Tall Ships live updates: Sail parade spectacle brings Aberdeen festival to an end

The much-anticipated Tall Ships Races 2025 is here – so join us as we bring you all the action over the next six days.

Tall Ships Races is the largest free event in Europe and has attracted big-name performers including Deacon Blue, Kaiser Chiefs, Tide Lines and Calum Bowie.

Curated on the Quayside, meanwhile, will bring an array of traders and charities to the Port of Aberdeen.

As media partners, The Press and Journal will be covering the action-packed event and bringing you all the latest updates.

Day four – the finale – Parade of Sail marks the end of the festival

Ships from around the world say farewell to Aberdeen

The best views of the parade from both the sky and the sea

Organisers thank “Friendly City” Aberdeen



9:00pm: Tall Ships festival ends

After four days of fun and festivities, Tall Ships Aberdeen has come to an end.

Thanks for sticking with our live blog throughout the festival.

Keep an eye on the Press and Journal website in the coming days for more reaction and stories.

8:30pm: Up close and personal with sailing ships

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns got some great snaps of the ships as they began their next voyage.

You can see the full gallery here.

6.30pm: No arrests made as Aberdeen dubbed ‘Friendly City’

No longer just the Granite City, Aberdeen can now be known as the “Friendly City”, after police confirmed that no arrests were made during the festival.

6:15pm: Tall Ships parade out of Aberdeen to adoring crowds

Our reporter Ross Hempseed was able to see the boats up close and personal via the media boat as they set off earlier today.

5.30pm: Views from the sky as Tall Ships leave Aberdeen

Our team were lucky enough to get some stunning views as the Tall Ships left the Granite City.

It’s a fond farewell from the Granite City, after an unforgettable experience with the ships.

4pm: Off they go

The Press and Journal’s Ellie Milne and Callum Main are about to go up and check out the Tall Ships from the skies.

3.45pm: First Minister visits festival

Tall Ships volunteers were greeted with a visit from First Minister John Swinney today.

2.10pm: ‘I Predict a Riot’

There might have been riots if there was not a gallery from the Kaiser Chiefs’ festival show.

It’s good news – all the best pictures can now be viewed here.

1.45pm: Car park chaos

It looks like lots of people have ventured down to the beach area to watch the Parade of Sail.

The Queens Links car park is full and the closure of part of the Esplanade is causing traffic chaos.

We’ve been told it’s taking about half an hour to get our of the car park.

1pm: Shabab Oman crew say goodbye to Aberdeen

The Shabab Oman II has now left the Port of Aberdeen as part of the Parade of Sail.

Crew members waved to the crowd from the deck – and the masts – as the vessel sailed out to the North Sea.

12.40pm: Chinooks fly over Tall Ships

Our reporter Ross Hempseed managed to capture some photos of US chinook helicopters flying over the departing tall ships.

It is understood five helicopters have flown north from Cambridge ahead of President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit.

They have since all landed at Aberdeen Airport.

Did you spot the chinooks flying over Aberdeen?

12.15pm: TS Shtandart joins fleet

The TS Shtandart has been spotted in the North Sea sailing to re-join the Tall Ships fleet.

The vessel and its crew had been turned away from the event after a ruling on its captain’s nationality.

Captain Vladimir Martus – whose place of birth is listed as Russia – has stood at the helm of the ship during previous Tall Ships Races.

TS Shtandart, registered under the flag of the Cook Islands, was seen sailing near Buckie yesterday.

Noon: Join us at sea as the ships sail off

Reporter Ross Hempseed is on a boat and has a great view of the ships leaving the harbour.

11.35am: Ships sail away from Port of Aberdeen

A convoy of vessels have been leaving the harbour and heading out towards the channel of the North Sea.

11.18am: Recap – P&J mast climb

Yesterday, reporter Graham Fleming steadied himself before climbing the mast of the TS Royalist.

He got a telling off for his technique but was rewarded with stunning views of the festival. You can read the full story and watch the video here.

10.35am: People wave off Tall Ships

People are lining up at Pocra Quay and Torry to wave goodbye to the Tall Ships.

The Parade of Sail started at 10am and lasts until 3pm.

49 Tall Ships have been in the north-east for the event.

Last time there was 28 years between Aberdeen hosting the event, but organisers are hoping it will be back long before that.

10.10am: Aberdeen chef brings fine dining aboard TS Royalist

Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish, who is the owner of Amuse on Queen’s Terrace, was on the TS Royalist yesterday.

The top chef took the sea cadets through their paces in the kitchen.

Read Andy Morton’s article about it here.

