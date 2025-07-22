Exclusive: Cala Homes reveals plans for scores more Milltimber houses as suburb expands

Developers are ploughing ahead with plans for scores more homes as an Aberdeen suburb is set for a major population boom.

Cala Homes is poised to launch the next phase of its Oldfold Village site to the north of Milltimber.

This comes about a decade after approval was granted in principle for the estate there, and following construction of the first four phases of the development.

The latest addition to the neighbourhood, Woodhurst, will welcome its first residents in the coming months.

What will feature in next stage of development?

The new Milltimber site would come with 159 homes, civic space and a playpark.

There would be a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

The masterplan for the site also earmarks space for a shop to be built there.

It is said the Cala Homes Milltimber development could support more than 400 jobs across the construction and the supply chain.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said: “We are proud of our ongoing investment in our home city, building lasting communities while helping to support hundreds of jobs.”

What are your thoughts on the Cala Homes Milltimber plans? Let us know in the comments section below

Cala Homes wants to build £4m bridge linking Cults and Garthdee

The housing developers’ announcement of the next phase of their Oldfold Village site comes just days after the company revealed plans to build 115 family homes at Pitfodels.

The nearly 10-acre site is between North Deeside Road to the north and Inchgarth Road to the south.

The proposals include the construction of a £4million bridge linking Cults and Garthdee.

Read more:

How CALA Homes paved the way for modern Aberdeen 150 years ago

Neighbours relieved as Cults home threatened with demolition to be saved

Peterculter family wins battle with council after claiming ancient woodland as their garden