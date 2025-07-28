New owner plans changes at late lawyer’s million-pound mansion on Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Den North

A stunning Rubislaw Den North mansion is in line for changes after hitting the market for almost a million pounds.

Meanwhile, more changes have been approved at the Marcliffe Hotel and a new banking hub is coming to an Aberdeenshire town.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But we start with housing plans at a storied former hostel in Aberdeen…

Historic windows ‘need replaced’ at former Queen’s Road youth hostel

Plans to transform this landmark on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road go back some time.

The former youth hostel building familiar to generations in the city went on the market for £1.5 million after closing amid the pandemic.

In 2024, plans to turn it into a pair of villas were approved.

A hidden staircase was even discovered during work on the late 19th century building.

Architects previously documented the startling find.

They explained: “During the stripping out works it has been revealed that the original staircase built in 1895 is still intact – and located beneath the stair inserted in 1933.”

And now, as work progresses, new plans have been lodged to replace the windows in the former hostel.

‘This will protect building’s future’

Specialist architect Deborah Anderson has inspected the building and submitted a report to the council explaining the need for the changes.

She argues that, while there’s a preference to repair rather than replace windows in historic buildings like this one, this isn’t possible here.

The report says these changes will “safeguard the building’s significance for future generations”.

It adds: “Many of the current windows are now suffering from progressive decay and structural fatigue.”

‘Let me knock down Banchory home to build modern replacement’

Jenny Aitchison has formed plans to demolish and replace a house on the outskirts of Banchory.

The property is north of the A93 road, nestled between Crathes and West Park.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that the current property is “no longer fit for purpose and un-mortgageable due to its poor construction style”.

The documents say the “most practical solution is to demolish and replace” – with the newly proposed home being “highly thermally efficient”.

They add: “It is an outdated style of house, and since their conception in the 1940s,

has been found to have structural issues owning to a lack of suitable foundation footings.”

Fire-hit cottage could be torn down years after tragic blaze

A few miles away at Peterculter, a couple are seeking permission to demolish a derelict cottage to make way for a new home – and to change part of a field into a garden.

The property has been falling further and further into decay since a fire almost a decade ago.

“Loving mother” Roseanne Ogilvie died in the blaze at Benthoul Cottage, on Anguston Road west of Peterculter.

Now owners Graeme and Lesley Nicol want to erect a “sustainable” home there.

Justifying the destruction of what remains of the cottage, they add: “While the cottage is of traditional design, it is of no intrinsic architectural merit.

“The resulting replacement house will provide a high quality individually designed, sustainable family home.”

And the farmer who owns the land, Cameron Taylor, has written separately to the council backing the idea – as some other space will be given over for agricultural use under the couple’s plans.

Huntly Castle Cafe plans move forward

Plans to revive a closed Huntly coffee shop are gathering pace with more blueprints submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

In March, Angie Boyd told us of her vision for the renewed Castle Cafe – to be known as Castle Street Coffee after her makeover mission is complete.

The venue had been closed since 2019 and was deteriorating until her takeover.

Angie and her wife Lindsay saw it as an opportunity to bring something “new and exciting” to Huntly.

They hope to run it as a social enterprise.

What are the new plans?

The latest proposals submitted to Aberdeenshire Council are for a new outdoor seating area in the courtyard to the back.

Fresh designs also show how a hatch would be created to sell takeaway treats from the 3 Castle Street premises.

Planning documents state: “This would make the café a more attractive place to visit in the summer months when many people would rather sit outside to enjoy the weather.

“It is also proposed to run a takeaway food service from a hatch at the back of the kitchen, aiming to capture some of the large volume of lunchtime custom created by the nearby Gordon Schools secondary school.

“This would dramatically expand the client base of the café, strengthen the business and make a strong positive contribution to the local economy.”

Huntly banking hub plan unveiled

If the Castle Street Coffee team are seeking some inspiration when bringing a closed venue back to life, they don’t have to look very far…

The Huntly Development Trust last year revived the former department store at Number 30 in The Square.

It has been turned into a footfall-boosting cinema, community space and cafe.

And now, part of the building could be turned into the town’s new banking hub.

The Cash Access UK group is poised to spend £200,000 renovating the interior of the Deveron Street address to turn it into a new banking hub.

It comes years after the town lost its final branch.

Staff from major banks will work on rotation at the hub, with other staff on hand to help customers access their money or make deposits.