10am: Red Arrows recap

The world famous Red Arrows may have had to cut their display short due to the foggy weather yesterday, but they still managed to wow the crowds with their agility.

Thousands turned out as the sky transformed to become red, white and blue

Here are some of the best photos from their performance.

9am: From Aberdeen with love

Crew on the Alba Explorer are getting ready to depart the Port of Aberdeen.

Decks are clear, ropes are tightened and they’ve loaded up a big basket of butteries to take to Norway.

8.30am: Visitor numbers revealed

An estimated 400,000 people have come to the festival so far.

That’s more than 100,000 a day and counting.

It comes after the announcement yesterday that Union Square welcomed record footfall numbers during the festival.

7.50am: Good morning

The 49 Tall Ships leave Aberdeen today after a memorable few days in the Granite City.

The Parade of Sail takes place between 10am to 3pm, with all of the boats making their way to the next leg in Kristiansand, Norway.

Despite the exiting of the vessels, the main quayside is still open between 9am and 3.30pm.

11pm: Kaiser Chiefs rock the final Quayside Concert of the festival

Kaiser Chiefs took to the stage for the third and final headline act of the Quayside Concerts on Monday night.

The indie legends followed in the footsteps of Deacon Blue, Callum Bowie, and Tide Lines in putting on a show for fans in attendance.

With support on the night from Glasvegas and Aberdeen’s own The Capollos, it was an evening to remember for all involved.

With hits such as Ruby, I Predict a Riot, and Oh My God, Kaiser Chiefs were worthy closers for the Quayside Concerts.

Bruce and Brenda Russell, from Portlethen, attended all three nights of the concerts.

Brenda said: “I think it’s an amazing achievement for Aberdeen to have had concerts like these. What a brilliant venue.

“Aberdeen should be very proud of itself, and what a way to round it off with the Kaiser Chiefs.”

Bruce added: “It’s a fantastic setting for an outdoor concert.

“We’ve also stayed dry for all three nights which is a bonus!

“They’ve had a great lineup with big names and been able to shine a light on some great Scottish bands.

“With us being from up this way, we don’t always get the chance to head down to Glasgow or Edinburgh and see great bands, so it’s been a real treat.

8pm: Message from squadron leader – and more photos

The Beach Esplanade has fully reopened to traffic but we understand it’s still quite busy in the area following the Red Arrows display.

RAF squadron leader Graeme Muscat spoke to the Tall Ships team to explain why they had to cut it short.

He said: “It was great to put on the show at Aberdeen today.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel it half way through due to safety with the low cloud and visibility.

“As we go into the second half it’s the more dynamic part of the show where we all split and we need to know where everyone is.

“If we can’t see each other it can be quite dangerous.”

We’ve compiled all our photos from the Red Arrows event in our latest photo gallery.

7.40pm: Records broken during festival

Bosses at Union Square shopping centre have confirmed multiple footfall records have been broken this weekend.

Over Saturday and Sunday, more than 140,000 people visited the shopping centre – which is located across the road from the main festival site.

It’s safe to say the Tall Ships have given Aberdeen businesses a massive boost! Read more about the footfall records here.

7.30pm: The stage is set

It’s a hometown gig for The Capollos! The Aberdeen-based band has taken to the stage for the final Tall Ships concert.

What have you thought of the entertainment on offer this weekend?

6.50pm: Getting ready for the Kaiser Chiefs

It’s almost time for the final concert of the Tall Ships festival!

People haves tarted queuing outside the Peterson Seabase to secure their spot for the sold-out show.

After a packed programme of performances throughout the day, crowds will gather to see Glasvegas and The Capollos on the Main Stage.

Headliners Kasier Chiefs will then bring day three of the Tall Ships to an end.

6.20pm: Red Arrows fly through the clouds

It may have been a fleeting show but our photographer Darrell Benns managed to capture some great shots of the flypast and the crowds.

Thousands of people gathered along the esplanade to see the red and blue display in the sky – which was partially visible through the clouds.

5.35pm: A change of plans…

The Red Arrows have arrived at Aberdeen Beach but it has been announced they are unable to continue the display due to poor visibility.

Those who had gathered at the esplanade are now leaving the area…

Spectators in Torry told us they were disappointed but glad they had tried to go ahead with the display despite the weather.

5.25pm: Excitement building for flypast

We’ve headed along to the Beach Esplanade ahead of the Red Arrows display to chat to some spectators and it’s clear the excitement is building.

Jamie and Lynne Neish have travelled from Dundee for a day at the Tall Ships festival.

Lynne told us: “We’ve come up from Dundee and we’ve been blown away by everything today.

“My husband used to be in the RAF so we’re used to the Red Arrows but they’re always so special.

