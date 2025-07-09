Exclusive: £4m bridge linking Cults and Garthdee could be built as major new housing plan revealed

A £4 million bridge linking Cults with Garthdee could be built as developers reveal plans for scores of family homes at Pitfodels.

Cala Homes is behind the ambitious scheme to link the two Aberdeen suburbs, with the crossing deemed “critical” for the city.

The housing developer wants to build 115 homes on land at Pitfodels as “it looks to unlock much-needed housing for the west of Aberdeen”.

The nearly 10-acre site is between North Deeside Road to the north and Inchgarth Road to the south.

The Deeside Way walking and cycling route crosses the site.

Developers say the newly proposed link road between Inchgarth Road and North Deeside Road would help to ease pressure on two historic bridges at Pitfodels Station Road and Westerton Road.

Developers hope to ‘leave a lasting legacy by joining two Aberdeen communities’

It is said that the development could support more than 300 construction jobs.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said the development would “leave a lasting legacy by joining two Aberdeen communities”.

Mr Maclennan added: “We know this site has been the subject of long-running discussion, but the time has come to deliver something tangible – homes for families and a critical infrastructure upgrade for this part of the city.

“We’re keen to hear from the local community and work with the council to bring forward a solution that works for everyone.”

What has previously been happening with the land?

Consent was previously granted to turn the land into a retirement village, which included a care home and commercial space.

The outline proposals for the fields and scrubland included a 50-bed care home, 95 homes and a mix of community and retail space.

Residents backed the idea in the hopes of the much-needed new road being built – easing pressure on existing streets used as rat runs.

At that point, developer Charlie Ferrari was looking to make use of the land.

However, the proposed development did not go ahead and Cala Homes is now looking to acquire the massive site.

What are the next steps for Cala Homes Cults proposals?

There will be a series of public consultation events offering residents a chance to view and comment on the proposals.

Cala Homes is set to host two sessions at the Marcliffe Hotel on August 5 and September 1.

Representatives from Cala and their appointed design team will be present at both of the drop-in exhibitions to present the proposals, answer questions, and collect feedback.

You can see more detail on the plans on Aberdeen City Council’s website.