These hubs are being set up in towns particularly hit by branch closures in recent years, with other outlets now running in places like Banff and Wick.

While Huntly locals were last year delighted at the news this hub would open in the town, the location has only now been revealed.

It will be based around the side of the building on Deveron Street, behind the cafe.

New ATM approved for Ellon town centre

Money woes have been an issue in Ellon too, especially since the town’s final bank recently shut.

Back in June, Planning Ahead revealed that the Greens grocer in town wanted to do their bit to help out – lodging plans for a new ATM at the front of the store.

And we can now reveal that Aberdeenshire Council planning bosses have rubber-stamped the idea.

They say the machine would be “a positive addition that improves access to cash for both the local community and customers of the Greens of Ellon shop”.

Inverurie flats plan approved despite complaints

Meanwhile, in Inverurie, residents have been fighting plans to turn former offices into new homes.

In March, Planning Ahead revealed the proposals to turn an office/garage on Wardes Road into two townhouses.

Developer Winx Holdings faced objections from some neighbours though.

Alexis Keeper said the road wasn’t suitable for more housing, explaining that there’s no turning area and drivers “have to reverse back up an already fairly narrow road”.

And the resident reckons the loss of a yard area as part of the project will make this worse.

Road problems would be ‘unacceptable’

She adds: “We have a campervan and our neighbours a caravan.

“We have previously experienced being blocked in. Both the narrowing of the road further and removal of yard turning space will only increase these issues.

“It most probably will force a complete reverse manoeuvre to leave Wardes Road, which is obviously unacceptable and unsafe.”

And Norman Landels bemoaned that new parking spaces would face onto his property.

He fears this “will result in increased noise from vehicle engines and door banging, fumes and glaring headlights directly into my home”.

However, planning chiefs have now rubber-stamped the proposals having consulted with road bosses who gave the scheme their blessing.

Latest Marcliffe Hotel plans approved in good news for BBQ fans!

Back over to the outskirts of Aberdeen now, where yet more plans for the Marcliffe Hotel have now been approved.

The venue has rarely been out of the headlines since being taken over by Sir Jim Milne last year.

Most notably, a glass dome is being built over the hotel’s courtyard and, just weeks ago, bosses purchased the nearby Woodbank estate from Shell as expansion plans ramp up.

The latest development is perhaps at the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of scale.

But it’s nevertheless likely to be welcomed by BBQ fans.

As part of the premises’ outdoor lawn plans, Aberdeen City Council has now granted permission for a pergola and open air BBQ shelter/cigar shack – perfect for relaxing in during wedding ceremonies.

Rubislaw Den North mansion gets new owner – and makeover

A Rubislaw Den North mansion could soon be undergoing some changes after being put up for sale.

Number 54 is C-listed, and dates back to 1907.

It was designed by Duncan McMillan and John Ross McMillan – a father and son duo.

The father was known for “simple but unusually detailed buildings”, and several elegant properties around the west end show off his hallmarks.

This illustrious address was previously home to Emeritus Professor AC Morrison, described as “one of Aberdeen’s leading personalities in legal circles” at the time of his passing in 1948.

It was latterly the address of Ronnie Scott Brown, the co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management and director of various ventures.

Mr Brown died in 202o.

‘Classic granite home in prestigious neighbourhood’

The plush, three-storey property is now listed as under offer, having been put on the market for £995,000.

It has six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Savills boast of its “wonderful rear garden and room”, “lovely original features” and its location in a “highly desirable neighbourhood”.

The sales agents add: “The welcoming entrance hallway is adorned with rich wood panelling and exposed beams, setting the tone for the elegance found throughout the home.

“This classic granite home is situated in the grand environs of one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.”

What’s planned for the Rubislaw Den North mansion?

Planning papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council outline the future plans for the Rubislaw Den North mansion.

The proposals have been submitted by a Mr G Campbell, who wants to carry out various refurbishments.

Blueprints show how a dining room at the front would be converted into a sitting room, a kitchen would become a bedroom downstairs and a new kitchen created in what is currently the sitting room.

Meanwhile, a garden room would be turned into a home office.

Cinema room planned for Rubislaw Den North mansion

On the first floor, one bedroom will be transformed into a dressing room under the changes.

And on the second floor, a games room and bedroom could be combined to form a joint games and cinema room.

As it is a listed building, Aberdeen City Council will need to sign off on the changes.

You can see the plans for yourself here:

