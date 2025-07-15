Broadhill reopens in milestone for £50m Aberdeen beach revamp – as moment toasted with butteries!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Broadhill reopens in milestone for £50m Aberdeen beach revamp – as moment toasted with butteries!

The first phase of the ambitious the waterfront masterplan was completed ahead of schedule in a bid to welcome visitors for the Tall Ships bonanza this weekend.

By Denny Andonova
Tobechi Legunsen, Kayara Fernandes, Lily Kennedy and Ruby Roberts at the Broadhill reopening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tobechi Legunsen, Kayara Fernandes, Lily Kennedy and Ruby Roberts at the Broadhill reopening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The first part of the £50 million revamp of Aberdeen beach was today unveiled with a butteries feast and the clinking of teacups marking the ahead-of-schedule opening.

Broadhill has now been upgraded with new steps and footpaths, sparkling concrete benches and scores of new trees.

It’s part of city leaders’ grand vision for the waterfront, which will include a new playpark, an events field and a skatepark.

Image show the Broadhill revamp, Aberdeen.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of (L-R) Martin Greig, Ruby Roberts, Kayara Fernandes, Lily Kennedy, Tobechi Legunsen, Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Richard Park (Hub North Scotland), Graeme Lowtie (Robertsons Group) at the revamped Broadhill.
Picture of (L-R) Martin Greig, Ruby Roberts, Kayara Fernandes, Lily Kennedy, Tobechi Legunsen, Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Richard Park (Hub North Scotland), Graeme Lowtie (Robertsons Group). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Developers have been working around the clock to get the project done early – in time for the big Tall Ships bonanza at the weekend.

Dozens of ships will dock at the city’s north harbour on Friday, with a range of activities planned to keep families entertained over the four-day festival.

And council leaders have hailed Broadhill as the perfect viewpoint to see the impressive vessels sail into the Granite City.

Image show the Broadhill revamp, Aberdeen.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Revamped Broadhill will be the perfect viewpoint for Tall Ships’

The five-hectare area has been fully transformed amid hopes it would become a destination for families wanting to enjoy the seaside on a sunny day too.

It was designed with the help of creative youngsters, who got to “let their imagination go wild” to come up with the concept.

The teenagers from Creative Learning said their aim was to make Broadhill accessible and enjoyable for all.

(L-R) Tobechi Legunsen, Kayara Fernandes, Lily Kennedy, Ruby Roberts helped create the designs for the revamped Broadhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image show the Broadhill revamp, Aberdeen.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost David Cameron and representatives from Robertson Construction Group, which carried out the works, toasted the milestone with butteries.

Chief executive of hub North Scotland, Richard Park, said they have been working as hard as possible to finish the park ahead of schedule so it’s ready for the Tall Ships.

The whole project was completed in seven months.

With a traditional rowie in hand, Mr Cameron added: “The revamped Broadhill will be a prime place to watch the vessels sail into the harbour, as well as the spectacular Red Arrows display.”

What comes next in the major Aberdeen beach revamp?

The major revamp of the beach has been divided into three key sites that are undergoing work simultaneously.

These are the beach park, the events field and Broadhill.

Now that the latter is completed, Robertson will carry on with the works on the futuristic playpark, which will have a seven-storey “rope factory”.

Aerial view of work being done on the Aberdeen beach masterplan
The beach revamp is well under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The multi-million-pound project also includes erecting an eye-catching gateway building and a canopy shelter, as well as a new amphitheatre and an events field.

Some leftover cash will also be used to make the stretch between Links Road and the Esplanade an active travel route.

An artist's impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An artist’s impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council

This section of the Beach Boulevard will eventually be reduced from four to two lanes and upgraded with cycle lanes and wider pavements.

All of this is expected to be finished off by next summer, with council leaders hoping the improvements will make the waterfront “a key destination for families and visitors”.

Planning vice-convener, Martin Greig, said: “This is a wonderful spot, and the Broadhill upgrades have transformed this green space into a marvellous place for walking, sitting, enjoying the views, picnics.”

Read more:

Conversation