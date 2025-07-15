In pictures: Bonny babies go dummy to dummy in Peterhead’s cutest competition of the year

Dozens of adorable tots once again donned their cutest outfits for Peterhead’s annual Baby Show to craw their way to the top and scoop the crown.

The event has been a Peterhead Scottish Week staple for more than 60 years, drawing scores of little ones for an aww-inspiring competition.

Normally held at the town’s Palace Hotel, this year’s event took place at the Zion Church.

Boys and girls took to the stage at the main hall to try and catch the judges’ attention with a cheeky smile or a gleeful giggle, while proud parents looked on with joy.

The judges had a tough task on their hands…

But after a cheery contest, 14-month-old Hannah McKay stole the ultimate prize and was crowned overall winner.

And the precious girls of our very own live news reporter – and Peterhead local – Shanay Taylor stole the ultimate prize in the twins category.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there as Peterhead’s bonniest babies dressed to impress – and conquer.

