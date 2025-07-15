Broadhill reopens in milestone for £50m Aberdeen beach revamp – as moment toasted with butteries!

The first part of the £50 million revamp of Aberdeen beach was today unveiled with a butteries feast and the clinking of teacups marking the ahead-of-schedule opening.

Broadhill has now been upgraded with new steps and footpaths, sparkling concrete benches and scores of new trees.

It’s part of city leaders’ grand vision for the waterfront, which will include a new playpark, an events field and a skatepark.

Developers have been working around the clock to get the project done early – in time for the big Tall Ships bonanza at the weekend.

Dozens of ships will dock at the city’s north harbour on Friday, with a range of activities planned to keep families entertained over the four-day festival.

And council leaders have hailed Broadhill as the perfect viewpoint to see the impressive vessels sail into the Granite City.

‘Revamped Broadhill will be the perfect viewpoint for Tall Ships’

The five-hectare area has been fully transformed amid hopes it would become a destination for families wanting to enjoy the seaside on a sunny day too.

It was designed with the help of creative youngsters, who got to “let their imagination go wild” to come up with the concept.

The teenagers from Creative Learning said their aim was to make Broadhill accessible and enjoyable for all.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost David Cameron and representatives from Robertson Construction Group, which carried out the works, toasted the milestone with butteries.

Chief executive of hub North Scotland, Richard Park, said they have been working as hard as possible to finish the park ahead of schedule so it’s ready for the Tall Ships.

The whole project was completed in seven months.

With a traditional rowie in hand, Mr Cameron added: “The revamped Broadhill will be a prime place to watch the vessels sail into the harbour, as well as the spectacular Red Arrows display.”

What comes next in the major Aberdeen beach revamp?

The major revamp of the beach has been divided into three key sites that are undergoing work simultaneously.

These are the beach park, the events field and Broadhill.

Now that the latter is completed, Robertson will carry on with the works on the futuristic playpark, which will have a seven-storey “rope factory”.

The multi-million-pound project also includes erecting an eye-catching gateway building and a canopy shelter, as well as a new amphitheatre and an events field.

Some leftover cash will also be used to make the stretch between Links Road and the Esplanade an active travel route.

This section of the Beach Boulevard will eventually be reduced from four to two lanes and upgraded with cycle lanes and wider pavements.

All of this is expected to be finished off by next summer, with council leaders hoping the improvements will make the waterfront “a key destination for families and visitors”.

Planning vice-convener, Martin Greig, said: “This is a wonderful spot, and the Broadhill upgrades have transformed this green space into a marvellous place for walking, sitting, enjoying the views, picnics.”