“It’s fantastic to see how many people have come out for them.”

“Jamie added: “It’s such a beautiful location.

“We’ve got a great spot and the food everywhere has been brilliant.

“I think Aberdeen has done itself proud.”

Fiona and Charlie Seaman have travelled through from Kinross-shire especially for the event.

Fiona said: “The Red Arrows being here recognises what a huge event this is.

“The crowds have been brilliant all weekend and this is no different.”

Charlie said: “We were up for the concerts but to be able to see things like this and th boats is incredible.”

Max Cunningham and Shay Paterson, both aged 10, donned their sailor hats for the Red Arrows display.

“I’ve seen them before,” Max told us. “It’s always really exciting and so loud!”

Shay added the whole festival has been “really fun”.

He said: “It was great to see all the boats and we’ve even had pictures taken with the captains!”

5.10pm: The Red Arrows are in town…

The famous Red Arrows are in place at Aberdeen Airport ahead of this evening’s Tall Ships display.

They are expected to take off from the runway at 5.18pm.

4.35pm: Preparing for Red Arrows

Are you heading to the beach to watch the Red Arrows? Lots pf people are already gathering on the esplanade ahead of the display.

The Beach Esplanade is now closed to all traffic and parking is no longer available.

Organisers are asking spectators to find an alternative way to access the beach area.

4.20pm: Kaiser Chiefs touch down in Aberdeen

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has been snapped in Aberdeen ahead of their Tall Ships gig.

Posting to Instagram, he uploaded a picture of himself at the beach. He also visited the harbour.

He captioned the post: “Next stop on the peregrination is Aberdeen.

“Home of oil, granite and Annie Lennox.”

Kaiser Chiefs take to main stage tonight alongside Glasvegas and The Capollos.

3pm: P&J reporter ascends the top of the TS Royalist

Our very own Graham Fleming bravely ascended the 26-foot mast of the TS Royalist.

He described the view as “amazing” as he looked out over the dozens of ships anchored in the Port of Aberdeen.

Read about his experience here

2.15pm: Park and ride update

The park and ride car park at Kingswells has reopened for those who had pre-booked tickets.

1.50pm: People wait till Monday to avoid large crowds

Tens of thousands of people have been filtering in and out of the Port of Aberdeen over the weekend during the Tall Ships Races.

Much of the city centre and harbour were packed with people.

Some people, wary of large crowds, decided to take a look on Monday when there are fewer people.

Tony Cammack, from Stonehaven, say pictures on social media of the large crowds and decided to swerve the event until now.

He said: “There’s been no queues for getting on the boats today, we got straight onboard.

“I saw photos on Facebook and it looked busier than Waterloo station at rush hour, and I thought not for me.”

Tony was impressed by the large ships but prefers the small boats such as the TS Royalist.

Originally from Hull he actually lived close to where they built the sister ship of the Malcolm Miller, the Sir Winston Churchill.

1pm: Park and ride update

The park and ride car park at Kingswells is now FULL.

Drivers are being advised to go to the surface parking area at P&J Live where pre-booked tickets can be used.

12.30pm: Looking back at yesterday’s best moments

The P&J photographers were out and about yesterday capturing all the best moments from day two of the Tall Ships festival.

One of the standout parts of the day was the crew parade along the streets of Aberdeen.

Our office balcony provided the perfect spot for some photos of the all-singing and dancing event.

Check out the photo gallery here.

12noon: Sell-out as ‘10,000 captain’s hats sold’

According to workers at the merchandise stalls more than 10,000 captain’s hats have been sold at the event.

All the stock sold out on Saturday and the restock for Sunday visitors only lasted a few hours.

The hats were £7 and can be seen on heads across the festival.

11.30am: Crowds and queues build for Monday festival

The festival zones are filling up and visitors are still keen to get a look around the ships.

A large queue has formed on Blaikie’s Quay for entry to the Eendracht. Those at the front of the line say they have been waiting around 25 minutes.

10.45am: Tide Lines and Calum Bowie concert

Last night, Highland band Tide Lines and Aberdeenshire lad Calum Bowie took to the stage on the quayside playing for thousands.

To see the best pictures from the concert, click here for the P&J gallery.

10.20am: Sailing in the family

It was an emotional journey of Mike and Chloe Dixon as they took in the wonder of the Tall Ships from a tour boat in the Port of Aberdeen.

Mike was the 1997 event’s chief liaison officer and was joined by granddaughter Chloe on the water.

Chloe said: “It’s amazing seeing pops come to life at these events. I live through his stories and tales.

“Growing up on boats has been incredible and I’ve had experiences most grandchildren never get.”

Mike said: ” It’s just brilliant so many memories”

Mike sailed on the Malcolm Miller and it was an emotional moment for the pair as they passed and took pictures.

10am: Red Arrows flyover

The iconic flying aerobatics display team are due to make an appearance over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in celebration of the Tall Ships Races.

To find when and where to see them, click here.

9.40am: Tattoos and Tall Ships

To coincide with the Tall Ships some businesses are looking to capitalise on the crowds, with the offer of walk-in tattoos.

Noose and Needle in the city centre said they have done around 30 Tall Ships-specific tattoos so far.

9.15am: Pictures from the Tide Lines and Calum Bowie concert

Fans turned up despite the weather, to see Tide Lines and Calum Bowie perform at the third Quayside Concert at the Tall Ships.

8am: Ahoy! and welcome to Tall Ships Races Day Three

The Press and Journal will be bringing you all the action quayside throughout Day Three of the Tall Ships.

On the schedule today includes, hopefully weather permitting, the iconic Red Arrows which will be taking place at the Beach Esplanade at 5.30pm.

Also tonight is the much-anticipated Quayside Concert featuring the Kaiser Chiefs kicking off at 6.30pm.

8.10pm: Another day of Tall Ships action concludes

That’s all from The P&J live blog team for tonight!

Join us early tomorrow morning, where we will bring you all of Monday’s action including a Red Arrows performance and the highly-anticipated Kaiser Chiefs gig.

8pm: Calum Bowie and Tide Lines prepare to take to the stage

Fans have taken their place in front of the main concert stage as tonight’s gig prepares to get underway.

Tide Lines and Calum Bowie are almost ready to go for the Tall Ships’ third concert at the Peterson storage yard.

Eager fans were seen queuing for drinks, ordering at the mobile food kiosks and taking in the pre-gig atmosphere.

We snapped some pictures before the concert got underway.

6pm: Tall Ships crew parade passes Marischal College

P&J photographer Kath Flannery was out today capturing the best of the action from the crew parade.

Here are some more snaps of the colourful and lively event:

5pm: Magic moments from the parade

4.10: What do people think of the crew parade?

Colin Murray, 53, from Dundee said: “We’ve been up here since the start of the Tall Ships, its been absolutely excellent.

“We followed the parade here and its so excellent to hear all the noise and the different colours.

“The city is bouncing, It’s so amazing to see.”

Emma Walker has returned to the festival site today after enjoying a night out with Deacon Blue on Friday.

She was joined by her seven-year-old daughter for a day at the Tall Ships with the pair securing a perfect viewing spot for the crew parade.

“We were worried we had missed it so we’re happy we’ll get to see the whole thing.

“We saw some of the crew heading here looking all excited when we left the festival site.

“It’s been good fun,” Millie added.

Couple Iveta and Agnis Ebele, originally from Latvia, were lined up on Broad Street for the parade.

“There are so many happy, smiling people – it’s fantastic.

“It is the busiest we have seen Aberdeen.

“This is the first time I have experienced anything like this in my life.”

The Jameson family were also on Broad Street, sheltered in the rain at Marischal Square.

“We’ve found a spot where we’re covered,” says Joy. Jameson.

“It’s Aberdeen weather, you can’t control it!

“It will be a really nice moment for the crews to celebrate everything that they’ve achieved to get here.”

Des Jameson adds: “We’ve seen them all gathering together on their way to Union Terrace where the parade starts. They seem happy enough. They’re happy, we’re happy.”

Jackie Jameson chimes in: “Singing in the rain!”

3.50pm: Crews bring the party before parade

3.40pm: Crowds gather for parade

People are flocking to Union Terrace to see the start of the crew parade, which begins at 4.

3pm: Lively Sunday scenes on Aberdeen’s quayside

The festival event space is still looking very lively as of 3pm.

Large crowds can still be seen making their way to the various events and attractions.

Photographer Katherine Ferries has been on the scene taking pictures of all the action.

2.40pm: Take exclusive look inside private Tall Ships party

An exclusive party was held aboard a Tall Ship on Saturday night to celebrate an Aberdeen company’s 1oth anniversary.

Staff at Granite City-based company Aspect looked out their most sensible shoes to toast the occasion aboard the Wylde Swan.

P&J reporter Ellie Milne and photographer Darrell Benns got an exclusive invite to join the fun.

Read more about it here.

2.10pm: Pesky gulls invade media room

Some uninvited guests have invaded the Tall Ships media room!

Some pesky sea birds have broke into the The Press and Journal and Original 106’s headquarters, where they helped themselves to some of our chips at lunchtime.

