

The open books honour Clan’s listening and support service, which helps people affected by cancer share their story.

This weekend, they’ll be together in one room for the final time before going to auction.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Clan BookBench Trail 2025‘s Farewell Weekend.

When and where is the Farewell Weekend?

The BookBench Trail Farewell Weekend takes place at The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday September 20 and Sunday September 21.

It will be open from 10am – 5pm and requires a ticket.

Under 5s are free. You can book tickets online now.

Clan is also working with local charity We Too! to deliver two inclusive and accessible Relaxed Sessions.

These take place from 5pm – 5pm on Saturday September 20 and 10am – 11am on Sunday September 21.

What else is happening at the Farewell Weekend?

Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favourite World Book Day character, with face painting and art activities on offer and the opportunity to buy trail merchandise and pre-loved books.

All proceeds will help support Clan’s vital services.

Visitors using the BookBench Trail’s app can also ‘collect’ remaining sculptures.

You can download the app by searching for The BookBench Trail via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

When and where will the auction take place?

On Wednesday October 8, most of the sculptures will be auctioned off at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen by Natasha Raskin Sharp, who has appeared on Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt and Flog It!

If you can’t make it in person, you can also bid online.

Starting bids range from £1500 – £3000 and there are 37 BookBenches up for grabs, including 32 large and 5 small benches.

Meanwhile, the BookBench sculptures decorated by local pupils will be returned to the schools that created them.

Clan’s previous trails, Light the North in 2021 and The Big Hop Trail in 2023, raised more than £520,000.

If you’d like to attend the auction, you can find out more information on the Clan Cancer Support website.

Where were the BookBenches?

Aberdeen

  • All One Clan – Westburn Park, Aberdeen
  • Wonderful Wildflowers – Duthie Park Winter Gardens, Aberdeen
  • Rock and Roll Dreams – Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen
  • A Sea of Stories – Johnston Gardens, Aberdeen
  • Rainbow Is My Favourite Colour – Seaton Park, Aberdeen
  • Keys to the World of Music – Marischal College, Aberdeen
  • Back to the 80s – Union Square, Aberdeen
  • From Page to Stage – Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen
  • Vintage Aberdeen – Rubislaw Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen
  • Global Pulse – Aberdeen Beach
  • Golden Welcome – Stewart Park, Aberdeen
  • AFC Celebration Sofa – Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen
  • Precious Moments – P&J Live, Aberdeen
Totally wicked. BookBench 'From Page to Stage' at Union Terrace Gardens opposite HMT.
BookBench ‘From Page to Stage’ at Union Terrace Gardens opposite HMT. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire and Moray

  • Immersion – Cooper Park, Elgin
  • Sitting with Macintosh – Walled Garden, Fochabers
  • Dreamscape – Banff Castle, Banff
  • The Big Book of Fairytales – Graeme Barber Butcher, Alford
  • Rocket to the Isles – Memorial Garden, Inverurie
  • Fit Like? – Kintore Square, Kintore
  • Countryside Story – Forest Farm, Kinellar
  • Saunter Around Shetland – Market Square, Oldmeldrum
  • Ladybird Lounger – Ellon Castle, Ellon
  • The Seagull’s Watch – Lido Car Park, Peterhead
  • The Seafarer’s Guide to the Galaxy – Milton Art Gallery, Milton of Crathes
  • You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover – The Square, Ballater
  • The Inky Alchemist’s Grimoire – Outdoor Pool, Stonehaven

Orkney and Shetland

  • Nuffin But Puffins – Victoria Pier, Lerwick
  • Changing Tales – Sumburgh Lighthouse, Sumburgh
  • The Silver Darlings – Orkney Library, Kirkwall
The first BookBench to appear. 'You've Got a Friend in Sea' by Emma McHardy.
The first BookBench to appear. ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Sea’ by Emma McHardy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Where were the Tall Ships BookBenches?

These sculptures were all located within Aberdeen.

  • She Sells Sea Shells – Aberdeen Science Centre
  • The Perfect Getaway – Beach Ballroom
  • On the Crest of a Wave – Innoflate
  • Sails and Stories – The Silver Darling
  • Have a Rest – Nigg Bay Golf Club
  • Journey Awaits – Elphinstone Hall, Aberdeen University
  • Buccaneers’ Beach – Aberdeen Sports Village
  • Dream – Aberdeen Arts Centre
  • These walls are alive with stories – Aberdeen Art Gallery
  • You’ve Got a Friend in Sea – Rainbow Steps, Bon Accord Centre
  • Magic of Unknown – Bon Accord Centre
  • Adrift – Bon Accord Terrace Gardens

Where were the Tiny Tales Trail ‘Little BookBenches’?

Local schools designed and created 38 sculptures, known as the Tiny Tales Trail. These benches will be returned to them.

Aberdeen

  • Oldmachar Academy
  • New Deer Primary School
  • St Machar Academy
  • Ellon Primary School
  • St Andrews Primary School
  • Newtonhill Primary School
  • Glashieburn Primary School
  • Lochside Academy
  • Meldrum Academy
  • Riverbank Academy
  • New Machar School
  • Hatton of Fintray Primary School
  • Port Elphinstone School

Aberdeen Library

  • Bucksburn Academy
  • Loriston School
  • Kinellar Primary School
  • Bervie Primary School

Aberdeen Art Gallery

  • Justin Curtis – Selfie Bench
  • Lucy Brydon – 40mph Couch Potato
  • Johanna Basford – Colour Me

Other Little BookBench locations are:

  • Jina Gelder – The Waves are Rolling On – Aberdeen Maritime Museum
  • Brimmond School – Clan House
  • Albyn School – Clan Charity Shop, Rosemount
  • Broomhill Primary School – Clan Charity Shop, Rosemount

Aberdeenshire

Garioch Heritage Centre

  • Alford Primary School
  • Meldrum School
  • Cluny Primary School
  • Uryside School
  • Kintore Primary School
  • Turriff Primary School

Other Little BookBench locations are:

  • Strathburn School – Inverurie Library
  • Kellands School – Sinclairs, Inverurie
  • Milltimber School – Clan Charity Shop, Banchory
  • Clerkhill School – MACBI Community Hub, Mintlaw

Moray

  • Gordonstoun School – Gordon Castle, Fochabers
'Vintage Aberdeen' by Lois Cordelia at Rubislaw Terrace Gardens.
‘Vintage Aberdeen’ by Lois Cordelia at Rubislaw Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Orkney and Shetland

  • Hope Community School – Orkney Library
  • Brae High School – Shetland Library

