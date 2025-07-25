Inside look at Peterculter’s popular Crust bakery as ‘customers queue up in the rain’ for treats

Whilst most of us are still tucked up in bed at 3am, Nagi El Kahout and Dave Crocker are getting their aprons on and starting work.

Ever since Crust opened in Peterculter last November, life has been non-stop for the duo.

They tell me they have poured everything into making sure that their artisan bakery is a success.

Eight months in, we wanted to check out how the business is getting on – and what they have planned next…

The pair tell us:

How they “barely had time for Christmas” after proving to be an instant hit in Peterculter

What they have planned next, including training the next generation of bakers

And aims to ramp up patisserie options with ever-fancier pieces

How has Crust’s first eight months been?

I am greeted with the warmest of smiles (and an array of tantalising aromas) as I step inside the humble shop just off North Deeside Road.

Dave and Nagi are busy handmaking some tart cases.

I’m visiting at 9am, and while this may feel early to me, it’s well into the day for these two!

And dusting the flour off their hands, they take time out of their busy morning to chat all things Crust.

Rewinding back to their first week, the pair say that they sold out of everything on the opening Monday – as well as all the prep for the Tuesday and Wednesday.

In fact, they continued to have such a crazy first month that they didn’t even manage to “do a proper Christmas”.

However, Nagi smiles: “Hopefully this upcoming Christmas we will be more prepared!”

What are some of the bakery’s most popular items?

Intrigued, I have to find out what some of the top sellers are at Crust.

Dave and Nagi tell me that the Eccless cake is a favourite with the customers, often flying off the shelf.

The butteries are also proving to be in demand, with Dave proudly telling me they are “traditional and made by hand, the old fashioned way”.

How has Crust grown since opening?

Crust has now also got the go-ahead to operate as a training a facility, something Dave and Nagi had been aiming to achieve.

Dave continues: “This is something we have worked towards. We want to combine a business and developing people for bakery.

“We want to put something back in.”

The early success of the bakery has meant that Dave and Nagi have been able to take on two apprenticeships too, helping them to gain bakery qualifications.

And another big step for the Crust team is that they are now able to supply cafes and restaurants, with the bakery currently supplying two restaurants in Aberdeen.

‘We have had customers queuing in the rain’

The past eight months have seen the duo experience some lows amongst the highs as they learn from the odd “teething problem”.

Dave tells me: “You know there will always be times when ovens are too high, ovens are too low or there are hot spots in the oven.

“Sometimes we are absolutely sold out, sometimes we carry over.

“On the bright side, we have had some Saturdays where people are queuing outside in the rain to come in!”

‘We are open, honest, and you can see what we are doing’

Something quite fun about Crust is that the bakery has an open kitchen, which means you can watch Dave and Nagi live in action.

“We are open, we are honest and you can see what we are doing,” Dave says as he gestures around the cosy kitchen where we are chatting.

He adds: “I encourage people to come through and watch. People can roll up their sleeves and take part, I haven’t got a problem with that.

“That’s what we are all about, you can see it, this is reality and we hide nothing.”

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make your own bread?

Coming soon to Crust is the opportunity to learn how to make your own bread, with Dave and Nagi hoping to launch classes later on this year.

“It is giving something back to the people. You are giving them that confidence that they can go and just make it at home, so they don’t have to buy it,” Dave tells me.

Nagi adds: “We are trying to teach the next generation, this generation and the past generation about what they are eating and what they put into their bodies.

“That’s why we are doing the classes, so people can see that’s how you can make bread, that’s how easy it is, and that is how delicious it is when it comes out of the oven.”

Are you interested in gaining some baking confidence? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section before

‘Our aim is to keep growing and supporting customers’

Even though they are still “finding their feet”, Dave and Nagi are not short of ideas for the future.

“The future for us, we would like to extend our range to a more higher end, with more patisserie side of things,” Dave adds…

Nagi picks up on this: “Once we have the team, you can invest your time in patisserie.

“Hopefully when we get the right people on board, we can push out. He’s passionate about it and I am passionate about it as well.”

You can find out more about Crust Aberdeen and the upcoming classes on their website.