1.35pm: Visitor reminder to use Marischal Street entrance

Aberdeen City Council has issued a reminder to all visitors to enter the festival grounds from the gate at Marischal Street.

There is no entry to the harbour from Market Street opposite Union Square.

1.15pm: Hear from Tall Ships traders after ‘busy’ start to festival

The Press and Journal has been speaking to Tall Ships traders on Blakie’s Quay today after busy start to the much-anticipated festival.

Fat Batch, Lost Loch Spirits, The Green Cocoa Bean, Ellon Spirits and the Gladstone Bakery all gave their thoughts after the first 24 hours of trading.

12.45pm: Ministry of Sound Classical lights up Saturday night

The first day of the festival ended on a high as Ministry of Sound Classical took to the main stage.

Paul Oakenfold and Look Busy Collective helped build the excitement before a full orchestra delivered a unique take on some classic club anthems.

Rain ponchos and sailor hats were the main outfit choices for the evening – as can be seen in our latest photo gallery.

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured all the best moments from the show – can you spot yourself?

12pm: Looking for Tall Ships inspiration?

Not sure how to spend your day at the Tall Ships festival? Our food and drink reporter Joanna Bremner has compiled her top five attractions.

From food and drink to kids’ activities, and, of course, tall ships, there is something for everyone at the quayside.

Read more about Joanna’s recommendations here.

11am: Preparing for the crew parade

One of the most exciting events on today’s schedule is the crew parade which kicks off at Union Terrace at 4pm.

More than 2,000 people will take part – with thousands more expected to gather on the streets to watch.

Read our all you need to know guide to find out about the parade route, road closures and the prizegiving.

10am: Hats go sailing out of the stalls

In our update this morning we announced that the official Tall Ships merchandise almost sold out yesterday.

The stalls have now been RESTOCKED.

Paul Fisher, who is originally from Bridgend in south Wales but now lives in Aberdeen, was there to take in the Tall Ships with his after having a “glance yesterday”.

He bought one of the £7 sailor hats and speaking of the merchandise on offer, he said: “I think it’s really good.”

There are merchandise stalls on Regent Quay and Blaikie’s Quay.

9.30am: It’s ‘Bevilicious’

The team from Bev’s Bistro had a fantastic day yesterday. Watch what they had to say here:

9.20am: Organisers urge people to turnout for Crew Parade

At 4pm today, the Crew Parade takes place, with over 2,000 parading through the streets of Aberdeen.

Organisers Sail Training International have urged Aberdonians to “vibe” with the participants, who will dress up for and perform at the event.

It will start at Union Terrace Gardens and take in Schoolhill, Broad Street, Castle Street, Marischal Street and Regent Quay, before finishing at Peterson Seabase.

At the end, a prize giving ceremony will take place.

9am: Open, open, open

Despite the rainy start to the day, the Tall Ships event has officially opened for its second day.

9am: Stunning photos from last night

As the light sky turned to darkness last night, our photographer Darrell Benns managed to take these stunning photos of the Tall Ships.

8.50am: The weather can only get better

It is a rainy and dull start to the day at the second day of the Tall Ships in Aberdeen, however, there is good news coming.

According to the Met Office, most of the rain will be before 10am and as the day goes on, the drier it will be.

8.20am: Tall Ships merchandise proving popular

There has been a huge amount of interest in the event’s official merchandise, especially the £7 official sailor hats.

By close of play yesterday, the adult sizes had sold out, with t-shirts also proving popular.

However, good news for merchandise hunters, there has been a full restock overnight, meaning people can get their hands on 2025 Tall Ships Races goodies today.

8am: Good morning from day two of the Tall Ships

Good morning from the second day of the Aberdeen leg of this year’s Tall Ships.

It is a rainy and wet morning, but that will not stop most people and we are expecting thousands to visit the Port of Aberdeen to see these wonderful vessels for themselves.

Organisers are recommending that you take public transport to get to the event and First Bus are giving away 25,000 free day tickets, with today’s code being TS25-CREW.

As well as the Tall Ships, the second day of the Armed Forces Aberdeen Town Show takes place between 9am and 4.30pm at Union Terrace Gardens.

8pm: A recap of today’s events

Day one of the Aberdeen leg of the 2025 Tall Ships officially opened today.

Thousands of people attended to see the 49 Tall Ships from across the world for themselves.

As well as the vessels, 50 stalls opened up as part of the Curated on the Quayside, with various types of gifts and food on offer.

And tonight, Ministry of Sound Classical perform in front of thousands at Peterson Seabase.

