Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Booze shop plans to take over storm-hit Ballater cafe – and stop it from flooding again

The owners of The Strong Water Co in Banchory have lodged plans to transform the former Green Cafe into a shop with a tasting room.

By Sophie Farquharson
From left, Guy and Mungo Finlayson, pictured inside their Banchory shop in 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The masterminds behind a luxury alcohol store in Banchory are hoping to expand their thriving business into Royal Deeside.

Brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson opened their booze shop, The Strong Water Co, on the town’s high street in 2019.

They wanted to “bring back the old-school buying experience”, helping customers pick the perfect bottle for any occasion with their expertise on a vast range of tipples.

The Strong Water and Co Banchory shop
Outside of The Strong Water Co shop in Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Their selection includes wine, gin, whisky, champagne and beer from all over the world, as well as some exclusive options such as a 50-year-old Glenlivet priced at £14,750.

And now, they want to take their business to the next level and open a new store with a tasting room in Ballater.

A glimpse inside The Strong Water Co shop in Banchory.
A glimpse inside The Strong Water Co shop in Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What are The Strong Water Co plans for Ballater shop?

The businessmen are hoping to transform the former Green Cafe at 2 Bridge Street into a specialist off licence.

Documents say there would be “some interior alterations” required for the change.

The granite will also be repaired and cleaned up.

Outside of the former The Green Cafe in Ballater. Image: Deeside Architects Studio

Plans to turn old storage space into a ‘tasting room’

Meanwhile, the extension next door which was previously used for storage would be turned into a tasting room.

Architects say this space would require a major refurbishment as the walls were damaged during Storm Frank and have since been only temporarily repaired.

Outside of the building which used to be home to The Green Cafe in Ballater. Image: Deeside Architects Studio

If the plans are approved, the Finlayson brothers plan to rebuild the wall and install a flood barrier to protect the store in case of future incidents.

You can read more about the plans here. 

