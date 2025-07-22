Exclusive: Cala Homes reveals plans for scores more Milltimber houses as suburb expands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Cala Homes reveals plans for scores more Milltimber houses as suburb expands

The proposals form part of the housing developer's next phase of their Oldfold Village development in Milltimber.

An earlier phase of Cala Home's development at Oldfold Village. Image: Cala Homes
By Sophie Farquharson

Developers are ploughing ahead with plans for scores more homes as an Aberdeen suburb is set for a major population boom.

Cala Homes is poised to launch the next phase of its Oldfold Village site to the north of Milltimber.

This comes about a decade after approval was granted in principle for the estate there, and following construction of the first four phases of the development.

The latest addition to the neighbourhood, Woodhurst, will welcome its first residents in the coming months.

Homes in an earlier phase of the Cala development at Oldfold Village in Milltimber. Image: Cala Homes
What will feature in next stage of development?

The new Milltimber site would come with 159 homes, civic space and a playpark.

There would be a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

The masterplan for the site also earmarks space for a shop to be built there.

It is said the Cala Homes Milltimber development could support more than 400 jobs across the construction and the supply chain.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said: “We are proud of our ongoing investment in our home city, building lasting communities while helping to support hundreds of jobs.”

Ross Maclennan of Cala Homes (North)
Cala Homes wants to build £4m bridge linking Cults and Garthdee

The housing developers’ announcement of the next phase of their Oldfold Village site comes just days after the company revealed plans to build 115 family homes at Pitfodels.

The nearly 10-acre site is between North Deeside Road to the north and Inchgarth Road to the south.

The proposals include the construction of a £4million bridge linking Cults and Garthdee.

Cala Homes Pitfodels Plans
Conversation