7.45pm: Viewing the tall ships from the harbour

Earlier today, we got the opportunity to head out on the Gaoth Na Mara with its Peterhead-based crew for a unique view of all the Tall Ships.

We spent more than an hour in the water touring the fleet of boats taking part in the festival.

Despite the misty skies, we got an incredible close-up view.

We could also see the thousands of people crowded all along the quayside – with many waving as we passed.

“You get a different viewpoint being in the harbour rather than on the quayside,” skipper Kevin said.

He took the time to show us how he navigates the boat as we “sat bobbing along”.

“This is totally different for us,” he added. “Normally we take technicians out to the windfarms.

“We do a lot of different types of work.”

7.35pm: Crowds gather for Ministry of Sound Classical

After the success of last night’s opening Quayside Concerts, which saw Deacon Blue play their greatest hits, tonight is the sold-out Ministry of Sound Classical.

Concertgoers are eagerly anticipating the event, which includes supporting acts Paul Oakenfold and Look Busy Collective.

The bars at Peterson Seabase were proving popular amongst people, with steady – but quick – queues forming.

5.40pm: Bustling bars

Pubs around the festival zone have been filling up all day. We spoke to some of the punters enjoying a drink and asked them what they thought of the festival.

5.30pm: Drizzle starts but crowds remain

Visitors to the Tall Ships festival are armed with brollies and waterproofs so they can make the most of the event, whatever the weather.

5pm: Buses proving popular

Queues have been building at bus stops in the city centre with so many visitors using public transport to get to the festival. Check our live blog tomorrow for the free bus code for Sunday.

4.30pm: Family fun

Thousands have been seen enjoying the King Street carnival as Tall Ships fever spreads across the city.

4pm: Seabase closes

The main stage area at the Peterson Seabase has closed for preparations for tonight’s concert.

The show will be headlined by Ministry of Sound and The Press and Journal will be there to capture the atmosphere.

You can see the best pictures from Deacon Blue’s gig from last night here.

3.45pm: Entrance update

The general public is no longer able to use the Commerce Street entrance for the main event site.

It is now for accessible access only.

3.15pm: ‘The city is alive’

Visitors from across the north-east have been talking to us about their Tall Ships experience so far.

All are in agreement the atmosphere is “amazing”.

Daniela Saenz: “It is really interesting to see the different ships and the different styles.

“It definitely brings in a lot of people, even from the days before you could feel it in the air, there is a buzz, people are excited.

“It feels really nice, the city is alive.”

Read more here.

2.40pm: Mersey closes doors for the day

There have been queues to get on the HMS Mersey this afternoon but the ship has now closed to the public for the remainder of Saturday.

2pm: Buzz around the harbour

The Press and Journal were out on the harbour to talk to Tall Ships visitors today.

We asked them about all things Tall Ships as excitement builds on Quayside.

You can read more opinions on the festival here.

1.20pm: Blaikie’s Quay buzz

Thousands of people in the Blaikie’s Quay – the festival’s family zone. There, you can find a ferris wheel, massive sandpit and of course – fantastic views of the berthed ships

1.05pm: Watch local kids’ choir sings the Tall Ships anthem

12.50pm: Hungry yet?

Our food and drink journalist, Joanna, has been doing taste tests around the harbour.

Pizza, burgers, fish and chips have all been tried – scores and prices revealed.

12.30pm: Drone video shows festival from above

Check out this amazing drone footage of the main festival site captured by P&J photographer Kenny Elrick.

12pm: Returning for Tall Ships after 28 years

Bill Smith and family are visiting Aberdeen from Arbroath for four days to enjoy the “once in a lifetime event”.

They booked the trip as soon as they found out the Tall Ships would be returning to the city.

“We were here in 1997 and it was a brilliant day that time,” he told The Press and Journal.

“We had to go, it was a once in a lifetime event.”

11.30am: Crowds turning out for festival

It’s getting very busy in Aberdeen! The streets are packed as people make their way to the main event site.

If you’re en route, prepare yourself for queuing at the main Marischal Street entrance.

Visitors are also being reminded they can use two alternative entrances to help relieve congestion. These can be found at:

The bottom of Commerce Street

The corner of Church Street and Waterloo Quay

The park and ride at Bridge of Don is also now FULL so drivers are being asked to park up at Craibstone instead.

Other park and ride car parks can be found at P&J Live and Kingswells.

11am: Tall Ships food vendor ‘nervous and excited’

Jill Williamson, who runs Keith-based Fish ‘N’ Chips 2 Go, was all set up with her team at Tall Ships this morning.

Jill and her team are operating from the Regent Quay side of the harbour, and will be open throughout the festival.

