More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Confirmed: US President Donald Trump to visit his Scottish golf courses next week

White House officials say the president will visit his golf course and meet Sir Keir Starmer in Aberdeen.

By Michelle Henderson
President Donald Trump will visit his Aberdeen Golf Course later this morning during his visit to the north-east. Image: PA Wire.
President Donald Trump will visit his Aberdeen Golf Course later this morning during his visit to the north-east. Image: PA Wire.

US President Donald Trump will visit his Scottish golf courses next week, it has been confirmed.

Mr Trump will be in Scotland for around four days, touching down on July 25, and will make a visit to his course at Menie.

His visit will coincide with a sit-down meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the Granite City.

Plans are also being put in place for the president to meet First Minister John Swinney.

During a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed details of the president’s Scottish trip.

He is scheduled to visit both Trump International Scotland at the Menie Estate and his course at Turnberry, Ayrshire, during his brief visit.

Donald Trump hits a tee shot on the tenth hole of the Trump International Golf Links golf course near Aberdeen
The world leader will pay a visit to Trump International Scotland at Menie Estate next week. Image: PA Archive.

In a statement, she said: “President Trump will travel to Scotland, where he will visit both Turnberry and Aberdeen, from July 25 to July 29.

“During the visit, President Trump will meet again with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the great trade deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Police underequipped for US President’s visit

Last week, The Press and Journal reported that police were preparing for the US President’s visit. 

The Scottish Police Federation – which represents rank and file officers – does not believe the force has sufficient resources to cover it.

The organisation has warned the US president’s arrival may lead to officers being unable to respond to some of the public’s calls.

The president will return to the UK in September for his second state visit.

Earlier this week, President Trump told the BBC that the north-east of Scotland – the oil and gas capital of Europe – should “get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil”.

The US president has long been an opponent of wind farms, objecting to a development off the coast of Aberdeen, which can be seen from his golf course.

Conversation