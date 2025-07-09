Exclusive: £4m bridge linking Cults and Garthdee could be built as major new housing plan revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: £4m bridge linking Cults and Garthdee could be built as major new housing plan revealed

It comes as proposals are formed for scores of homes to be built on land at Pitfodels.

Cala Homes has revealed their plans to build a new link road and homes at Pitfodels. Image: Cala Homes
By Sophie Farquharson

A £4 million bridge linking Cults with Garthdee could be built as developers reveal plans for scores of family homes at Pitfodels.

Cala Homes is behind the ambitious scheme to link the two Aberdeen suburbs, with the crossing deemed “critical” for the city.

The housing developer wants to build 115 homes on land at Pitfodels as “it looks to unlock much-needed housing for the west of Aberdeen”.

An aerial view of Cults. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The nearly 10-acre site is between North Deeside Road to the north and Inchgarth Road to the south.

The Deeside Way walking and cycling route crosses the site.

Developers say the newly proposed link road between Inchgarth Road and North Deeside Road would help to ease pressure on two historic bridges at Pitfodels Station Road and Westerton Road.

The proposed housing site to the west of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Developers hope to ‘leave a lasting legacy by joining two Aberdeen communities’

It is said that the development could support more than 300 construction jobs.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said the development would “leave a lasting legacy by joining two Aberdeen communities”.

Ross Maclennan of Cala Homes (North) is spearheading the Cults scheme. Image: True North

Mr Maclennan added: “We know this site has been the subject of long-running discussion, but the time has come to deliver something tangible – homes for families and a critical infrastructure upgrade for this part of the city.

“We’re keen to hear from the local community and work with the council to bring forward a solution that works for everyone.”

What has previously been happening with the land?

Consent was previously granted to turn the land into a retirement village, which included a care home and commercial space.

The outline proposals for the fields and scrubland included a 50-bed care home, 95 homes and a mix of community and retail space.

Residents backed the idea in the hopes of the much-needed new road being built – easing pressure on existing streets used as rat runs.

Fields on Inchgarth Road in Cults. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

At that point, developer Charlie Ferrari was looking to make use of the land.

However, the proposed development did not go ahead and Cala Homes is now looking to acquire the massive site.

What are your thoughts on the Cala Homes plans? Let us know in the comments section below

What are the next steps for Cala Homes Cults proposals?

There will be a series of public consultation events offering residents a chance to view and comment on the proposals.

Cala Homes is set to host two sessions at the Marcliffe Hotel on August 5 and September 1.

Representatives from Cala and their appointed design team will be present at both of the drop-in exhibitions to present the proposals, answer questions, and collect feedback.

You can see more detail on the plans on Aberdeen City Council’s website.

