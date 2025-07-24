Council buildings crisis in Aberdeen revealed as ‘spreadsheet used for planning repairs could risk blunder’

Council bosses in Aberdeen have been told not to rely on a spreadsheet for planning millions of pounds worth of maintenance at their hundreds of buildings across the city.

Aberdeen City Council operates what is known as a corporate landlord model overseeing all the non-housing type buildings it is charged with looking after.

This takes into account sites like schools, libraries, community centres, offices and even visitor attractions like the Aberdeen Art Gallery and Provost Skene’s House.

Now, amid soaring costs for looking after these properties, an intensive internal audit has been carried out examining the local authority’s practices.

And a report, which will go before members of the council’s audit, risk and scrutiny committee later this month, lists several areas of concern.

Staff woes, ageing buildings and rising costs: Why review was needed

The experts who carried out the study this spring have identified some “major risks”, with “significant gaps, weaknesses or non-compliance identified”.

This new report explains that the council must ensure all 271 of its buildings “comply with the appropriate statutory, regulatory and corporate standards”.

That includes making sure equipment for supplying water, gas and electricity “is kept in safe working order”.

There must be appropriate measures in place to prevent fires, manage asbestos, maintain lifts and to stop intruders getting in.

How much do repairs cost?

For the past few years, the budget for repairs has been £3.3 million but spend across 2024/25 soared to £5m due to the “ageing portfolio”.

The council’s corporate landlord is senior official Stephen Booth, who has also been trying to steer the local authority through the Raac crisis in Torry.

But the report says a “significant number of posts” are vacant “due to challenges in recruiting technical and professional skill sets such as chartered surveyors”.

The documents add: “If requirements are not being planned, scheduled, met and adequately evidenced, there is an increased risk to building users’ safety, and thereby to the council’s financial resources and reputation.”

Why is spreadsheet an issue?

One area of concern pinpointed in the report is the use of spreadsheets to plan and document the extensive work required all over Aberdeen.

When looking into how repairs are planned and scheduled, it emerged that there was “extensive manual duplication of data between systems and spreadsheets”.

These documents are “reliant on experienced staff and localised knowledge for keeping them up to date”.

The recent study says this means legally-required maintenance work is at risk of slipping.

It adds: “There is a risk that issues presenting risks to health and safety may not be identified and addressed timeously.”

‘How do we know that critical work has been done?’

Auditors further discovered an inherent risk “in using a spreadsheet”.

They claim “records may be inadvertently changed by any user at any time, and changes/errors may not be identified or attributable to specific users”.

The report concludes: “It may not be the most efficient method.

“There is currently limited assurance that safety critical work is being highlighted

to management, planned and undertaken promptly.

“Gaps in the records also indicated variations between planned and completed

inspections, reducing assurance these are all being completed as required.”

What were the specific risks found in study?

The study spells out some specific issues uncovered when auditors turned the magnifying glass on the systems in place.

Six of 13 properties’ boiler servicing was carried out more than a year after the previous check

Four of these properties’ gas safety checks “noted the same faults which had not been addressed for three years running”.

Two of eight firefighting equipment checks took place more than 12 months

after the previous checks.

after the previous checks. Four electrical certificates indicated remedial work was required. Only one of

the four indicated work was attempted and charged, but it was not completed

due to access and asbestos concerns.

the four indicated work was attempted and charged, but it was not completed due to access and asbestos concerns. One emergency lighting inspection was signed off by an apprentice rather

than qualified staff.

What about legionella?

Earlier this year, a P&J probe revealed how Aberdeen City Council bosses feared the new water fountain at Union Terrace Gardens could pose a Legionella risk.

Legionella risk assessments are generally undertaken every two years by independent contractors.

But the council allows 10 years between inspections at its buildings “unless there is a

significant change to the water system”.

However, there appeared to be no records showing when the latest checks were performed at 66 properties.

What next in Aberdeen council buildings crisis?

This report will be discussed by councillors on July 28.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Labour’s group leader M Tauqeer Malik urged local authority top brass to take heed of the warnings.

What do you think of the council buildings crisis? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr Malik, also convener of the audit, risk and scrutiny committee, said: “The report highlights failures that could have serious repercussions for the council.

“Senior officers must address this report.

“The public will be watching to ensure the council acts with integrity given every penny is a prisoner when it comes to the public pound.”

Read more:

All you need to know about new Bridge of Don recycling centre as aerial images reveal progress

Aberdeen Lord Provost’s car off the road for a MONTH after accident – and he’s blaming council roadworks

Fresh calls for owners ‘to step in and save Woolmanhill Hospital before it’s too late’