“We’ve prepared for a good few thousand customers – we’ve got quite a lot of stock, but we’re hoping we’ll need to restock too.

“Here’s hoping it goes well and the rain stays off!”

10am: Quayside filling up

Crowds are flocking to the quayside to look at the Tall Ships berthed in the Port of Aberdeen. The rain is OFF for now.

9am: What’s happening today?

Good morning! The Tall Ships festival is officially under way!

The red ribbon was cut on Regent Quay at 9am to open the event site at Aberdeen harbour.

Large crowds were seen lining the streets in anticipation for the long-awaited kick off.

Pipers ushered in Lord Provost Dr David Cameron where he kicked off the long-awaited festival to a loud cheer.

The large crowd then excitedly rushed through the barriers to get the part started.

Stay tuned to the live blog for updates as we being you all the Tall Ships action throughout the day.

10.20pm: A recap of today’s events

Most of the tall ships have arrived into the Port of Aberdeen.

Deacon Blue play a sold-out concert on the Quayside, with thousands in attendance.

To see all the best pictures from the Deacon Blue concert, click here.

Preparation for the Tall Ships Races 2025 all almost complete ahead of the event’s opening on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Saturday into Sunday.

9.20pm: Deacon Blue take to the stage

The Scottish pop rock band played to thousands of delighted fans on a warm summer’s evening.

They entered with a bang with their song Turn Up Your Radio!

Deacon Blue are the first of several acts to wow crowds during the Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen, with Calum Bowie, Tide Lines and Kaiser Chiefs also due to perform.

8.35pm: Crowds waiting patiently

Crowds wait patiently for Deacon Blue, who are expected to come on stage at 9.20pm.

8.10pm: Mother and daughter ready to ‘Sing the Blues’

Phyllis Craib is attending the eagerly anticipated Deacon Blue performance with her daughter Kirsty Craib.

“I originally got tickets for me and my husband but he wasn’t available so my daughter has come with me.

“I have listened to their music through the years and I really like their style,” the mum said.

Her daughter added: “I was totally up for it. My favourite song is “Fergus Sings the Blues”.

“There is such a great atmosphere and the sun just completetly makes it more enjoyable.”

7pm: Crowds gather on Shiprow

It is not just any Friday night on Shiprow, it is Tall Ships Friday night on Shiprow and the crowds are out in their numbers.

6.15pm: People gather ahead of Deacon Blue

People are gathering at the Paterson Seabase to see Scottish band Deacon Blue, who will play some of their finest hits, including “Dignity”.

Regent Quay is also busy as crowds soak in the atmosphere.

5.30pm: The stage is set

In just ONE HOUR the first quayside concert will be under way. Thousands are expected to pack the Peterson Seabase as Deacon Blue take to the stage and get the festival under way.

The festival zone is in ship shape for the event. You can read more about excitement building here.

5pm: Wi-Fi woes for traders after ‘surprise’ cost

Stallholders at Aberdeen’s Tall Ships Races are fuming over a last-minute demand by Aberdeen City Council for up to £474 for Wi-Fi access.

Read the full story here.

3:30pm: Prep under way at Union Terrace Gardens

Union Terrace Gardens is being transformed into a military village for the festival.

The main feature is an RAF Chinook replica, which is already in place.

3pm: Tall Ships crew member loves ‘clean Aberdeen’

Adam arrived in Aberdeen on the Fryderyk Chopin, which was among the first boats to make it to the Granite City.

He said the crew worked through the night to make sure they were leading the charge to get here. He also shared his opinions on Aberdeen

2.45pm: Rowie to go on Tall Ship journey

Norway-based ASCO Group managing director, Runar Hatletvedt, loves Aberdeen rowies so much he is getting some taken back to him on a Tall Ship.

The rowie will sail across the 329.8 nautical mile distance from Aberdeen to Kristiansand in Norway, aboard the Alba Explorer ship, run by Ocean Youth Trust Scotland.

1.25pm: Take a tour around the harbour

There are now a number of the tall ships already in port – with a large number visible a short ways offshore.

12.45pm: The arrivals keep coming

12.30pm: ‘Explosives dog’ Winnie is on patrol

Specialist police dogs and heavy-duty bollards are all part of a major policing and security effort to ensure the Tall Ships festival is “one of the safest events in Scotland”.

The operation has been in the planning for over two years. It will be the biggest event many have taken part in.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce told The Press and Journal earlier this month he has “complete confidence” the festival will be a great success.

12noon: Sandwiches and sailors

Staff at Upperkrust are getting right in the spirit of the festival with nautical outfits and decorations.

The Upperkirkgate sandwich shop has also put on a special menu for the Tall Ships with a selection of seafood dishes.

