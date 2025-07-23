Budz Bar developer: ‘We’re clearing final planning hurdle and poised to start revamp!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Budz Bar developer: ‘We’re clearing final planning hurdle and poised to start revamp!’

Owner Allan Smith said he was ready to get cracking with the revamp if his new plans to breathe new life into the Granite Mile's oldest empty building are approved.

New plans for Budz Bar have been submitted after developers were knocked back in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New plans for Budz Bar have been submitted after developers were knocked back in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Long-awaited renovation work to transform Aberdeen’s former Budz Bar building into a multi-storey entertainment destination could finally be poised to get under way.

After previous blueprints for the overhaul fell foul of historians, developers were sent back to the drawing board.

New plans have now been submitted to Aberdeen City Council in the hopes of addressing all of the issues raised.

A glimpse inside the former bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The former Budz Bar building, which has been vacant for almost two decades, was earmarked for a major revamp by by Alpha Bravo Investments, run by Allan Smith and Bruce Porter.

The venue, called Glitch, would include mini golf across several floors in a building stretching from Union Street to Justice Mill Lane. along with cocktail bars and a pizzeria.

Planning chiefs rejected original plans to cover the exterior in corten steel – but the duo have enlisted the help of new designers to devise fresh plans.

Bruce Porter (L) and Allan Smith (R) who are spearheading the project. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Smith told The Press and Journal he wants to “add something really special to Union Street”, and is now within touching distance of kick-starting the costly work.

Why did the council reject original plans?

While plans to rejuvenate the inside of the building were welcomed, it was the exterior which council bosses had a problem with.

One of the most prominent features of the scheme turned out to be the new facade dreamed up for the Justice Mill Lane side of the complex.

Design images showed the building wrapped in bronze-coloured corten steel cladding – which would light up at night like the Aberdeen letters in Union Terrace Gardens.

How the building would have looked during day and night if plans had gone ahead. Image: Tinto Architecture

Local historians complained about how this would look in the conservation area, with one opponent saying it would resemble “the Las Vegas strip at night”.

And ultimately, council officials agreed – rejecting the overhaul due to these concerns.

What are new plans for Budz Bar?

Now, Mr Smith and Mr Porter have come back with a new plan – which keeps more of the traditional frontage intact.

And this, they say, could actually turn out to be a bit of a selling point.

How the Justice Mill Lane end of the building could look. Image: RSA&D

The new design has the corten steel replaced with a traditional shopfront look, with three archways – harking back to the building’s original design.

Mr Smith told The P&J: “We’ve been in talks with the heritage team in Aberdeen to make sure we preserve the building’s character.

“It’s over 200 years old, and we want to respect that.”

The Union Street end will look totally different from previous plans. Image: RSA&D

The duo have taken inspiration from The Washhouse in Manchester – a popular speakeasy disguised by a laundrette.

“What you see from the street gives the impression of one thing, but when you step inside, it’s something completely different,” Mr Smith added.

What do you think of the new plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Budz Bar revamp could be up and running in no time

And with these new plans now officially lodged, Mr Smith is raring to go to get his new venue open.

A rough indication of what the bar could look like inside Glitch. Image: Tinto Architecture
A rough indication of what the bar could look like inside Glitch. Image: Tinto Architecture

He said that planning permission is the only hurdle left to overcome, and that if the council give the go-ahead, he’s ready to start the renovations.

“We’re excited about the new direction and keen to push on,” the leisure boss said.

“With the updated team and approach, we’re confident that we can deliver something that works for the council, community and adds something really special to Union Street.

A rough indication of what the interior could look like. Image: Tinto Architecture

“Then we can get on with the fun inside!” He added.

You can view the full plans here.

Conversation