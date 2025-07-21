CA Engineering plans to leave Westhill for Inverurie amid expansion aims

CA Engineering is planning a flit from Westhill to Inverurie having outgrown its existing base, with proposals lodged for a site on the outskirts of the town.

But first, a Deeside home could soon be expanded after the owners sold their other property in Braemar to the owners of the village’s luxury hotel.

Permission sought for extension after second home sold to hotel

A couple want to erect a new extension at their home on Braemar’s Chapel Brae.

Lynn and Ken Manson aim to create extra bedrooms and bathrooms in the 1.5 storey addition to their property.

These extra rooms would be for their grandchildren coming to visit, architects tell Aberdeenshire Council.

Planning papers explain that the couple used to own a separate second home in the village which was used to host visiting friends and family.

But it was sold to the luxury Fife Arms Hotel to be used for staff accommodation, so now they need to create the extra space at this address.

‘New extension will improve privacy of patio too’

And it would come with another benefit.

The owners say the extension would also boost privacy at the patio they have, meaning it won’t be so visible from next door.

This comes after a new house was built on the site next to their home in recent times.

While the owners are “delighted that the site has been developed with such a stylish and contemporary new building”, the big family home does come with some consequences.

The proposed extension would “enhance separation of the two properties and provide additional privacy for both households”.

Centuries-old Mill of Foveran farmhouse to be renovated

Meanwhile, in Foveran, a crumbling old building could soon be rescued from ruin.

The B-listed Mill of Fovern Farmhouse was built more than 400 years ago – with some alterations carried out in the 19th century.

It was hailed as a “unique development opportunity” when it hit the market in 2023, coming with a paddock and 3.25 acres of land.

The new proposals have been lodged by a Mr and Mrs R Appleby.

Architects say the roof, windows and doors would require the most attention.

Papers add: “The roof has severely deteriorated with the passage of time.

“There are a large number of missing slates.”

This has left the timbers exposed to the elements, now becoming rotten and swollen.

As a result, the first floor is presently “unliveable”.

Harlaw Academy improvements lined up

Over at Aberdeen’s Harlaw Academy, major revamp works are getting started.

A total £8.6 million worth of upgrades are being proposed at the school.

Education chiefs hope the project will reverse years of decline at the troubled secondary.

This multi-million-pound extension will house a new dining area – which is hoped to cut down on waiting times for hungry pupils as the kitchen “struggled to cope with the increasing demand”.

There will also be a rooftop pitch created at the modern addition.

It was said the improvements will address “critical” issues at Harlaw, while giving pupils a more rewarding experience.

Building papers break down some of the individual costs involved as Harlaw Academy is renovated:

Alterations to form one big classroom from three rooms, including demolishing two walls, will cost £120,000.

Refurbishing the old canteen and kitchen to form a new staff room (including a tea prep area and shower room) will cost £350,000.

Into slightly pricier territory… The first stage of works on the new extension will cost £4.85m.

Previously approved plans to spruce up the outdoor area at the rear are priced at £130,000.

Earlier this month, Harlaw Academy staff were told to cut down on classroom disruption ahead of their next inspection visit.

Cults Academy science lab plans

And at Cults Academy, plans are under way to create a new science lab classroom.

Building papers say the alterations to the Quarry Road building will cost £96,000.

College revamp at Altens to cost £660k

And another educational facility taking advantage of the quiet summer months to carry out work is the North East Scotland College campus at Altens in Aberdeen.

A massive £660,000 package of works is poised to get under way at the Hareness Road facility.

The mezzanine floor will be removed, along with a toilet and changing rooms. These will make way for additional workshop space.

A staircase will be relocated too, while a new workroom store will be formed in an existing classroom.

Inverbervie steading could be transformed into wedding venue

On the outskirts of Inverbervie, Sillyflatt Farm owners Jan and Ailsa van Rooyen are lining up new plans to boost their business.

The pair run a farm shop, with a coffee truck outside, at the spot just off the A92.

They now want to further diversify the farm business by turning a steading into an event space that can be rented out for special occasions.

There would also be a mobile kitchen unit based in the rear shed, to cater for these gatherings.

