Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: Bonny babies go dummy to dummy in Peterhead’s cutest competition of the year

Dozens of little ones donned their most glamorous outfits to impress the judges at the Peterhead Scottish Week's annual Baby Show.

Paige Findlay, 11 months old, one of the participants at this year's Peterhead Baby Show.
Paige Findlay, 11 months old, was one of the participants at this year's event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

Dozens of adorable tots once again donned their cutest outfits for Peterhead’s annual Baby Show to craw their way to the top and scoop the crown.

The event has been a Peterhead Scottish Week staple for more than 60 years, drawing scores of little ones for an aww-inspiring competition.

Normally held at the town’s Palace Hotel, this year’s event took place at the Zion Church.

Boys and girls took to the stage at the main hall to try and catch the judges’ attention with a cheeky smile or a gleeful giggle, while proud parents looked on with joy.

13-month-old Mabel Fairley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The judges had a tough task on their hands…

But after a cheery contest, 14-month-old Hannah McKay stole the ultimate prize and was crowned overall winner.

And the precious girls of our very own live news reporter – and Peterhead local – Shanay Taylor stole the ultimate prize in the twins category.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there as Peterhead’s bonniest babies dressed to impress – and conquer.

14-month-old Hannah McKay at the Peterhead Baby Show
The overall winner 14-month-old Hannah McKay with mum Rebekah. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
18-month-old Olivia-Rose Woods at the Peterhead baby show
18-month-old Olivia-Rose Woods with Chelsea Ironside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
One-year-old Dakota Henderson with mum Gemma. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Julie Leckie with six-month-old Zara. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shanay Taylor with her twins Stormi and Star. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Amriah Buchan, 10 months old. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Millie Cardno, four-months-old. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Blake Wilson, 14 months old. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
One-year-old Eden McRobbie with her auntie Amy Milne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jonah Gemmell, 10 months old at the Peterhead baby show
Jonah Gemmell, 10 months old. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Darla Spriggs, 10 months. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
14-month-old Ivanna-Bel Hutton with Nikita Sutherland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
14-month-old Scarlett Gartshore at the Peterhead baby show
14-month-old Scarlett Gartshore with Morgan Henderson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lilly Beagrie, 5 months old at the Peterhead baby show
Lilly Beagrie, 5 months old. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
17-month-old Gracie-May Thain at the Peterhead baby show
17-month-old Gracie-May Thain. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

