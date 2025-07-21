Booze shop plans to take over storm-hit Ballater cafe – and stop it from flooding again

The masterminds behind a luxury alcohol store in Banchory are hoping to expand their thriving business into Royal Deeside.

Brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson opened their booze shop, The Strong Water Co, on the town’s high street in 2019.

They wanted to “bring back the old-school buying experience”, helping customers pick the perfect bottle for any occasion with their expertise on a vast range of tipples.

Their selection includes wine, gin, whisky, champagne and beer from all over the world, as well as some exclusive options such as a 50-year-old Glenlivet priced at £14,750.

And now, they want to take their business to the next level and open a new store with a tasting room in Ballater.

What are The Strong Water Co plans for Ballater shop?

The businessmen are hoping to transform the former Green Cafe at 2 Bridge Street into a specialist off licence.

Documents say there would be “some interior alterations” required for the change.

The granite will also be repaired and cleaned up.

Plans to turn old storage space into a ‘tasting room’

Meanwhile, the extension next door which was previously used for storage would be turned into a tasting room.

Architects say this space would require a major refurbishment as the walls were damaged during Storm Frank and have since been only temporarily repaired.

If the plans are approved, the Finlayson brothers plan to rebuild the wall and install a flood barrier to protect the store in case of future incidents.

