Family’s hotel safety concerns after Aberdeen man falls from sixth-floor balcony

Loved ones of an Aberdeen man who died in Ibiza after falling from a sixth-floor balcony have called on the hotel to address safety concerns.

We reported yesterday how Evan Thomson, 26, died at the Ibiza Rocks hotel on the Spanish party island on Monday July 7.

Those close to him were informed that Evan would not have suffered following the fall and that he was not alone for long before his friends found him.

Evan’s family and friends – some of whom were there when the accident took place – have highlighted a range of concerns in the wake of the tragedy, including:

the height of the sixth-floor balcony wall

the lack of any alert system after a fall from height

why no English-speaking medic was on duty

why the hotel returned to ‘business as usual’ for party guests just 90 minutes after Evan died.

Evan’s sister Teila said: “Ibiza is known for its partying and it just stuns me that they don’t have higher safety precautions.

‘Pray nobody else suffers’

“And, once it did happen, the hotel’s response was just completely heartbreaking – almost as if it never happened.

“I pray no other family has to go through this.”

Blair Robertson, 25, was with Evan in Ibiza when the tragedy occurred.

Blair had arrived on Sunday July 6 – the day after Evan.

Evan thought Blair might pull out of the trip and so was delighted to see him when he arrived in their San Antonio hotel.

“I remember coming in the hotel and seeing Evan’s face with a massive smile. He came over and hugged me. It was a special moment,” said Blair, a dad of one.

He added: “I chucked my bags in the room as soon as I got there and we went out straight away.

‘Friends made it special’

“I’ve been on hundreds of nights with Evan and can say, hands down, that that last night was one of the best nights out we’ve ever had together.

“I’d never been abroad, and being there with my mates made it special.”

Evan’s friends described how he was always the central pillar of their group and always acted responsibly.

Blair said he did not take things too far when it came to drinking.

“He was careful,” Blair added. “He wasn’t reckless at all – that’s why this is such a shock.”

After the group returned to the hotel, they went to bed.

Then, at around 6am, Blair awoke and found Evan missing from their room.

Sixth-floor fall

Blair and the others in their group then made the horrifying discovery that Evan had fallen from the sixth-floor balcony and was lying on the ground.

Blair said: “It was pitch black when Evan fell, but it got light around 5.30am to 6am.

“When we discovered him, security took us away to front desk outside of reception.

“The paramedics didn’t really come for around 30 minutes.

“There were forensic officers in body suits but they didn’t speak English, so we were standing there for an hour thinking ‘what’s going on? Will he be okay?’

“The staff on reception were giving us a false sense of hope.

“We were taken into a hotel manager’s office.

“I was so angry at the way we were getting treated.

“Our emotions were all over the place.

“We were kept away from the guests at reception during this time.”

Jet wash horror

It was at this point that the group were given confirmation that Evan had sadly died.

About 90 minutes later, they were allowed up to their room to pack their belongings.

Blair said: “We heard the jet washes from the ground cleaning the area where Evan died and it had only been 90 minutes or so since he was found.

“That was the worst thing for us to hear – how fast they tried to get things back to normal.”

After that, Evan’s friends left the hotel at around 9am and went to another hotel.

Blair added: “It was just a very traumatic experience.

“It was hard hearing the cleaners coming into the room in the morning, as though nothing had happened.”

Low balcony wall

One of the group’s concerns is that the balcony wall stands at around 3ft – coming up to Evan’s hip, as he measured 6ft 3in.

His sister Teila said: “A further glass panel either on top or behind the wall would cause no upset to guests and would save upset from further families having to go through this unbelievable pain.”

We reported yesterday how three other guests have died at the hotel in recent years after falling from height.

Other tragedies at same hotel

Another of Evan’s friends, James Shand, said: “This isn’t the first incident in which someone has died there.

“If something like this happened in the UK, the place would get shut down.

“That whole place is inhumane.

“I thought the hotel’s level of service had been absolutely horrific.

“A person’s life has been taken from them, a family has lost their son and they shook it off.”

Evan’s girlfriend, Remi Duncan, 23, said: “I was completely disheartened hearing how the hotel has gone about things.

“It was disgusting.

“There was minimal respect for the situation, considering the music went back on (in the hotel communal area) soon after Evan had died.

“It puts a pit in your stomach.”

Some have questioned why there is no functioning security operation or alarm system to alert staff instantly if someone suffers a fall at the hotel.

There have been at least two incidents this year at the hotel where someone has fallen from a height and died and their bodies have been undiscovered for many hours.

Happy social media posts

In the hours after hearing about the tragedy, Evan’s friends monitored Ibiza Rock’s social media accounts in case they posted anything about what had happened.

Instead, they spotted a post showing a crowd of people having fun and advertising events for guests to buy tickets for.

James said: “Seeing them post ‘are you all ready for the next event?’ within hours of it happening was sickening.

“They looked at Evan’s death from a business perspective. They just preferred that people wouldn’t find out, so it wouldn’t ruin the party.

“Even if that post was an oversight, they’ve had a week to remove it and haven’t.

“How could they do that – no less than five hours after Evan died?”

When the Press and Journal contacted the hotel last Wednesday – two days after Evan’s death – a staff member told us nobody had died there.

Later on that week, and after the hotel finally confirmed the tragic events, a colleague told us the reason for that initial denial was because the receptionist had not been informed about Evan’s death.

‘Staff did everything possible’

We contacted Ibiza Rocks pointing out the concerns raised in this article.

They are yet to respond.

However, in a previous statement, a spokeswoman for the hotel said: “This is a truly tragic and extremely sad situation.

“Our senior management team onsite did everything possible to help the police with their investigation into events leading up to Evan’s death, and to provide constant support from our customer services manager to Evan’s friends.

“That has included them having 24-hour access to our senior manager for any help or questions and giving them permission to pass on her mobile number to Evan’s family should they wish to call us direct.

“They were very appreciative of all the help and support at such a difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by Evan’s death and our thoughts continue to be with his family and friends at this truly difficult time.”