11.10am: Umbrellas at the ready

It looks like the Tall Ships festival will be braced for rain tomorrow afternoon as Aberdeen has been issued with a weather warning.

Heavy rain is on the forecast, along with possible flooding and thunder.

The downpour is expected to last from 4pm on Saturday through to midday on Sunday.

11am: Showing off the Tall Ships to their best

It shouldn’t be a surprise, but the sheer scale and style of the vessels putting into port in Aberdeen still takes the breath away.

Our photographers and videographers are working hard to bring you the very best images of the tall ships.

And as the festival hots-up over the weekend we’ll have coverage of all the fun, from the stalls and food drink to the fairground rides, displays, Quayside Concerts and parties.

We’ll have lots to show off in our Live Blog here and a number of substantial galleries where you can see what our team have been capturing.

9.30am – The BAP Union makes for quite the sight

And the BAP Union arrives. It’s one of the most impressive tall ships playing a part in the festivities.

Its many masts can be seen from spots across the city.

And there have been lots of people out to greet its crew.

9am: Stunning Aberdeen-built vessel was saved from scrapyard

So just what is it like on board a tall ship?

The owner and crew of the Aberdeen-built Malcolm Miller offered the P&J a tour.

We found a stunning mix of luxury and craftmanship – courtesy of ship-builders in both Scotland and Poland.

And we heard a little more from current owner Ajax Eas on how he saved her from destruction.

8.30am: The vessels keep on arriving

Latest to arrive in Aberdeen is the Belgian vessel Rupel. The 17 metre schooner sailed into port shortly after 8am.

It’s more compact than some of the vessels seen last night – illustrating the variety of ships that will be on display over the next four days.

Next up looks to be the giant BAP Union – a stunning multi-masted ship with a large crew.

It promotes Peru as it sails the world and acts as a training vessel for officers and naval cadets.

10pm: A recap of Thursday’s activities

The Port of Aberdeen welcomed several new vessels including larger ships such as the Shabab Oman II and the Sørlandet.

These along with other vessels have now docked along the quayside ahead of the official kick-off to the Tall Ships Races celebrations.

In addition, preparations at the harbour, Castlegate and King Street are nearing completion.

Tomorrow dozens of ships are expected to arrive in Aberdeen, so be sure to be on the lookout.

These include the magnificent Dar Mlodziezy from Poland and the BAP Union all the way from Peru.

9.15pm: High-flying winchman gets up close to Sørlandet

The local search and rescue team took the opportunity to do some training exercises with tall ships as they made their way to Aberdeen.

Andy Cowx is a winchman paramedic whose job it is is to dangle hundreds of foot on a line during rescue operations.

This time though he has the unique challenge of navigating the masts and rigging of the Sørlandet.

Andy said: “I’ve done search and rescue now for 15 years in the North Sea and it’s the first time I’ve winched down onto a tall ship off the coast of Aberdeen.

“A very unique and interesting experience and it makes a change from working with rig support vessels all the time.”

The sheer height of the masts meant that crewmen on the Sørlandet were higher than the helicopter as it lowered Andy down onto the vessel.

He says it takes a lot of skill and teamwork to execute a successful rescue.

He managed to gently touch down on the deck, the moment being captured on film.

The team plans to go out again to work alongside other tall ships for similar scenarios.

Earlier, Andy’s colleague Rich Forte managed to catch a video of the Sørlandet from the rescue helicopter as a whale swims close by.

8.30pm: Shabab Oman II arrives into the Port of Aberdeen

Entered into the Tall Ships Races by the Royal Navy of Oman, the Shabab Oman II is a three-masted squared rigged clipper built in 2014.

She has 29 sails measuring 2,630 square metres, to give her a sailing speed of up to 17 knots.

It is an A-class vessel and has around 90 crew including 36 trainees.

Crowds were gathered at Fittie to watch as the ship passed by.

8pm: Torry Battery is the prime location for ship spotters

For those eager to catch a glimpse of the various tall ships as they glide into the Port of Aberdeen, Torry Battery is the place to be.

The area looks out to sea with great views of ships coming in.

The area has been abuzz with families, photographers and maritime enthusiasts.

7.30pm: One of the largest ships arrives in Aberdeen

With the arrival of Sørlandet in Aberdeen here are some facts about ship.

It is the world’s oldest and most authentic fully-rigged ship still in active service having been built back in 1927.

It was the first Norwegian training ship that crossed the Atlantic in 1933 as well as the first tall ship in the world to offer sail training for women in 1981.

7pm: A recap of which tall ships have made it to Aberdeen