‘Barn-style weddings are overtaking hotels in popularity’

Montrose-based Kerry Smith Architects add: “The development of the steading is intended to attract visitors, including local people and tourists.

“The venue will enhance the hospitality offering in south Aberdeenshire, providing a

space capable of holding a large number of people which is not currently available locally.

“Barn-style weddings in recent years have provided a popular alternative to formal hotel style wedding venues.”

The building in question is said to be “in a state of disrepair, having fallen into disuse”.

It was once used as a granary, but its size makes it “unsuitable” for most modern agricultural uses.

But it won’t just be used for weddings, the space could be utilised for for pop-up workshops such as “foraging, wreath-making, making fermented foods from local produce and food markets”.

‘It is a dilapidated eyesore’

The owners recently took to Facebook to reveal they had suffered some “pushback” from council officials over the proposals – and urging locals to send in official emails supporting the proposal.

They describe the steading as a “an old derelict building – which is sadly currently a dilapidated eyesore frankly”.

The message to their followers continues: “This is a project that has been years in the development, to restore the old granary into a rustic and simple yet beautiful banquet style hall.

“We need to prove to them that this is needed and wanted, not just for us, but for the wider community, individuals and businesses.”

Fraserburgh barn turned into vehicle repair workshop

Meanwhile, near Fraserburgh, another old farming building is being put to a new use.

Ewan Mowat of the Victoria Group has lodged retrospective plans for the site at Mains of Park, Lonmay.

Papers state that he didn’t realise permission would be needed to turn it into a vehicle repair business.

A letter sent to Aberdeenshire Council explains how the building was lying redundant when it was converted.

Bosses say the change will have no impact on neighbouring properties or traffic.

Old west end offices to become home

A recurring theme of our weekly round-up has been the conversion of former Aberdeen workplaces into new housing.

Last week, we detailed proposals for new flats at a closed Golden Square premises in the city centre.

But this is an issue most common in the west end, where townhouses once turned into offices are gradually being reverted to their past use.

And now, council heritage watchdogs have signed off on a string of changes as 46 Queen’s Road becomes a grand granite home.

Special permission was required because the £350,000 property is B-listed.

There are a string of internal alterations planned, with an en-suite bathroom being added, barriers being formed at windows and a replacement door being put in.

Owners Mr and Mrs Keay will turn a meeting room on the ground floor into a huge living room, with offices to become a kitchen and dining room.

Carden Place plans rubber-stamped too

Nearby, Hamilton-based Waterfoot Properties has been given consent to turn 36 Carden Place into a house.

Last October, we revealed the proposals to transform ground floor offices into a lounge, family room and open plan living room, dining area and kitchen under the proposals.

Upstairs, four bedrooms will be created.

It comes after the former workplace was put on the market – but attracted little interest as office space.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors now lists the address as under offer.

The plans will also see a new extension built at the rear of the building.

Aberdeen City Council planning chiefs have now given the scheme for the late 19th century granite building their blessing – noting that number 38 next door is also a converted former office.

CA Engineering plans move from Westhill to Inverurie

Finally, we look at a business’s plans to move from one Aberdeenshire town to another.

CA Engineering wants to build a new office and workshop at the Thainstone Business Park outside Inverurie.

The hydraulics and mechanical engineering company specialises in repairing faulty or damaged equipment and vehicles.

And it is now expanding, having outgrown its base north of Westhill.

What would new CA Engineering base look like?

The new, larger premises would be purpose-built, with space inside the workshop for two inspection pits for HGVs.

There would also be a small public sales area for people to collect pre-ordered goods.

Meanwhile, the office would have a reception, meeting room, open plan office, changing

and sanitary facilities, an office for the workshop manager and staff break room.

The director’s office would be up on the first floor.

New premises could help sleepy recovery drivers

As CA Engineering operates a 24-hour recovery service, there would be a “welfare facility” built in to allow recovery drivers to sleep at the building if they have to collect broken down lorries late at night.

This, planning documents say, will remove the need for them to drive home.

They add: “It will also make it easier and more comfortable for recovery drivers who are on call overnight.

“The welfare facility is equipped with a bed, shower room and basic kitchenette.”

You can see this week’s plans for yourself:

