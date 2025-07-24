Aberdeen woman ‘told to go to court’ to avoid digging up unauthorised west end driveway work

An Aberdeen woman has been told she will need to lawyer up if she wants to avoid digging up her Cromwell Road driveway after carrying out unauthorised work.

Kate Bylinski has been embroiled in a spat with the local authority over a new driveway at her 27 Cromwell Road address for some time.

It was in August 2023 that she put in plans to pave over the space outside the front door.

Papers sent to the council explained it was needed as the family owns an electric car, and it needs to be charged using equipment attached to the house.

Why were people opposed to the unauthorised changes?

The work meant that a section of granite wall was removed from the front of the house.

Members of the Aberdeen Civic Society worried this could “introduce an unfortunate precedent to a terrace of traditional houses”.

And neighbours worried the driveway would wipe out badly needed parking spaces for others on the street.

However, the homeowner argued these complaints were “based purely on the self-interest of the objectors’ own parking situation”.

And ultimately it was the way the work was done which caused the problems.

The council refused the retrospective application for planning permission, saying that the actual driveway was bigger than design drawings indicated it would be.

Row over Cromwell Road driveway goes right to the top

A few months ago, our Planning Ahead round-up detailed the spat.

At that point, the saga had been escalated to the Scottish Government – as the homeowner hoped Holyrood officials would overturn the council’s decision…

If they sided with her, it would mean the changes could remain as they are.

The resident insisted any deviation from the original plan was “minor”, while blasting a “draconian use of regulatory power” in a letter to Holyrood planning bigwigs.

What has happened now with Cromwell Road driveway?

However, the Scottish Government has now rendered its verdict – and it appears the driveway owner’s appeal might have hit a dead end.

Appointed reporter Sarah Foster visited in May to have a look at the Cromwell Road driveway herself.

She has now upheld the council’s decision to refuse permission for it.

Her report states that the removal of sections of wall was carried out “broadly as approved”, with an extra 15 inches not quite enough to cause her any concern.

However, the new railings measuring about 3o inches high “are not shown on

the approved plans”.

‘There are differences between what has been approved and what has been built’

And she says a path, planted strips and gravel included in the blueprint have not been created as planned.

The official adds: “There are differences between what was approved and what has been built that will affect issues such as surface water run-off and opportunities to enhance biodiversity.”

Ultimately, the government has backed up the council’s enforcement order – which demands that work be carried out to align the finished driveway with the approved blueprints.

The authority wants Mrs Bylinski to “remove the unauthorised works and restore the driveway to its previous condition”, then “undertake the development” along the lines originally suggested.

But there is one course of action left open to the west end homeowner.

The report notes that she would be able to challenge this further in the Court of Session, if she wanted a judge to settle the matter.

Mrs Bylinski was approached for comment.

