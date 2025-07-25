Inside look at Peterculter’s popular Crust bakery as ‘customers queue up in the rain’ for treats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inside look at Peterculter’s popular Crust bakery as ‘customers queue up in the rain’ for treats

Eight months since opening their bakery in the heart of Peterculter, owners Dave and Nagi tell us how it's been going...

Crust Aberdeen bakery in Peterculter.
Nagi and Dave outside of their bakery in Peterculter. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Whilst most of us are still tucked up in bed at 3am, Nagi El Kahout and Dave Crocker are getting their aprons on and starting work.

Ever since Crust opened in Peterculter last November, life has been non-stop for the duo.

They tell me they have poured everything into making sure that their artisan bakery is a success.

Eight months in, we wanted to check out how the business is getting on – and what they have planned next…

The pair tell us:

  • How they “barely had time for Christmas” after proving to be an instant hit in Peterculter
  • What they have planned next, including training the next generation of bakers
  • And aims to ramp up patisserie options with ever-fancier pieces
Nagi and Dave outside of Crust. The bakery champions locally sourced ingredients and traditional techniques. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

How has Crust’s first eight months been?

I am greeted with the warmest of smiles (and an array of tantalising aromas) as I step inside the humble shop just off North Deeside Road.

Dave and Nagi are busy handmaking some tart cases.

I’m visiting at 9am, and while this may feel early to me, it’s well into the day for these two!

And dusting the flour off their hands, they take time out of their busy morning to chat all things Crust.

Crust Aberdeen owners Dave and Nagi
Dave and Nagi preparing the bases for strawberry and frangipane tarts, to name a few. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
Crust Aberdeen owners Dave and Nagi
You are sure to get a warm welcome from Nagi and Dave at Crust Aberdeen. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Rewinding back to their first week, the pair say that they sold out of everything on the opening Monday – as well as all the prep for the Tuesday and Wednesday.

In fact, they continued to have such a crazy first month that they didn’t even manage to “do a proper Christmas”.

However, Nagi smiles: “Hopefully this upcoming Christmas we will be more prepared!”

What are some of the bakery’s most popular items?

Intrigued, I have to find out what some of the top sellers are at Crust.

Dave and Nagi tell me that the Eccless cake is a favourite with the customers, often flying off the shelf.

The butteries are also proving to be in demand, with Dave proudly telling me they are “traditional and made by hand, the old fashioned way”.

Iris with a basket of Eccless cakes. Have you seen an Eccless Cake that big before? Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
Dave with butteries at Crust Aberdeen.
Dave with a batch of freshly baked rowies. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

How has Crust grown since opening?

Crust has now also got the go-ahead to operate as a training a facility, something Dave and Nagi had been aiming to achieve.

Dave continues: “This is something we have worked towards. We want to combine a business and developing people for bakery.

“We want to put something back in.”

Crust Aberdeen owners Dave and Nagi.
Dave and Nagi are also providing training that helps people to gain bakery qualifications. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

The early success of the bakery has meant that Dave and Nagi have been able to take on two apprenticeships too, helping them to gain bakery qualifications.

And another big step for the Crust team is that they are now able to supply cafes and restaurants, with the bakery currently supplying two restaurants in Aberdeen.

Crust Aberdeen
From pies to pasties, sausage rolls to sandwiches, Crust has you covered. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
Crust Aberdeen
A selection of treats to satisfy the sweet toothed. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

‘We have had customers queuing in the rain’

The past eight months have seen the duo experience some lows amongst the highs as they learn from the odd “teething problem”.

Dave tells me: “You know there will always be times when ovens are too high, ovens are too low or there are hot spots in the oven.

“Sometimes we are absolutely sold out, sometimes we carry over.

“On the bright side, we have had some Saturdays where people are queuing outside in the rain to come in!”

Crust Aberdeen owners Dave and Nagi
Dave and Nagi like to mix it up with weekly specials. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
Iris prepping a coffee. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

‘We are open, honest, and you can see what we are doing’

Something quite fun about Crust is that the bakery has an open kitchen, which means you can watch Dave and Nagi live in action.

“We are open, we are honest and you can see what we are doing,” Dave says as he gestures around the cosy kitchen where we are chatting.

Iris and Mercedes ready to take your order. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

He adds: “I encourage people to come through and watch. People can roll up their sleeves and take part, I haven’t got a problem with that.

“That’s what we are all about, you can see it, this is reality and we hide nothing.”

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make your own bread?

Coming soon to Crust is the opportunity to learn how to make your own bread, with Dave and Nagi hoping to launch classes later on this year.

“It is giving something back to the people. You are giving them that confidence that they can go and just make it at home, so they don’t have to buy it,” Dave tells me.

Crust Aberdeen owners Dave and Nagi.
Dave and Nagi hope to give people the confidence to bake at home. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Nagi adds: “We are trying to teach the next generation, this generation and the past generation about what they are eating and what they put into their bodies.

“That’s why we are doing the classes, so people can see that’s how you can make bread, that’s how easy it is, and that is how delicious it is when it comes out of the oven.”

Check out that sourdough crust. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Are you interested in gaining some baking confidence? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section before

‘Our aim is to keep growing and supporting customers’

Even though they are still “finding their feet”, Dave and Nagi are not short of ideas for the future.

“The future for us, we would like to extend our range to a more higher end, with more patisserie side of things,” Dave adds…

Nagi picks up on this: “Once we have the team, you can invest your time in patisserie.

“Hopefully when we get the right people on board, we can push out. He’s passionate about it and I am passionate about it as well.”

Dave and Nagi are “absolutely happy” with choosing Peterculter as their location. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

You can find out more about Crust Aberdeen and the upcoming classes on their website.

