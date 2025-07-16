‘We saved Fittie Bar 24 hours before it closed – and now we can’t wait for Tall Ships boost’

“If we hadn’t taken it on, the doors would have been closed forever within two weeks,” Colleen Willox tells me as she takes a glance at the traditional decor of the centuries-old Fittie Bar.

We’re sitting at an aged wooden table at the venue, which is one of Aberdeen’s last remaining harbour pubs and has stood the test of time for more than 200 years.

The long-standing pub almost had to call it quits a few months ago, however, with the council giving the previous owner an ultimatum.

They had to find a new manager, or risk pulling their last pint and shutting their doors.

With time running out, the future of the bar that had become part of the fabric of Fittie was thrown into disarray.

And just before the deadline, Colleen and Natalie Willox swooped in and saved the Fittie Bar from the hangman’s noose.

I caught up with the new bosses, who revealed:

Why they decided to take a leap of faith on the harbour pub – saving it just 24 hours before it was bound to shut forever

How an interaction with Canadian tourists “sealed the deal” for them

And how they look to capitalise on the Tall Ships coming to the city

Who are the new bosses of the Fittie Bar?

Strolling into the Fittie Bar on a quiet but beautiful morning, I’m greeted by Colleen and Natalie, as they rush around to get the pub ready for opening.

The mother and daughter duo took over running the pub in May, after Aberdeen City Council seemed poised to remove its licence.

Police chiefs had reported a number of incidents to the local authority, where there had been “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness” at the venue.

And they had urged councillors to shut the venue unless a new manager takes the reins to set things right.

This was when experienced landlords Natalie and Colleen knew they just had to do something – swooping in 24 hours before city chiefs were to decide the pub’s fate.

This is not the first time the family has come to be the knights in shining armour for an at-risk venue, having taken on The White Cockade in Torry for four years.

They took on the abandoned venue during the pandemic, and brought it back to life.

“We’ve loved every minute of it,” Natalie tells me.

“We are originally from Torry, and it is very much a Torry pub.”

Why did mum and daughter take over the reins at Fittie Bar?

The Willoxes didn’t have to think much about it when they saw the Fittie Bar was available, and immediately put a plan in motion to take it over.

“We came down, saw it and it was just beautiful,” Colleen recalls.

“We didn’t want the doors to close… And we’re so glad we did because we love it here. It’s a great place, the atmosphere is brilliant and the customers are just fantastic.”

But it was that one interaction with a group of Canadians that “sealed the deal” for the mother and daughter…

Being nestled right next to Aberdeen Harbour, the Fittie Bar has capitalised on the influx of tourists from across the world arriving on cruise ships.

And it was one of these tourists that made Colleen and Natalie realise their leap of faith had paid off.

“We had a family over from Canada because their dad used to drink in the pub when he was working on the boats,” the 56-year-old says.

“Sadly, he passed away, so the family came over to raise a glass. They’ve left a little memento behind the bar to remember their dad by.

“That’s what really sealed it for me…if we hadn’t taken it over, this place would have been closed for them.”

“She gave me goosebumps, and I thought ‘Bless, it was really meant to be’.”

‘We need to keep harbour pubs alive’

Aberdeen’s docks used to be home to a whole host of traditional harbour pubs – all serving the workers of the Granite City’s booming harbour.

But with the years ticking by, only the Fittie Bar and The Regent remain, after The Snug Bar and Peep Peeps poured their last pints more than a decade ago.

And for the mum and daughter duo, venues like this one can’t be left by the wayside.

Colleen tells me: “It’s not just a pub, it’s somewhere to socialise.

“We’re a bit of marriage guidance, a social worker, we’re a bit of everything behind that bar.

“It would be sad if all the pubs were gone from down here.

“There is only two of us left and the amount of tourists that we get down here, it would be really sad for them to not have somewhere to go.”

Tall ships – figuratively and literally – just around the corner

As the Tall Ships festival begins this week, the Fittie Bar is arguably best placed to soak in the atmosphere, as tens of thousands descend on the port.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Colleen adds: ““We’re really looking forward to the festival. To be honest, we don’t know what’s ahead of us but we’ll just go with the flow and it will be brilliant.

“The concerts are just at the end of the road so we’ll be able to hear it. Hopefully the weather is good and we’ll all have a great weekend.”

