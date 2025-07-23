Budz Bar developer: ‘We’re clearing final planning hurdle and poised to start revamp!’

Long-awaited renovation work to transform Aberdeen’s former Budz Bar building into a multi-storey entertainment destination could finally be poised to get under way.

After previous blueprints for the overhaul fell foul of historians, developers were sent back to the drawing board.

New plans have now been submitted to Aberdeen City Council in the hopes of addressing all of the issues raised.

The former Budz Bar building, which has been vacant for almost two decades, was earmarked for a major revamp by by Alpha Bravo Investments, run by Allan Smith and Bruce Porter.

The venue, called Glitch, would include mini golf across several floors in a building stretching from Union Street to Justice Mill Lane. along with cocktail bars and a pizzeria.

Planning chiefs rejected original plans to cover the exterior in corten steel – but the duo have enlisted the help of new designers to devise fresh plans.

Mr Smith told The Press and Journal he wants to “add something really special to Union Street”, and is now within touching distance of kick-starting the costly work.

Why did the council reject original plans?

While plans to rejuvenate the inside of the building were welcomed, it was the exterior which council bosses had a problem with.

One of the most prominent features of the scheme turned out to be the new facade dreamed up for the Justice Mill Lane side of the complex.

Design images showed the building wrapped in bronze-coloured corten steel cladding – which would light up at night like the Aberdeen letters in Union Terrace Gardens.

Local historians complained about how this would look in the conservation area, with one opponent saying it would resemble “the Las Vegas strip at night”.

And ultimately, council officials agreed – rejecting the overhaul due to these concerns.

What are new plans for Budz Bar?

Now, Mr Smith and Mr Porter have come back with a new plan – which keeps more of the traditional frontage intact.

And this, they say, could actually turn out to be a bit of a selling point.

The new design has the corten steel replaced with a traditional shopfront look, with three archways – harking back to the building’s original design.

Mr Smith told The P&J: “We’ve been in talks with the heritage team in Aberdeen to make sure we preserve the building’s character.

“It’s over 200 years old, and we want to respect that.”

The duo have taken inspiration from The Washhouse in Manchester – a popular speakeasy disguised by a laundrette.

“What you see from the street gives the impression of one thing, but when you step inside, it’s something completely different,” Mr Smith added.

Budz Bar revamp could be up and running in no time

And with these new plans now officially lodged, Mr Smith is raring to go to get his new venue open.

He said that planning permission is the only hurdle left to overcome, and that if the council give the go-ahead, he’s ready to start the renovations.

“We’re excited about the new direction and keen to push on,” the leisure boss said.

“With the updated team and approach, we’re confident that we can deliver something that works for the council, community and adds something really special to Union Street.

“Then we can get on with the fun inside!” He added.

You can view the full plans here.